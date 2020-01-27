Fire Testing Market Research on present state & future growth prospects to 2027

Fire Testing Market by 2027 Key Opportunities and Future Demand

Latest market study on “Fire Testing Market by Service (Testing, Inspection, and Certification); Sourcing Type (In-house and Outsourced); Application (Building & Construction, Automotive, Industrial & Manufacturing, Consumer Goods & Retail, Aerospace & Defense, and Others); and Geography;- Global Analysis and Forecast”, the fire testing market is estimated to reach US$ 10.08 Bn by 2027 from US$ 5.77 Bn in 2018. The report includes a key understanding of the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The Fire Testing Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the driving factors including increasing developments in the manufacturing industry. Further, increasing deployments in the automotive industry is supplementing the market growth. However, availability of substitutes is impeding the growth of the Fire Testing market.

The rising market demand for fire testing services is highly attributed to the increasing demand for third-party service providers. As per the International Confederation of Inspection and Certification Organization (CEOC), currently, around 40% of the fire testing services market is being outsourced. However, the remaining fire testing services are conducted in the in-house facilities. One of the key factors driving the third-party service providers’ demand is the privatization of state-owned laboratories. Moreover, the rising pressure to reduce cost by the government organizations is compelling them to limit the market surveillance activities. Thus, augmenting the third-party services providers’ demand.

Some of the Prominent Players Operating in Fire Testing Market are: Applus Services, SA, Bureau Veritas SA, DEKRA, Element Materials Technology, International Fire Consultants Group, Intertek Group plc, SGS AG, TUV SUD AG, UL LLC, United Technologies Corporation are also offering the fire testing solutions for various applications, which is facilitating the market to propel over the years.

Furthermore, the demand for fire testing services is driven by increasing globalization. The global trade has witnessed immense growth over the past decade owing to the emergence of new several new trade agreements and zones between the countries. Owing to these, many companies are deploying as well as importing their products globally. The increased globalization has resulted in a growing requirement for third-party accreditations.

The market for fire testing has been segmented on the basis of service, sourcing type, application, and geography. The fire testing market on the basis of service is segmented into testing, inspection, and certification. The testing segment held the major market share in the fire testing market. The fire testing market based on sourcing type is segmented into in-house and outsourced. The in-house segment led the fire testing market and it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The market for fire testing by application is further segmented into building & construction, automotive, industrial & manufacturing, consumer goods & retail, and aerospace & defense. The building & construction segment led the fire testing market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

