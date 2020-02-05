Fish Meal Market Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2019 – 2029

New Study on the Fish Meal Market by PMR

PMR recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the Fish Meal Market during the forecast period 2019 – 2029. In addition, a methodical and systematic approach adopted by the analysts while curating the market study ensures that the presented study adds value to the business of our customers. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Fish Meal Market.

As per the report, the Fish Meal Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Fish Meal , surge in research and development and more.

Resourceful insights enclosed in the report:

Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of the Fish Meal Market

In-depth analysis of the marketing, sales, promotional strategies adopted by market players

The domestic and international presence of different players in the Fish Meal Market

A thorough analysis of the supply-demand trends in different regions

Manufacturing/production prowess of various players operating in the Fish Meal Market

The market report addresses the following queries related to the Fish Meal Market:

What is the estimated value of the Fish Meal Market in 2019?

Which region is expected to present a range of opportunities to market players in the Fish Meal Market?

Which recent market trends are likely to accelerate the growth of the Fish Meal Market in the upcoming years?

Which end-use industry is expected to hold the maximum market share in the Fish Meal Market?

What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Fish Meal Market?

Market Participants

Some active market participants who provide a fish meal in the global market are Al Dahra ACX, Archer Daniels Midland, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd, Cargill Inc., Calysta, Inc., Lallemand Inc., Nutreco N.V and Alltech among other fish meal manufacturers.

Opportunities for Participants in the Fish Meal Market

It is clear that aquaculture will continue to fill the rising supply-demand gap in the face of fast increasing global fish demand. Increasing competition and dependency for agricultural crops which are already under pressure to meet global demand for feed, food, biofuels, and bio-based materials drive the global fish meal market.

Increasing awareness about the fish meal diet such as blood meals, meat, and bone in animal feed expected to boost the demand for fish meal. People in a developed country shifting from red meat to alternative protein source for animal feed, which is expected to rise in the global demand for fish meal.

