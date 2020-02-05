Fishing Rods Market Opportunity Assessment By Top Players Forecast 2019 – 2029

The latest report on the Fishing Rods Market by FMR provides an in-depth analysis of the various parameters that are likely to define the course of the market in the upcoming years. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Fishing Rods Market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Fishing Rods Market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs.

The report reveals that the Fishing Rods Market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period 2019 – 2029 and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advances relevant to the Fishing Rods Market are discussed in the report.

Important Doubts Related to the Fishing Rods Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Fishing Rods Market?

What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Fishing Rods Market over the assessment period 2019 – 2029?

What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players?

What is the future of the Fishing Rods Market in region 2?

What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the Fishing Rods Market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the Fishing Rods Market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the Fishing Rods Market

Competition Landscape

The global fishing rods market is fragmented in nature, wherein the leading companies accounts for nearly one-fifth share of the market, while the rest is governed by emerging players. Leading players in the fishing rods market are focusing on enhancing their portfolio, while strengthening their distribution network, and appealing popular anglers to represent as their brand ambassadors, in a bid to enhance their brand image.

The fishing rods market continues to grow at a steady pace, registering low-to-moderate growth in developed markets, whereas a slightly better expansion in developing markets. Low-entry barriers led to an influx of startups in the fishing rods landscape, which further added to the already intense competition. While stronger distribution remains the mainstay of leading players in the fishing rods market, emerging players are focusing on maintaining long-term relationships with existing suppliers.

Identification and understanding of customer needs regarding the attributes of fishing rods is emerging as one of the key imperatives for the manufacturers of fishing rods. Companies emphasize extending their capabilities in regions showcasing high-growth opportunities, including APEJ and CIS & Russia, although Europe and North America have a large number of players. Focus of some companies’ remains on niche customers, who look for premium fishing rods, which has led to the introduction of innovative offerings by the market players to enhance their consumer base.



Additional Insights

Spinning Rods Remain the Top-Selling Category

The study finds that fishing enthusiasts continue to show a notable preference for spinning rods, which account for nearly 40% sales of fishing rods currently. User-friendly attributes and convenience of spinning rods, along with their versatile and low-cost nature, continue to underpin their preference among the fishing enthusiasts worldwide. Manufacturers are adopting novel techniques in the production of fishing rods, using materials that are far less susceptible to corrosion than their conventional counterparts. The study also opines that casting rods will continue to be another lucrative category in the fishing rods market, accounting for nearly one-fifth share of the market currently.

