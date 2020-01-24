Flexible Cable Conduit Market Outlook Analysis 2019-2025

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Sterile Injectables Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2015, 2016, and 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based on revenue (USD Million) and volume (Kilotons). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Sterile Injectables Market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Sterile Injectables Market on a global level.

Global Sterile Injectables Market Overview:

The Global Sterile Injectables Market has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Global Sterile Injectables Market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 7.3% from USD 293 Billion in 2014 to USD 362 Billion in 2017, market analysts believe that in the next few years, Sterile Injectables market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2023, The market size of the Sterile Injectables will reach USD 510 Billion.

The most important factors driving the growth of the Global Sterile Injectables Market are increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rapidly increasing ageing population that are highly susceptible to chronic diseases. Moreover, rise in the global healthcare expenditure, changing lifestyle and rising demand for the better quality of life are some of the macro economic factors which impelled the growth of the market.

By Global Sterile Injectables Market report analysis, the rise of biologics, with the rising number of antibody-drug conjugates and monoclonal antibody going into the drug development and clinical pipeline, has stimulated the growth of the Sterile Injectables marketplace. As a result, the industry is seeing an increasing demand for injectable abilities. Sterile Injectables manufacturing requires major capital investment for the equipment and the production process. Many pharmaceutical companies due to lack of funding and investors are approaching contract manufacturing firms in the United States and Europe. Lonza, one of the top contract manufacturers of biologics and Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs), in Europe, have ample opportunity to be the top contract manufacturing firm globally in terms of revenue.

The Global Sterile Injectables Market is segmented based on Molecule Type, Drug Type, Indication, Distribution Channel and Region. On the basis of Molecule Type, the market is classified into Biologic and Small Molecule. Based on the Drug Type, the market is sub-segmented into Monoclonal Antibody, Insulin, Vaccine, Fusion Protein and Immunoglobulin. Based on the Indication, the market is sub-segmented into Oncological, Cardiovascular, Neurological, Infectious, Metabolic, and Musculoskeletal. On the basis of Distribution Channel, the market is divided into Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, E-commerce and others.

Latest Industry News:

Pfizer (August 21, 2019) – U.S. FDA Grants Xtandi (Enzalutamide) Application Priority Review For The Treatment Of Men With Metastatic Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer – TOKYO & Astellas Pharma Inc. and Pfizer Inc. announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review the filing of a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI (enzalutamide) to add an indication for the treatment of men with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC). The application has also been granted Priority Review, a designation given to those applications for drugs that, if approved, may offer significant improvements in the safety or effectiveness of the treatment, diagnosis or prevention of serious conditions when compared to standard applications. XTANDI is currently indicated in the U.S. for the treatment of patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC).

The submission is based on results from the Phase 3 ARCHES trial presented at the 2019 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU) in February and published in The Journal of Clinical Oncology in July 2019. The study evaluated the efficacy and safety of XTANDI plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) versus ADT plus placebo in men with mHSPC. The primary endpoint of radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) was met in the study.

Major Key Players:

1 AbbVie Inc. (U.S)

2 Amgen Inc. (U.S)

3 Sanofi (France)

4 Baxter International Inc. (U.S)

5 Eli Lilly and Company (U.S)

6 Novartis AG (Switzerland)

7 Pfizer Inc. (U.S)

8 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S)

9 Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S)

10 Roche (Switzerland) and More………………..

Region segment: Sterile Injectables Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Sterile Injectables in these regions, from 2013 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

