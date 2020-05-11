Fiberglass Fabric Market : Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026)

Global Water Softener Market was valued at US$ 2.07 Bn in 2017, and is estimated to reach US$ 3.43 Bn by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.52 %during forecast.

Installation of water softeners minimizes the use of detergents and degradation of plumbing systems caused by hard water. Also, increasing awareness among the consumers regarding the benefits of soft water on human health, cleaning, and for domestic use is favoring the sales of water softeners equipment globally.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/27116

Robust growth of the industrial sector and growing urbanization has raised concerns among the consumers and the government regarding environmental pollution, resulting into installation of large number of water and wastewater treatment plants in order to reuse the water resources and to meet the safety standards for water discharge from various industries. However, high cost of installation and maintenance inhibiting the adoption of water softener mainly in developing countries.

Salt-free water softeners are cost effective than salt-based counterparts. Salt-free water are mostly preferred as they do not use any chemicals to soften the water and neutralize contaminants such as calcium and magnesium so that they do not form scale to surfaces. Salt-free water softeners are easy to install, and maintenance cost is also less. The rise in demand for chemical free softeners makes way for the growth of the salt-free water softener market.

Water softeners are increasingly used in residential application to reduce corrosion of the pipelines and fixture problems. Increase in requirement for safe and clean drinking water in household application drives the growth of the residential water softener market. Residential sector is the largest end use segment of the global water softeners market. Industrial and commercial sectors are the other fastest growing end use segments of the water softeners market.

North America held largest share of global water softeners market on the back of increasing technological advancements and rising applications of advanced water softening instruments. Awareness regarding benefits of soft water coupled with launch of innovative water softening instruments such as Wi-Fi enabled water softeners. Advanced instruments would further help the consumers to operate their home electric appliances using portable phones, tablets, etc. While Asia-Pacific region, is a rapidly emerging market for water softeners on account of strong economic growth, rising manufacturing industries and increasing FDI in commercial and residential infrastructure fuelling the demand for water softeners in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding catalyst market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size. Further, the report also focuses on a competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in catalyst market.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/27116

The Scope Of Global Water Softener Market:

Global Water Softener Market, By Product:

• Salt Based

• Salt Free

Global Water Softener Market, By Application:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Global Water Softener Market, By Region:

• North America

• South America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

Key Player Analyzed in the Report:

• 3M

• AO. Smith

• Culligan

• EcoWater Systems

• Haier

• Kinetico UK Ltd

• NuvoH2O, LLC

• US Water System, Inc.

• Ecowater System, LLC.

• BWT AG

• Culligan International Company

• Whirlpool Corporation

• Pentair Residential Filtration

• EcoWater Systems

• Ion Exchange Ltd.

• Canature Water Group

• Fountain Softener

• K-water Corporation

• Axel Johnson Inc.

• Harvey Water Softeners Ltd

• KCD IP, LLC

• Waterboss Inc.

• Hans Sasserath GmbH & Co. KG

• Hague Quality Water International

• Fontus Water Pvt Ltd.

• GE Appliances

• MECO Incorporated

• Marlo Incorporated

• Pelican Water Systems

• Kenmore

• Advance Water Softener Ltd.

• Grünbeck Wasseraufbereitung

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Water Softener Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Water Softener Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Water Softener Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Water Softener Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Water Softener Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Water Softener Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Water Softener Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Water Softener by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Water Softener Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Water Softener Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Water Softener Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Water Softener Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-water-softener-market/27116/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Lumawant Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com