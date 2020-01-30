Fiber based Packaging Market – Insights on Growing Applications by 2025

Global Fiber based Packaging market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fiber based Packaging .

Market: Competitive Landscape

The market players that have been profiled include – International Paper Company, DS Smith Plc, Huhtamaki Oyj, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Sonoco Products Company, WestRock Company, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Pratt Industries Inc., Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd., U.S. Corrugated, Inc., UFP Technologies, Inc., ESCO Technologies Inc., Ltd., Brodrene Hartmann A/S, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Rengo Co., Ltd., Mondi Group, Stora Enso, AR Packaging Group AB, BillerudKorsnas AB.

The market has been segmented as follows –

By Packaging Type

Corrugated Boxes

Cartons Folding Cartons Liquid Cartons Hinge Lid Cartons

Partitions & Inserts

Bottles & Cup Carriers

Trays

Plates

Clamshells

Display Packaging

Bags & Sacks

Others

By Material Type

Corrugated

Boxboard/Carton board

Molded Pulp

Kraft Paper

By Material Source Type

Virgin Fiber

Recycled Fiber

By Level of Packaging Type

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

By End Use Base

Food Packaging

Beverages Packaging

Tobacco Packaging

Healthcare Packaging

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Homecare & Toiletries

Electrical & Electronics

Other Industrial Packaging

E-Commerce Packaging

Chemical & Fertilizers

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.