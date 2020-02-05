Flexible Foam Market to Observe Strong Development by2018 – 2028

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Flexible Foam market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.





drivers and restraints of the global flexible foam market.

Global Flexible Foam Market: Key Trends

The use of flexible foam is increasing day by day. It is being widely used in automobiles, packaging, and furniture and bedding. In automotive applications, the weight of vehicles is reduced due to the usage of flexible foams. In the packaging industry, flexible foam not only reduces the weight of the packages, but also provides the necessary safety by offering cushioning and shock-absorption properties.

Polyurethane (PU) foam is a prominent product type in the global flexible foam market. Slabstock, molded, and integral skin are a few of the variants of flexible polyurethane that are commercially available in the market. Furniture and bedding, packaging, automotive, apparels, and footwear have also been presenting an increased demand for flexible polyurethane. What makes this foam suitable for a variety of applications is its flexibility, structure, and its property of being non-reactive to chemicals and high temperatures. These foams are environment friendly and as a result, products made from them can be reused and recycled.

In terms of application, the transportation sector accounts for a significant share in the flexible foam market. Transportation includes railways, automobile, and aerospace, with automobiles holding a key position in the transportation application segment. The main aim of automobile manufacturers is to reduce the weight of the vehicle. Numerous companies across the globe are focusing on finding new ways to make use of materials that can reduce vehicular weight, thereby increasing their efficiency. Flexible foam – when combined with metals – reduces vibration, increases shock absorption, minimizes dampening of the automobile, and helps to decrease the overall weight. Thus, more and more automobile companies are emphasizing on the usage of flexible foam in vehicles, thereby augmenting the growth of the market.

Global Flexible Foam Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, the global flexible foam market can be categorized into Europe, North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. In term of volume and value, Asia Pacific has been registering strong growth in the market for flexible foam. Many industries, especially the automotive sector, have been establishing their production base in countries such as India, China, and South Korea, and many countries in Southeast Asia. In order to capture a larger share in the market, manufacturers are providing technologically advanced and high quality products to countries such as China and India. The market in this region is growing due to increased investment in research and development, the growing availability of advanced technologies, and favorable infrastructure.

Global Flexible Foam Market: Key Players

The report profiles major players in the global flexible foam market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The key players in the global flexible foam market include BASF SE, Bayer Material Science, Huntsman Corporation, Rogers Corporation, Ube Industries, Ltd, Recticel, Zotefoams Plc, The Woodbridge Group, The Dow Chemical Company, and Sekisui Alveo AG.

For regional segment, the following regions in the Flexible Foam market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

