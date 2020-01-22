ENERGY
Fiber Optics Market 2020 Key Vendors, Drivers, Challenges, Strategies, Trends, Geography, Applications and 2025 Forecast
By 2025, the global fiber optics market size is projected to grow to more than USD 30 billion owing to wider adoption by the telecommunication sector. Fiber optics is capable of offering higher bandwidth at reduced attenuation and is suitable for long-haul networks compared to copper wires. These benefits make fiber optics the ideal solution for deployment in 5G and fiber-to-the-home networks by telecoms and are further driving the global fiber optics market growth. Additionally, medical fiber optics application such as endoscopy and laser therapeutics are also expected to surge in demand during the estimated period driving the market growth of global fiber optics market.
Adroit Market Research studied Global Fiber Optics Market Size by Type (Single mode and Multi-mode), by Material Type (Glass and Plastic), by Vertical (Telecommunication & Broadcasting, Networking infrastructure, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Defense & Aerospace, Healthcare, Rail networks, and Others) and by Region. The fiber optics market analysis includes value chain, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, market drivers, restraints, opportunities and key market developments of major players. We have estimated the global fiber optics market growth from 2018 to 2025 based on impactful developments in vital verticals. The study also includes fiber optics market size (USD million) by type, material type and vertical for major countries.
The single mode fiber optics market will continue its dominance over multi-mode during the forecast period in global fiber optics market. Single mode fiber optics is capable of higher bandwidth data-transmission over long-haul networks. This is the reason it has been adopted widely in front and backhaul in the next generation of networks such as 5G and fiber to the home. Owing to the explosive growth of the next generation of networks, single mode is expected to have a share of more than 70% in the global fiber optics market.
By the end of 2025, the glass fiber optics segment is anticipated to have a share of >72% in the global fiber optics market as it has been widely deployed for transmission and communication of data. Characteristics such as larger bandwidth capabilities; immunity to interference from electromagnets, radio frequencies & external vibrations and light weight are projected to drive its applications in verticals such as telecom, oil & gas, military & defense and rail networks driving the growth of the global glass fiber optics market.
Increased demand for over the top services (OTT), internet of things (IoT), smart cities and other smart infrastructure has created numerous amount of data, is demanding a higher bandwidth network. Owing to which the telecommunication and broadcasting sector have been investing heavily in the fiber networks to support its high bandwidth networks such as 5G and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH). This coupled with government initiatives from European courtiers such as Spain, Germany and France to achieve the aim of gigabit society, is projected to further increase the fiber adoption in the telecommunication sector. Owing to investments by telecom players and government initiatives, fiber optics in telecommunication is expected to account to more than USD 16 billion by 2025 in the global fiber optics market.
Asia Pacific will continue to be the chief consumer in the global fiber optics market by 2025 and account for nearly half of the total share of the global fiber optics market size. Increased penetration and early adoption to fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) by countries like China, South Korea, and Japan initiated growth of fiber optics market in the region. Further, heavy investments in 5G networks coupled with government initiatives such as Digital China & Broadband China and smart city projects in China are expected to increase fiber optics demand in the region during the estimated period boosting the global fiber optics market.
The global fiber optics market is dominated by players such as Corning Inc., The Prysmian Group, Sterlite Technologies Ltd., Leoni AG, Hitachi Cable Ltd., Birla Furukawa Fibre Optics Limited, YOFC, Optical Cable Corporation, and AFL Telecommunications LLC. Long-term strategic agreements with players from different verticals is a key strategy along with mergers and acquisition of players in global fiber optics market. In April 2017, Verizon Communications Inc. a player in telecommunication announced a three-year minimum purchase agreement with Corning Inc. The agreement calls for Corning Inc. to provide Verizon 20 million kilometers (12.4 million miles) of optical fiber each year from 2018 through 2020.
Segment overview of global fiber optics market
Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)
Single mode
Multi-mode
Material Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)
Glass
Plastic
Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)
Telecommunication and IT
Oil and gas
Automotive
Defense and aerospace
Healthcare
Rail network
Others
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
Germany
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
India
Japan
China
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Uk Environmental Consulting Services Market 2020 Share, Size, Industry Growth, Statistics, Top Players, Application and 2025 Forecast
With the rising concern over environmental degradation due to several human-controlled activities such as industrialization, housing construction and waste disposal among several others, environmental regulations in the UK are becoming stringent and complex with time. To initiate a new construction or an industrial project, a large number of guidelines need to be followed, failure of which results in legal hassles and other issues. This has led to the rise of environmental consulting (EC) services across the globe. The environmental consulting (EC) services market across the European countries is significantly more developed than the rest of the world owing to the presence of a stringent EU policy framework, which has been in place for a few decades.
A publication on the “UK Environmental Consulting Services Market Size 2017 By Service type (Compliance, Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) & Sustainability, Environmental Management Services (Air Pollution, Ecological And Landscape Services, Management & Compliance Service, Environmental Noise & Vibrations, Waste Management, Water Quality) and Forecast 2018 to 2025” was revealed by Adroit Market Research today. The publication covers the revenue for the UK environmental consulting (EC) services market for a period ranging between 2013 to 2025. The UK environmental consulting (EC) market report also includes qualitative insights such as the regulatory framework, drivers, restraints and value chain. The report covers key aspects including trends and developments of the environmental consulting service industry in the UK.
The UK is among the top countries for environmental consulting services across the globe owing to strict regulatory processes. The UK environmental consulting market witnessed a positive growth over the past few years owing to escalated growth in residential construction and transportation infrastructure across the country. However, the market is projected to witness sluggish growth over the coming years owing to BREXIT. The UK environmental consulting services market is projected to be valued at USD 2.52 billion by 2025.
The environmental consulting (EC) services market is broadly categorized into environmental compliance, impact assessment & sustainability and management services. Environmental management services have been gaining significant prominence owing to increasing concerns over pollution management for natural resources. Solid waste management and land remediation are some of the key concerns that are prioritized by the government. Environmental management services are projected to witness a steady CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period.
The UK environmental consulting market currently is a fragmented market with the presence of a large number of regional players. Aecom, RPS Group, CH2M, Environmental Resources Management, Arcadis, Arup, Ramboll and WSP are some of the key players in the UK environmental consulting service market. In order to provide the widest range of service and maximize the consumer base, the top players are focused on mergers & acquisitions. In April 2014, RPS group acquired Clear Environmental Consultants Ltd, a UK based consulting firm providing consulting services primarily to the water industry.
Key segments of the UK environmental consulting services market
Service Overview, 2013-2025 (USD Million)
Compliance
Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) & Sustainability
Environmental management services
Air pollution
Ecological and landscape services
Management & compliance service
Environmental noise & vibrations
Waste management
Water quality
Other services
ENERGY
HDPE Pipes Market 2020 – Application, Segment Analysis, Trends, Growth, Business Strategy and Future Forecast 2025
The global HDPE pipes market size is expected to reach USD 20.3 billion by 2025, owing to the high demand from the oil & gas industry. The global HDPE pipes industry is majorly driven by rising demand from water irrigation systems in agriculture industry. Additionally, rapid urbanization resulting in expansion of the overall infrastructural development and water supply facilities are some other aspects driving the demand for HDPE pipes. Moreover, rising sewage disposal infrastructure particularly in the rural areas is anticipated to drive the global HDPE pipes market. However, fluctuating raw material prices due to volatility in crude oil prices as well as stringent regulations about disposal and recycling of plastic products are some key factors hindering the market growth.
Adroit Market Research launched a study titled, “Global HDPE Pipes Market Size 2017 By Application (Agriculture, Sewage System, Industrial, Mining, Water Supply, Oil & Gas, Building & Construction and Others), By Pipe Grade (PE32, PE40, PE63, PE 80, PE100, PE112 and PE125), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The study covers the global HDPE pipes market value and volume for a period ranging between 2015 to 2025, where 2015 to 2017 imply the actual annual consumption with forecast between 2018 and 2025. The global HDPE pipes market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as drivers, restrains, value chain, regulatory framework and trade statistics. The value chain has been analyzed in detail covering key stages.
Rising construction spending is expected to boost the demand for HDPE pipes. Upcoming construction projects, such as urban transportation, residential projects, roads & highways, commercial buildings and hydropower are further supporting the growth of HDPE pipes market. Additionally, increasing agricultural spending especially in developing regions is propelling the demand for efficient piping solutions. HDPE pipes being superior to steel and cement pipes are being widely preferred in agricultural applications.
HDPE pipes are more corrosion resilient and considered as the best alternative, especially in transit of chemicals, oil & gas and salty water. Furthermore, HDPE pipes require small area and reduced need for fittings owing to its low bending radius. These superior properties of HDPE pipes are driving the overall growth of the market. Polyethylene piping made from high density materials is used in numerous applications such as marine, agriculture, municipal, industrial, mining and landfill. Several end-use industries are adopting HDPE pipes rapidly due to advantages over other materials such as PVC, cement, steel, or other plastics. High density polyethylene pipes are used in agriculture for water supply, drainage, and irrigation. Also, these pipes are much more affordable in terms of material cost, performance, and installation costs.
Major companies profiled in the global HDPE pipes market report are WL Plastics Inc., Flotek Industries Inc., Kubota Chemix Co. Ltd., Jain Irrigation Systems, Abu Dhabi Polymers Company Limited, JM Eagle, Uponor Infra, Dynaflex Pipe Technologies Ltd., Soleno Inc., Blue Diamond Industries LLC, Chevron Philips Chemical Co., Reliance Industries Ltd., Formosa Plastics Corp., Lotte Chemical, Royal Building Products, Ipex Inc., Brunet Group, Polytubes 2009, Inc. and Canada Culvert among others.
By Grade, 2015 – 2025 (Kilotons, USD billion)
PE 32
PE 40
PE 63
PE 80
PE 100
PE 112
PE 125
By Application, 2015 – 2025 (Kilotons, USD billion)
Agriculture
Sewage Systems
Industrial
Mining
Water Supply
Oil & Gas
Building & Construction
Others
By Regional, 2015 – 2025 (Kilotons, USD billion)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
Italy
Spain
United Kingdom (UK)
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
South East Asia
South Asia
North East Asia
Australia
Rest of APAC
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Turkey
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
ENERGY
Injection Molding Machines Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Forecast, Segment, Application Analysis by 2025
Injection molding machines are used mainly to manufacture plastic parts; however, they can also be used to produce products or parts made of various other materials apart from plastic including steel and aluminum. The injection molding process can be utilized to manufacture a broad range of parts or products, which can vary greatly in their structure and dimension based on their end-use.
Adroit Market Research launched a study titled, “Global Injection Molding Machine Market Size 2017 by Product Type (Hydraulic Type, Electric Type, Hybrid Type), by Application (Packaging, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare & Medical Devices, Aerospace, Others), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The study covers the global injection molding machine market value for a period ranging in between 2015 to 2025, where 2015 to 2017 imply the historical value with forecast between 2018 and 2025. The global injection molding machine market report also includes company profiles, financial revenues, mergers & acquisitions and investments. The global injection molding machine market size is expected to reach USD 30.2 billion by 2025, owing to the high demand from the packaging industry.
The study on the global injection molding machine market has been segmented on the basis of product type and application on a global level. By product type, the global injection molding machine market can be divided into electric, hydraulic, and hybrid machines. Electrical injection molding machines utilize electricity for running all the processes, whereas hydraulic machines operate on the hydraulic technology. The hydraulic machines segment is expected to hold a significant market share in the injection molding machine market during the forecast period. This is owing to their comparatively reduced maintenance costs, better performance and long service period. Hybrid injection molding machines uses a combination of hydraulics and electricals for their operations. The machines have an arrangement of speed of electrical machines and precision and power of hydraulic machines.
In terms of end-user application, the injection molding machine industry can be classified into packaging, automotive, consumer goods, electrical & electronics, healthcare & medical devices, aerospace and others. Injection molding machines are used to manufacture various parts utilized in these industries. For instance, the requirement of lightweight components in automobiles is driving the demand for plastic products that can replace traditional materials (including steel and wood). Likewise, containers, bottles and boxes are driving the demand for injection molding in the packaging industry. Miniaturization which is achieved by replacing bulky parts with significantly smaller parts can be achieved via injection molding as they can attain the required dimension complexity. The growth of these sectors is expected to result in a further penetration of the injection molding technology, thereby providing an impetus to the sales of machines and related accessories over the forecast period.
In terms of region, the injection molding machine industry can be segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is predicted to hold a prominent share in the injection molding machine market over the next seven years. The market in Asia Pacific is also estimated to expand considerably during the forecast period due to increasing demand for end-use applications in emerging countries, such as India and China, of the region.
Major companies operating in the global injection molding machine market are Engel Austria, Dongshin Hydraulic Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Milacron Holdings Corp., Japan Steel Works Ltd., Husky Injection Molding Systems, Negri Bossi S.p.A., Arburg GmbH & Co. KG, Haitian International Holdings, and Asian Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd.
By Product Type, 2015 – 2025 (Production, Consumption, Revenue)
Hydraulic Type
Electric Type
Hybrid Type
By Application, 2015 – 2025 (Production, Consumption, Revenue)
Packaging
Automotive
Consumer Goods
Electrical & Electronics
Healthcare & Medical Devices
Aerospace
Others
By Regional, 2015 – 2025 (Production, Consumption, Revenue)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
Italy
Spain
United Kingdom (UK)
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
Rest of APAC
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Turkey
South Africa
Rest of the MEA
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
