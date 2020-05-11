Fiberglass Fabric Market : Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026)

Fiberglass Fabric Market is expected to reach USD 18.37 Billion by 2026 from USD 8.75 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 7.7%
The Escalating demand, rapid urbanization & industrialization, changing standard of living, product development and technological innovations are factors driving the growth of fiber glass fabric market. But high manufacturing cost of fiberglass fabrics may restrain the market growth.
Fiberglass Fabric MarketFiberglass fabric market based on fiber type has been segmented into E-glass and others. E-glass fabric is major contributors to fiber glass fabric market growth attributed to the large demand from various end-use applications as this fiber exhibits high strength, corrosion resistant, is lightweight, better insulation and also low in cost.
REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/2801
Based on utility, fiberglass fabric market has been segmented into wind energy, electrical & electronics, transportation, marine, construction, aerospace & defense and others. Wind energy application is expected to hold major shares of the market . High demand for fiberglass fabrics in the manufacture of several structural parts of wind turbines as it offers high strength, lightweight and high corrosion resistance properties is driving the growth of wind energy segment.
Geographically, the fiberglass fabric market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific will continue its dominance in fiberglass fabric market attributed to large demand for fiberglass fabric in wind energy, transportation and electrical & electronics applications.
DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/2801
Scope of the Report:
Fiberglass Fabric Market, by Fiber Type:
• E-glass
• Others
Fiberglass Fabric Market, by Fabric Type:
• Woven
• Non-woven
Fiberglass Fabric Market, by Application:
• Wind Energy
• Transportation
• Electrical & Electronics
• Marine
• Construction
• Aerospace & Defense
• Others
Fiberglass Fabric Market, by Geography:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Players Profiled in the Report:
• Owens Corning (US)
• Jushi Group Co., Ltd. (China)
• Gurit (Switzerland)
• Chomarat Textile Industries (France)
• Tah Tong Textile Co., Ltd (China)
• Saertex GmbH & Co.KG. (Germany)
• Auburn Manufacturing, Inc. (US)
• Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd. (Japan)
• BGF Industries, Inc. (US)
• Taiwan Electric Insulator Co., Ltd. (China)
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Chapter One: Fiberglass Fabric Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Fiberglass Fabric Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Fiberglass Fabric Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Fiberglass Fabric Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Fiberglass Fabric Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Fiberglass Fabric Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Fiberglass Fabric Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Fiberglass Fabric by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Fiberglass Fabric Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Fiberglass Fabric Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Fiberglass Fabric Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)
Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Fiberglass Fabric Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/fiberglass-fabric-market/2801/
About Us:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact info:
Name: Lumawant Godage
Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Email: [email protected]
Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908
Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com