Favorable Government and Regulatory Policies to Aid the Growth of the Intravascular Temperature Management Market, 2017 – 2025

Key Trends

The two main types of intravascular temperature management solutions are intravascular warming and intravascular cooling solutions. Currently, the demand for intravascular warming is relatively higher and is expected to continue like this in the near future. Intravascular warming solutions find extensive application in preoperative care and this trend is projected to remain so over the forthcoming years, thanks to the rising awareness pertaining to the advantages of preoperative warming in surgical units. Similarly, intravascular cooling solutions are also projected to find significant application in preoperative care segment over the next few years.

Global Intravascular Temperature Management Market: Market Potential

The global intravascular temperature management market has been gaining considerable impetus from the increasing number of awareness initiatives by governments and private organizations. The noticeable rise in the uptake of intravascular warming and cooling solutions is also propelling the growth of this market significantly.

Over the coming years, the market is expected to benefit substantially from the geographical expansions of leading participants in this market. The launching of novel solutions on regular intervals is also projected to boost the growth of this market in the years to come.

Global Intravascular Temperature Management Market: Regional Outlook

The global market for intravascular temperature management reports its presence across North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America, among all, has surfaced as the leading contributor to this market, thanks to the presence of a state-of-art domestic healthcare infrastructure and established market players. With the investment on research and development of novel technologies in the field of medical and healthcare and the emergence of the U.S. as the key domestic market for intravascular temperature management solutions, North America is projected to retain its leading position over the next few years. Among other regional markets, Europe and Asia Pacific are likely to register a significant rise in the years to come.

Global Intravascular Temperature Management Market: Competitive Analysis

The global market for intravascular temperature management demonstrates a moderately fragmented market with a significant number of participants. Zoll Medical Corp., Smiths Medical, Stryker Corp., 3M Co., Medtronic PLC, Becton, Dickinson and Co., The Surgical Co. Group, Gentherm Corp., Belmont Instrument Corp., and Biegler GmbH are some of the leading players in this market. These companies are currently focusing on technological advancements to hold their footings in this market. However, their focus is likely to shift towards strategic partnerships in the near future, in a bid to expand their reach.

