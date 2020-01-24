Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market to 2027 – Alfa Laval, Bioflux, Bio-marine Ingredients Ireland, Copalis Sea Solutions, Diana Group, Hofseth Biocare, Nutrifish, ScanBio

According to a research report on “Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market by” The Insight Partners

Fish protein hydrolysate is defined as a blend of degraded proteins which is extracted by the process of protein hydrolysis of fish material or fish. The hydrolysis breaks down the proteins which make up fish tissues into smaller peptides and finally into amino acids. Such substances possess solubility and are considered as free-flowing spray dried powders which holds about 2-20 amino acids. The amino acid content of such products is largely dependent upon the enzymatic parameters which includes time of reaction, pH value, and type of enzyme.

Alfa Laval

Bioflux

Bio-marine Ingredients Ireland Ltd

Copalis Sea Solutions

Diana Group

Hofseth Biocare

Janatha Fish Meal and Oil Products

Nutrifish

ScanBio

SOPROPECHE

The fish protein hydrolysate market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as derivation of high amino acid content from such products coupled with growing demand for natural and organic products. However, high cost involved with the production of fish protein hydrolysate is projected to hamper the fish protein hydrolysate market growth over the projected period. Nevertheless, rising consciousness related to the toxic effects of chemical fertilizers along with the growing demand for healthy & safe animal feed is further expected to fuel the growth of the market.

