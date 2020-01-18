Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market with Future Prospects, Key Player SWOT Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market report offers detailed analysis and a five-year forecast for the global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) industry. Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market report delivers the insights which will shape your strategic planning as you estimate geographic, product or service expansion within the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) industry.. The Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over XX% during the period 2019−2024.

The global Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market has been subjected to several regulatory compliances and crucial coding terminology over the years. Adherence to regulatory standards remains crucial for vendors.

The study considers the present scenario of the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. This research report on the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market covers sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis.

The competitive environment in the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market is intensifying. The market currently witnesses the presence of several major as well as other prominent vendors, contributing toward the market growth. However, the market is observing an influx of local vendors entering the market.

The study profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) industry.

List of key players profiled in the report:



Bekaert

Euclid Chemical

Propex

Sika

Hunan Sunshine

Junwei Metal Fiber

Owens Corning

Harex

Huierjie

Nycon

Fibercon

GCP Applied Technologies

Taian Tongban Fiber

Fabpro Polymers

Wuhan Xintu

Ganzhou Daye

Bautech

ABC Polymer Industries

EPC

FORTA



The market study includes insights on segmentation by product type

Steel Concrete Fiber

Synthetic Concrete Fiber

Glass Concrete Fiber

On the basis of Application of Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market can be split into:

Industrial Flooring

Bridge & Road

Residential & commercial Building

Vendors can consider targeting key regions such as APAC, North America, and Europe to gather maximum customer attention. Countries in the APAC region such as China, India, and Japan among others are expected to display significant growth prospects in the future due to high economic growth forecasts along with huge population statistics leading to high consumption of goods and products.

Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market segmentation by region:

APAC

EMEA

North America

Latin America

Europe

The changing regulatory compliance scenario and the growing purchasing power among consumers are likely to promise well for the North America market. New product development and technological advancements remain key for competitors to capitalize upon in the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) industry across the globe.

Key Market Insights:

The report provides the following insights into the Fiber Reinforced Concrete (FRC) market for the forecast period 2019–2024.