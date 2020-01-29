Financial Services Cybersecurity Systems and Services Market Research Trends Analysis by 2025

The “Financial Services Cybersecurity Systems and Services Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

Market: Dynamics

The international financial services cybersecurity systems and services market is envisioned to witness a significant rise in the adoption rate due to changing global privacy and cybersecurity legislation. However, there could be more factors increasing the demand in the market, such as distributed denial of service (DDoS), ransomware, and phishing attacks becoming more sophisticated. Furthermore, financial services security regulators are continuously improving their scrutiny level, thus adding to the growth of the demand.

Financial institutions are already weary of maintaining compliance with additional cybersecurity standards of the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). While these standards are significant, financial firms struggle with reconciling the sometimes contradictory guidance. Nonetheless, with financial services cybersecurity systems and services in place, compliance with the cybersecurity standards could become stress-free and thoroughgoing.

Global Financial Services Cybersecurity Systems and Services Market: Segmentation

The world financial services cybersecurity systems and services market is prophesied to be segmented according to two categories, i.e. solution and services and end user. By solution and services, the market could be divided into diverse segments such as endpoint security, identity and access management, mobile enterprise management, mobile security, security information and event management, content security, data loss prevention (DLP), datacenter security, and firewall. Amongst these, mobile enterprise management is envisaged to garner a colossal share in the market while rising at a 20.8% CAGR between 2017 and 2022.

By end user, the world financial services cybersecurity systems and services market could be segregated into banking, insurance, credit unions, stock brokerages, stock exchange, investment funds, consumer financing services, payment card and mobile payment services, and government-related financial services.

By region, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan are anticipated to be significant markets for financial services cybersecurity systems and services. With a US$3.6 bn expected to be accumulated in 2017, North America could showcase dominance until the final forecast year.

Global Financial Services Cybersecurity Systems and Services Market: Competition

The report analyzes crucial players operating in the worldwide financial services cybersecurity systems and services market, such as Experian Information Solutions, Inc., Accenture PLC., Agiliance, Inc., IBM Corporation, Airbus SE, AhnLab, Inc., VMware, Inc., Akamai Technologies, Inc., Alert Logic, Inc., AlienVault, Inc., and Avast Software S.R.O.

