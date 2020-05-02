Finger Print Sensors Market Is Evenly Poised To Reach A Market Value Of US$ XX Mn/Bn By 2017 – 2025

In this report, the global Finger Print Sensors market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

key drivers for finger print sensors market are: rapid technological developments, ever-increasing demand for effortless and secured access to devices, along with high adoption rates of smartphones, tablets and mobile commerce. Finger print sensing technologies are currently more cost effective and reliable than all other existing biometric technologies. This trend has diverted the focus of all the leading biometric vendors to manufacture finger-print sensors. Although, the finger print technology holds a considerable share in commercial security, with the introduction of finger print sensing in Apples’ iPhone 5S, has triggered the market for finger print sensors. They allow quick, secure, and reliable access to the smartphone users by encrypting and storing their personal information. With increasing acceptance of smartphones and tablets, the demand for finger print sensors is expected to grow immensely.

Despite the strong and effective use of finger print sensors, manufacturing challenges has restrained their mass manufacturing. The challenge faced by the vendors in particular, is the cost of production per surface unit (screen/scan surface size). For the same reason, the market price of an area sensor is almost three times higher than the market price of a swipe sensor. There are numerous significant trends driving the technological innovations in the industry, thereby contributing to the market growth. For instance, integration of sensors in mobile phones, laptops, gaming consoles, tablets and wearable devices, is in turn influencing the size reduction of the finger print sensors. Moreover, increasing demand for sensors in biometric systems has compelled manufacturers to strategically collaborate with algorithm providers.

Finger Print Sensors Market: Leading Players

The key players of the finger print sensors market are: Apple Inc., Adhesive Material Group, Bio-Key International, Cross Match Technologies Inc., DigitalPersona Inc., Finger print Cards AB, RCG Holdings Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Fulcrum Biometrics LLC., Idex ASA, Next Biometrics Group ASA, Sony Corp, Synaptics Inc., and Thales Group.

