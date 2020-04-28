Federated Single Sign On Market Estimate To Boost Growth In Demand By : Global Forecast, 2018 – 2028

Global Federated Single Sign-On Market: Introduction

A relationship which is maintained between organizations is known as federation. Thus federated single sign-on provides an authentication token to the user which is trusted across different organizations. Thus with the help of federated single sign-on user from each organization can get access across each other’s web properties. Hence, the user does not require to create different account for every organization in the federation to get access to the web applications and properties. While using federated single sign-on the federation recognizes user with his/her username and password. Thus the user is free from resubmitting credentials and creating new account to log into any website or application in the federation. When logging in with federated single sign-on the target application or website acknowledges the token due to trust between the systems. Federated single sign-on uses standard identity protocols such as WS-Federation, OAuth, OPenID, WS-Trust and SAML to pass tokens.

The federated single sign-on provides security and authentication features on both on premise and cloud applications. The access with the help of federated single sign-on is immediate whether the applications are internal or external to the company. Once the user has logged in with federated single sign-on after authentication, the user will not have to log in again for rest of the session. So once the user provides credentials the user is issued with ticket-granting ticket, which fetches service tickets for other applications without asking the user to re-enter credentials. Thus Federated single sign-on is established with trust between multiple organizations (inter organizational) to authorize each other’s users.

Global Federated single sign-on Market: Dynamics

The federated single sign-on boosts the productivity of the organization with its ability to manage multiple domain and applications, thus this ability of federated single sign-on is a key factor driving the growth of the market. Another factor driving the growth of the federated single sign-on market is significant reduction in IT administration and cost for support, as the user has to remember just one credential. The federated single sign-on offers better security by eliminating the use of stored and repeated passwords, thus federated single sign-on provides improved compliance and security policies, which is another factor fueling the growth of the federated single sign-on market.

Currently the federated single sign-on is growing and present SAML providers not well occupied with identity proofing or strong authentication. Thus, there is a chance of fraudsters trespassing organizations authentication when using federated single sign-on. Hence this danger of fraudsters is one of the key factors restraining the growth of the federated single sign-on market.

Global Federated Single Sign-On Market: Segmentation

The global federated single sign-on market can be segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, industry and region.

Federated Single Sign-On market, by component

Solution

Services Professional Service Other Services



Federated Single Sign-On market, by deployment type

On-premise

Cloud

Federated Single Sign-On market, by industry

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Retail

Education

IT & Telecom

Others

Global Federated Single Sign-On Market: Competition Landscape

Key Vendors

Some of the key vendors in federated single sign-on market are

International Business Machine Corporation

OneLogin Inc.

Dell Software

OKTA Inc.

CA Technologies

NetIQ Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SailPoint Technologies Inc.

Centrify Corporation and Ping Identity Corporation

Global Federated Single Sign-On Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the federated single sign-on market can be segmented into North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the federated single sign-on market because majority of players exist in this region. Western Europe is anticipated to hold the second highest market share of federated single sign-on due to the extensive implementation of federated single sign-on solutions across various industries in this region. Moreover, due to the increasing adoption of federated single sign-on across countries like China, India, Australia and Japan the federated single sign-on market in APAC region is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.