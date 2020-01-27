Fintech Blockchain Market to estimated Growth at a CAGR of 70.6% by 2024 | Bitfury Group Limited., Interbit, Oracle Corporation, Digital Asset Holdings, LLC AND Factom, FSR

Global Electric Enclosure Market is expected to grow from USD 6.00 Billion in 2018 to USD XX Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report)

An Electric Enclosure is a cabinet for electrical and electronic components and equipment. Its primary purpose is to protect human beings from electric shock and safeguard the electrical or electronics components from the environmental damage. Generally, rigid plastic, metals, mostly carbon steel, aluminum, and stainless steel are the materials used for an electrical enclosure. The electrical enclosure is used to safeguard electrical equipment such as power generators, power distribution systems, transmitters, knobs, switches.

Increasing adoption of smart grids, growing demand for Industrial Internet of things enabled enclosures, stringent regulations regarding safety in working environment, growing investments in renewable energy projects, growing demand for hygienic enclosure sin food and beverages industry, increasing demand for energy and electricity, and increase in consumer awareness about safety are the major factors driving the growth of electric enclosure market

Further key findings from the report:

• From the industry vertical segment, power generation and distribution industry to hold the largest share of the electric enclosure market during the forecast period. In Power generation and distribution industry electrical enclosures are used to safeguard critical components and circuitry. The increased safety norms in industries is expected to contribute in the growth of electric enclosure market

• Growing demand in oil & gas and metals & mining industry for the nonmetallic enclosure is expected to increase the overall share of nonmetallic electric enclosure segment in the electric enclosure market

• Among the geographical regions, APAC is anticipated to grow at significant higher CAGR between 2017 and 2026. Increased investments in power generation and distribution sector and stringent government regulations in developing countries such as China and India is expected to drive an electric enclosure market in this region

• Electric enclosure market for underground enclosure segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR by 2026. This growth can be attributed to their low maintenance cost and rising adoption in power transmission segment in underground cabling and electricity lines

Scope of Global Electric Enclosure Market:

Global Electric Enclosure Market, By Material Type

• Metallic Enclosures

• Nonmetallic Enclosures

Global Electric Enclosure Market, By Mounting Type

• Wall-Mounted Enclosure

• Free-Standing Enclosure

• Underground Electric Enclosure

Global Electric Enclosure Market, By Form Factor

• Small Enclosures

• Compact Electric Enclosures

• Free-Size Electric Enclosures

Global Electric Enclosure Market, By Industry Vertical

• Power Generation and Distribution

• Oil & Gas

• Metals & Mining

• Medical

• Pulp & Paper

• Transportation

• Food & Beverages

• Other Industry Verticals

Global Electric Enclosure Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating In Global Electric Enclosure Market:

• Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg.

• Schneider Electric

• ABB Ltd.

• Eaton Corporation

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Pentair PLC.

• AZZ Incorporated

• Legrand SA

• Hubbell Incorporated

• Socomec Group SA

• Hammond Manufacturing

• Fibox

• Saginaw Control and Engineering

• Leviton Manufacturing Ltd

• Adalet Ltd.

• Eldon Holding Limited

• Allied Moulded Products Ltd

• Austin Electrical Enclosures

• Omega Engineering

• Klassen Custom Fabrication Ltd.

