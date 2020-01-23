Fibrinogen Concentrates Market Emerging Factors, Future Demands, and Key Players

Global Fibrinogen Concentrates Market: Overview

Fibrinogen, also known as coagulation factor I, is a glycoprotein in the blood plasma produced by the liver. It is one of the blood clotting factors that are essential for blood clot formation. Low levels of fibrinogen could lead to thrombosis, blood clot formation inside the blood vessel, interrupting the normal blood flow through the circulatory system.

Fibrinogen deficiency is a rare bleeding disorder characterized by mild to severe form of bleeding. The three types for fibrinogen deficiencies are: afibrinogenemia, hypofibrogenemia, and dysfibrinogenemia. Afibrinogenemia is characterized by no fibrinogen in the body. In hypofibrogenemia, fibrinogen is present, but at a lower level than normal. In dysfibrinogenemia, fibrinogen is present, but does not function properly.

Global Fibrinogen Concentrates Market: Key Trends

Rise in demand for fibrinogen concentrates, increase in the number of cases of bleeding disorders, and surge in availability of fibrinogen products are the key factors projected to drive the global fibrinogen concentrates market. In November 2018, Octapharma received marketing authorization form the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products for fibryga, a lyophilized fibrinogen concentrate for intravenous infusion indicated for the treatment of congenital and acquired fibrinogen deficiencies.

In June 2014, ProMetic Life Sciences, Inc. announced the launch of fibrinogen for commercial sales with successful scale up of the company’s plasma purification center, ProMetic BioProduction, Inc. Furthermore, increase in investment in research and development (R&D) and large number of products under pipeline offer significant opportunities in the market. Biotest AG announced the treatment of first patient in pivotal phase III study in patients with acquired fibrinogen deficiency.

Global Fibrinogen Concentrates Market: Segmentation

The global fibrinogen concentrates market can be segmented based on type, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the market can be divided into human fibrinogen concentrates and animal fibrinogen concentrates. In terms of end-user, the global fibrinogen concentrates market can be categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest market share owing to increase in demand for fibrinogen for various surgical procedures and rise in patient population.

Global Fibrinogen Concentrates Market: Regional Analysis

The global fibrinogen concentrates market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The market in the region is anticipated to be driven by increase in focus on developing new therapies for rare blooding clotting disorders and improving access to orphan drugs that are indicated for the treatment of rare diseases. The U.S. is expected to account for the largest market share in North America, followed by Canada.

Europe is likely to gain market share during the forecast period due to increase in the number of market players offering plasma derived fibrinogen and rise in adoption of new therapies in Germany, France, the U.K., and other countries in the European Union. LFB Group received three European marketing authorizations for FIBCLOT, its human fibrinogen, in Germany, Denmark, and Hungary.

The fibrinogen concentrates market in Asia Pacific is projected to be driven by rise in awareness about diagnosis & treatment of fibrinogen deficiencies & other rare diseases and increase in the number of clinical trials for rare diseases. For instance, in March 2012, China Biologics received the Chinese Food and Drug Administration approval to start clinical trials for human fibrinogen indicated for the treatment of fibrinogen deficiency disorders.

Global Fibrinogen Concentrates Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global fibrinogen concentrates market are LFB GROUP, Green Cross Corp, Octapharma, ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Affinity Biologicals, Inc., Cayman Chemical, Molecular Innovations, Inc., CSL Limited, Akron Biotech, Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., and Bovogen Biologicals Pty Ltd.