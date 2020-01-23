MARKET REPORT
Fibrinogen Concentrates Market Emerging Factors, Future Demands, and Key Players
Global Fibrinogen Concentrates Market: Overview
Fibrinogen, also known as coagulation factor I, is a glycoprotein in the blood plasma produced by the liver. It is one of the blood clotting factors that are essential for blood clot formation. Low levels of fibrinogen could lead to thrombosis, blood clot formation inside the blood vessel, interrupting the normal blood flow through the circulatory system.
Fibrinogen deficiency is a rare bleeding disorder characterized by mild to severe form of bleeding. The three types for fibrinogen deficiencies are: afibrinogenemia, hypofibrogenemia, and dysfibrinogenemia. Afibrinogenemia is characterized by no fibrinogen in the body. In hypofibrogenemia, fibrinogen is present, but at a lower level than normal. In dysfibrinogenemia, fibrinogen is present, but does not function properly.
Global Fibrinogen Concentrates Market: Key Trends
Rise in demand for fibrinogen concentrates, increase in the number of cases of bleeding disorders, and surge in availability of fibrinogen products are the key factors projected to drive the global fibrinogen concentrates market. In November 2018, Octapharma received marketing authorization form the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products for fibryga, a lyophilized fibrinogen concentrate for intravenous infusion indicated for the treatment of congenital and acquired fibrinogen deficiencies.
In June 2014, ProMetic Life Sciences, Inc. announced the launch of fibrinogen for commercial sales with successful scale up of the company’s plasma purification center, ProMetic BioProduction, Inc. Furthermore, increase in investment in research and development (R&D) and large number of products under pipeline offer significant opportunities in the market. Biotest AG announced the treatment of first patient in pivotal phase III study in patients with acquired fibrinogen deficiency.
Global Fibrinogen Concentrates Market: Segmentation
The global fibrinogen concentrates market can be segmented based on type, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the market can be divided into human fibrinogen concentrates and animal fibrinogen concentrates. In terms of end-user, the global fibrinogen concentrates market can be categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest market share owing to increase in demand for fibrinogen for various surgical procedures and rise in patient population.
Global Fibrinogen Concentrates Market: Regional Analysis
The global fibrinogen concentrates market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The market in the region is anticipated to be driven by increase in focus on developing new therapies for rare blooding clotting disorders and improving access to orphan drugs that are indicated for the treatment of rare diseases. The U.S. is expected to account for the largest market share in North America, followed by Canada.
Europe is likely to gain market share during the forecast period due to increase in the number of market players offering plasma derived fibrinogen and rise in adoption of new therapies in Germany, France, the U.K., and other countries in the European Union. LFB Group received three European marketing authorizations for FIBCLOT, its human fibrinogen, in Germany, Denmark, and Hungary.
The fibrinogen concentrates market in Asia Pacific is projected to be driven by rise in awareness about diagnosis & treatment of fibrinogen deficiencies & other rare diseases and increase in the number of clinical trials for rare diseases. For instance, in March 2012, China Biologics received the Chinese Food and Drug Administration approval to start clinical trials for human fibrinogen indicated for the treatment of fibrinogen deficiency disorders.
Global Fibrinogen Concentrates Market: Competitive Landscape
Key players operating in the global fibrinogen concentrates market are LFB GROUP, Green Cross Corp, Octapharma, ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Affinity Biologicals, Inc., Cayman Chemical, Molecular Innovations, Inc., CSL Limited, Akron Biotech, Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., and Bovogen Biologicals Pty Ltd.
MARKET REPORT
Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market : Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects
Diabetes: Introduction
- Diabetes is also known as diabetes mellitus. It is a metabolic disorder that causes high blood sugar. The hormone insulin hormone regulates the blood sugar. Insulin moves sugar from the blood into the cells to be used as energy or for storage.
- There are different types of diabetes such as type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, and gestational diabetes
- Common symptoms of diabetes include weight loss, increased thirst and hunger, extreme fatigue, blurry vision, frequent urination, and sores that do not heal.
- Prevalence of diabetes is increasing rapidly across the globe. People with diabetes can live healthier, longer, and fuller life by carefully regulating the blood glucose level. However, blood glucose monitoring with invasive devices is both expensive and painful.
- Non-invasive blood glucose monitoring does not require blood samples for monitoring the glucose level. It can be carried out by puncturing the skin without drawing the blood, or causing pain or trauma. Innovative technologies with an invisible infrared light beam looks into the skin and measures the blood glucose level.
Key Drivers of Global Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
- The global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market is primarily driven by increase in prevalence of diabetes across the globe. According to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2017, about 425 million adults aged between 20 years and 79 years were living with diabetes across the globe. The number is expected to rise to 629 million by 2050. Hence, increase in the number of patients with diabetes is a key driver of the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market.
- Technological advancements in glucose monitoring devices are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market
- In May 2019, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitor, SugarBeat, received the CE mark approval.
Wearable Devices Segment to Offer Attractive Opportunities
- Based on product, the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market can be divided into wearable devices and non-wearable devices. Wearable devices is anticipated to be the leading segment during the forecast period.
- Increase in prevalence of diabetes and technological advancements are expected to drive the segment during the forecast period
Optical Segment Accounted for Major Share of Global Market
- In terms of technology, the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market can be classified into transdermal, optical, enzymatic, and others. The optical segment expected held a major share of the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market in 2018.
- Most of the products being launched in the market are equipped with the optical technology, as it is an effective technology for continuous and real-time non-invasive glucose monitoring. Therefore, the optical segment is projected to dominate the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market.
Asia Pacific Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market to Expand Rapidly
- In terms of region, the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.
- High prevalence of diabetes and its awareness and easy availability of technologically advanced products are projected to drive the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market in North America during the forecast period
- The non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This growth of the market in Asia Pacific can be attributed to high prevalence of diabetes in densely populated countries such as India, China, and Hong Kong, and rapidly improving health care infrastructure of developing countries.
Key Players Operating in Global Market
The global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market is highly fragmented with a large number of domestic players accounting for majority of the market share. Key players operating in the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market are:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Cnoga Medical Ltd.
- Evia Medical Technologies
- Helo Corp.
- Integrity Applications
- Nemaura Medical
- RISE Life Science Corp.
- Taiwan Biophotonic Co.
- Pendragon Medical
ENERGY
Process Gas Compressor Market 2020 Competition by Manufacturers, Concentration Rate, Production Volume, Price|Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, ARIEL, GE, Dresser-Rand, etc
Global Process Gas Compressor Market reports provide in-depth analysis of Top Players, Geography, End users, Applications, Competitor analysis, SWOT Analysis, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Market Share, Import-Export data, Trends and Forecast 2025.
Global Process Gas Compressor Market in-depth insights which includes the competitiveness of the trending players. this market report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and chain structure. Analysts have carefully evaluated the milestones achieved by the Process Gas Compressor Market and the current trends that are likely to shape its future. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to put together an exhaustive report on the subject.
Leading players covered in the Process Gas Compressor market report: Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, ARIEL, GE, Dresser-Rand, Burckhardt, Gardner Denver, Accudyne, Kobelco, Blower works, Shenyang Yuanda, Wuxi Compressor, ShaanGu, CIMC Enric, Sichuan Jinxing, Chongqing Gas, Beijing Jingcheng and More…
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Reciprocating Process Gas Compressor
Centrifugal Process Gas Compressor
Screw Process Gas Compressor
Others
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Natural gas industry
Petrochemical industry
Coal chemical industry
Others
Regional Process Gas Compressor Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):
North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) and More.
The latest report added by Market Info Reports demonstrates that the global Process Gas Compressor market will showcase a steady CAGR in the coming years. The research report includes a thorough analysis of market drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities. It addresses the lucrative investment options for the players in the coming years. Analysts have offered market estimates at a global and regional level.
Major Points Covered in TOC:
Overview: Along with a broad overview of the global Process Gas Compressor market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study.
Analysis on Strategies of Leading Players: Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the Process Gas Compressor market.
Study on Key Market Trends: This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the Process Gas Compressor market.
Market Forecasts: Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the Process Gas Compressor market.
Regional Growth Analysis: All major regions and countries have been covered in the report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.
Segmental Analysis: The report provides accurate and reliable forecasts of the market share of important segments of the Process Gas Compressor market. Market participants can use this analysis to make strategic investments in key growth pockets of the Process Gas Compressor market.
The following report covers important features such as:
- Process Gas Compressor market dynamics
- Market segmentation
- Historical, contemporary, and protruding market size in terms of value, volume, and revenue
- Industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies and product portfolio
- Potential and niche segments
- Regions exhibiting lucrative opportunities
Customization of the Report:
Market Info Reports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.
ENERGY
Worldwide Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Controllers Markets, 2019 to 2024: key players include Analog Devices (Linear Technology), Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, ON Semiconductor, Microchip Technology, Maxim Integrated, etc.
“Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Controllers Market study by Alexa Reports gives insights regarding the market elements influencing the market, scope, division and overlays shadow upon the main industry players featuring the good focused scene and patterns beating the years.
This Report encases extensive investigation available and is evaluated through volume and information approved on three methodologies including top organizations incomes. It closes with exact and true Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Controllers market estimations considering each and every parameter and market element. Each critical and conclusive detail for the improvement and limitation of the market is referenced in fine focuses with recommendations that may influence the market. Further, division of the market is contemplated explicitly to give significant information for beneficial market speculations.
Companies Mentioned: Analog Devices (Linear Technology), Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, ON Semiconductor, Microchip Technology, Maxim Integrated, Infineon Technology, Vishay, Diodes Incorporated, Renesas Electronics, Semtech, Active-Semi.
The report Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Controllers Industry gives shifted depiction about the division of the market based on Application, and leads with a graphic structure of the patterns and limitations of the different portions and sub fragments. It additionally gives the market size and gauges an estimate from the year 2019 to 2024 specifically for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South and Central America. The report additionally gives comprehensive PEST analysis to every one of the five regions subsequent to assessing political, financial, social and mechanical components influencing the Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Controllers market.
The worldwide Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Controllers industry is portioned based on product and, application. In light of item, the market is ordered Current Mode PWM Controllers, Voltage Mode PWM Controllers. In light of use, the market is delegated Current Mode PWM Controllers, Voltage Mode PWM ControllersIndustry Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive, Industrial.
The report encourages in deciding and translating the key market players, portfolios with important data, for example, organization profiles, key improvements in recent years, and causes in developing procedures to increase upper hand over the long haul. The report likewise investigates factors influencing Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Controllers market from both demand and supply side and further assesses advertise elements affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, limitations, openings, and future opportunities.
Key Benefits of Buying this Research Study:
– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Controllers Market
– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies
– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Controllers Market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies
– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets
– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it
– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution
– Examine the political, economic, social and technology impact of the five regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.
