Fleet Managemetn Market – Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth By 2024

Global Friction Materials market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Friction Materials market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate.

Drivers and Restraints

The most important catalyst in the global friction materials market is the surging demand and sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. This has led to increased production thereby stoking demand for friction materials to be used in auto components. Those are mainly used in clutches and brakes. The clutch and brake friction providers are mostly made of molded, woven, or sintered materials made a range of substances such as metal particles, fibers, and bonding materials.

The flourishing aerospace industry is also playing a key role in driving demand in the global friction materials market too. However, underdeveloped end use industries and markets is certain developing regions has been posing a challenge to the market.

Global Friction Materials Market: Trends and Opportunities

The different types of products available in the global friction materials market are pads, lining, discs, blocks, and others such as sheets, rolls, and others. Among them, the segment of pad is predicted to account for a leading share in the market. Those are used in brakes and can be withstand a significant amount of friction that can cause wear and tear. Besides, friction pads also have the ability to withstand high temperature.

Depending upon application, the key segments of the global friction materials market are clutches, brakes, and industrial brake and transmission systems.

Global Friction Materials Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Asia Pacific friction materials market is drawing most of the revenue at the moment. It is primarily being driven by high growth economies of India and China. This is because of the massive development of railway, automotive, and construction industries owing to the increasing spending capacity of people.

All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific friction materials market during the forecast period.

Global Friction Materials Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent participants in the global friction materials market are Akebono Brake Industry, Federal-Mogul Holdings, Miba, Fras-Le, Nisshinbo Holdings, Aisin Seiki, and Valeo Friction Materials India.

