Fibrinogen Testing Reagents Market: Technological Growth Map over Time to Understand the Industry Growth Rate

Fibrinogen Testing Reagents Market: An Overview

The fibrinogen testing reagents market is likely to register robust growth during 2018-2024. Fibrinogen is an important glycoprotein in the body which is essential for the circulation of blood in vertebrates. During injuries which are vascular and tissue related in nature, these are enzymatically converted to fibrin by thrombin. Afterwards, a blood clot based on fibrin is formed. These blood clots help in preventing excessive blood loss and are essential for human survival, when faced with grave perils like accidents.

As fibrinogen activity is essential to the body, the tests to determine it measure its levels in body for patients who are at the receiving end of illnesses like diabetes. Low levels of fibrinogen can cause increase in coagulation activities. Additionally, these can form thrombosis, which can further aggreviate into a stroke or a heart attack. The growing stress in lifestyles and increase in number of strokes and heart attacks are leading to an increased attention to fibrinogen testing reagents.

Fibrinogen Testing Reagents Market: Notable Developments

One of the major concerns in US healthcare today is the Alzheimer’s disease. The life-threatening condition of this disease and its close-proximity to the rising elderly population is a key concern. Additionally, the disease is also difficult to predict and is often confused with degrading memory loss with age. Recent research published on Science Advances in 2019 states that blood-based assessment promise a tremendous potential in detecting Alzheimer’s early. These tests can significantly alter the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease as planning the future ahead in advance for Alzheimer’s patient promises to be a game-changer for the healthcare industry. The blood-assessment including the tests to determine blood plasma promise significant opportunities for players in the fibrinogen testing reagents market in the near future.

Recent study published in the MedPage Today reports that chronic inflammation during mid-age results in significant cognitive decline during late years. While several other factors were associated with decline in cognitive function, the chronic inflammation is a new insight into the illness. Factors like inflammation were earlier often treated as insignificant. However, new insights are likely to create more opportunities in the fibrinogen testing reagents market in the near future.

Fibrinogen Testing Reagents Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rising cases of chronic illnesses, accidents, and lifestyle diseases like diabetes are expected to drive significant growth for the fibrinogen testing reagents market. Diabetes is on the rise in the United States. According to CDC, there were over 30 million reported patients of diabetes in the United States. This accounted for nearly 10% of the total population and is likely to increase in the near future as sugary consumption, and fast-food diets are also rising in demand. Diabetes often complicates blood clotting as even small injuries can make it difficult to prevent blood-flow. Hence, monitoring fibrinogen levels in blood and providing an emergency outlet for diabetics is essential. This is expected to drive significant growth for the fibrinogen testing reagents market.

Fibrinogen Testing Reagents Market: Geographical Analysis

The fibrinogen testing reagents market is likely to register highest growth in North America region. The growing cases of diabetes, illnesses like cancer, and expanding programs like MediCaid are expected to drive significant growth for the market in the near future. Additionally, fibrinogen testing reagents market is also expected to witness robust growth in Asia Pacific region. The rising disposable incomes, growing access to healthcare, and expansion of testing centers are expected to drive significant growth for the market in the region.

