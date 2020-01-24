Flame Retardant Fabric Market Size by Type, Product, Application & Market Opportunities 2019-2024

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Programmatic Advertising market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Programmatic Advertising market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Programmatic Advertising market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

growth dynamics of the global programmatic advertising market along with a reliable overview of the growth prospects of the market over the next few years. Along with a scrupulous account of the growth drivers, restraints, and other factors likely to majorly influence the market, the competitive dynamics of the market is also researched in detail in the report.

Global Programmatic Advertising Market: Trends and Opportunities

One of the leading factors driving the global programmatic advertising market is the rising understanding regarding the vast benefits that automation can provide to the advertising sector. As the demand for advertisements for increasingly diverse areas of applications such as digital platforms, social media platforms, websites, televisions, and billboards continues to rise at a massive pace, advertisement companies are pushed to find ways of improving the speed at which they develop engaging advertisements. As automation across a number of operations and procedures allows marketers a vast reduction in the time required to develop advertisements, it is being increasingly utilized.

Marketers are also increasingly understanding the importance of analysis of data pertaining to customer behavior and choices in order to develop more engaging advertisements that can effectively target a consumer group. As such, demand for effective analytical procedures has also increased in the advertisement sector in the past few years. The massive surge in the usage of mobile devices has allowed for easy availability of consumer data and a vast end-user for advertisement purposes. This is also driving the global programmatic advertising market.

Global Programmatic Advertising Market: Geographical Overview

From a geographical perspective, the global programmatic advertising market acquires a significant share of its overall revenue from the North America region owing to the increased usage of digital interventions, automation, and analytics in the advertising sector. The high usage of automation in the field of digital video advertisement and the vast popularity of TV advertisement sector in the region continue to the drive the market for programmatic advertising. The region is likely to remain one of the leading contributors of revenue and growth opportunities to the global programmatic advertising market in the near future as well.

However, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to emerge the fastest growing regional market, with countries such as India, China, and Singapore expected to emerge as the key contributors. Rising level of automation in the field of advertising in these countries is expected to drive the programmatic advertising market in the region. The market in Europe is well-established and is likely to expand at a promising pace in the next few years as well. The vast rise in volume of online advertisements in the region will continue to bode well for the programmatic advertising market.

Global Programmatic Advertising Market: Company Profiles

Some of the leading companies operating in the global programmatic advertising market are Rubicon Project, Inc., AOL Advertising, Inc., Connexity, Inc., AppNexus, Inc., DoubleClick Inc., Adobe Systems Inc., MediaMath, Inc., AdRoll, Inc., RadiumOne, Inc., Adingo, Inc., Turn, Inc., DataXu, Inc., Beeswax, Inc., Rocket Fuel Inc., and Flurry, Inc.

