Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends, 2019-2025

In 2018, the market size of Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) .

This report studies the global market size of Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

Some of the prominent players in the Flexible printed circuit board (FPCB) market includes Career Technology (Mfg.) Co., Ltd., Daeduck GDS., Flexcom Inc., Fujikura Ltd., Multi-Fineline Electronix, Inc. (MFLEX), Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd, Interflex Co. Ltd, NewFlex Technology Co., Ltd., Nitto Denko Corporation, NOK Corporation and many others. There is an intense competition among the major players in the flexible printed circuit board market.

The global flexible printed circuit board (FPCB) market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Single Sided Flex Circuits

Double Sided Flex Circuits

Multi-Layer Flex Circuits

Rigid Flex Circuits

Others

By End User

Instrumentation & Medical

Computer & Data Storage

Telecommunications

Defense & Aerospace

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial Electronics

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Italy Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPCB) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.