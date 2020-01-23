Connect with us

Flexible PVC Films Market Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications 2024

2 mins ago

The Flexible PVC Films market has continued to have solid performance amidst a number of dynamic forces shaping the Flexible PVC Films market, such as a potential trade war, skilled talent shortages, and straining supply chains. . The Flexible PVC Films market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is the third most extensively manufactured synthetic polymer, next to polypropylene and polyethylene. It is easily available in two forms: rigid and flexible. Flexible PVC films are manufactured by adding plasticizers such as phthalates, adipates, citrates, benzoates, and trimellitates. These films have good barrier properties to oil and grease; however, these are oxygen-permeable, and puncture-resistant. Flexible PVC resins are more pliable and soft as compared to rigid resins due to the addition of plasticizers such as diisononyl phthalate.
List of key players profiled in the Flexible PVC Films market research report:

Caprihans India Limited, ChangZhou HuiSu QinYe Co., Ltd, Qingdao Coseal Industry Co., Ltd., Foshan Gaoming Junteng Plastics Co., Ltd., Allen Plastic Industries Co., Ltd., ZK Plastics Ltd., Galata Chemicals, Marvel Vinyls, NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION, Win Plastic Extrusions, Grafix Plastics, Walton Plastics, Inc., TMI INTERNATIONAL LLC, Riflex Film AB, K.P. PACKAGING LTD ,

By Product
Clear Flexible PVC Films, Opaque Flexible PVC Films ,

By Manufacturing Technology
Calendaring, Extrusion, Lamination, Others ,

By End-user Industry
Automotive, Packaging, Medical, Construction, Textile, Others ,

The global Flexible PVC Films market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Flexible PVC Films market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Flexible PVC Films. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Flexible PVC Films Market Report:

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Flexible PVC Films market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.
The Flexible PVC Films market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.
A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.
The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Flexible PVC Films industry.

Inflatable Boat Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2025

1 min ago

January 23, 2020

Inflatable Boat Market: Introduction

Also known as Dinghies, inflatable boat is a light weight boat made of flexible tubes filled with pressurized gas. The flooring of the boat is done according to the size of boat. In case of small size boat the floor is made flexible which includes ribbed air floor or high pressure air flow and for larger size, the floor is generally made of aluminum sheets or fiberglass. Inflatable boats can be packed into small volumes, to be easily stored and use when and where ever required. Inflatable boats finds its application in military purposes specifically to carry and transport weapons and other cargo. Inflatable boats are widely used in sports and adventure activities as well. Owing to its high stability and performance characteristics, inflatable boats are used in utility and rescue operations as a life boat. Due to growing application in leisure as well as professional purposes, the global market for inflatable boats is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period.

Inflatable Boat Market: Dynamics

Growing water sports activities all across the world is one of the key driver for global inflatable boat market. Inflatable boats are widely used in water racing and other aquatic adventures which is leading towards the rising demand of inflatable boats. The International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) demands the merchant ships to maintain life boats on each side of the ship, ensuring that it can accommodate all the people on board during a tragedy. Compulsory use of life boat on larger commercial ships and vessels during shipping and transportation is also fuelling the demand for inflatable boat. Increasing preference of inflatable boats at tourist spots is also responsible for the growth of inflatable boat market across the globe. Easily transferable and foldable inflatable boats is an ongoing trend in the market making it a convenient option for the users.

Inflatable Boat Market: Segment

Global Inflatable Boat Market can be segmented by material type, by floor type, by end use and by boat type

By material type the global Inflatable Boat market can be segmented as

  • PVC
  • Hypalon
  • Others

By floor type the global Inflatable Boat market can be segmented as

  • Aluminium
  • Fiberglass
  • Plywood
  • Ribbed air floor
  • High pressure air floor

By boat type the global Inflatable Boat market can be segmented as

  • Rigid inflatable boat
  • Soft inflatable boat

By end use the global Inflatable Boat market can be segmented as

  • Sports
  • Leisure
  • Professional

Inflatable Boat Market: Regional Outlook

Owing to its salient features such as safety and stability, the market for inflatable boats is anticipated to witness a significant rise during the forecast period across the globe. Increasing sports activities such as white water rafting and kayaking in Western Europe is expected to fuel the demand of inflatable boats in the region. Growing use of inflatable boat for personal use on lakes and rivers in the regions of North America is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Increasing tourist attraction towards water leisure in the regions of Asia Pacific is expected to propel the demand for inflatable boats in the upcoming years. Rising use of inflatable boats for military and rescue operations in the Latin America is expected to fuel the demand for inflatable boat market. Presence of number of boat manufacturer in Japan and being one of the key exporter of boats, the market for inflatable boat is expected to rise with significant pace.

Inflatable Boat Market: Key Participants

  • Achilles Inflatable Crafts
  • ASIS
  • HIGHFIELD BOATS
  • Cardinal Boats.
  • Maxxon Pontoons
  • Patten co., Inc.
  • Mercury
  • Woosung I.B. Co., Ltd.
  • Williams Jet Tenders Limited
  • Grand Boats Sweden
  • LOMAC NAUTICA S.R.L.
  • LodeStar

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

Hypercar Market Report Explored in Latest Research Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

1 min ago

January 23, 2020

Hypercar Market: Overview

Hypercars refer to ultra-modern, extremely efficient cars which offer safe, clean, and economical high performance. Hypercars can attain advanced three to four fold enhancement in fuel economy, which has equivalence or enhanced performance, amenity safety, and affordability, compared to present vehicles processing. Hypercars have outstanding aerodynamics, efficient propulsion, and weight efficient construction which can exceed typical Autobahn speeds. It offers good handling and achieve staggering fuel economy.

Hypercar Market: Drivers & Restraints

The need of Hypercars is because of its excellent engine performance and is used in the automotive industry. Hypercars are produced by a small number of manufacturers who can bear the cost of making them. Apart from the cost it is very difficult to match the speeds, since hypercars work on the speeds above 200km/hr. Hypercars are made only for the rich people and are made in small quantities. The Hypercar market is very small and if one needs to buy them then they have to constantly look for it. Mercedes benz has launched a project called project one which is gaining popularity amongst the engineers because of its excellent efficiency. Companies are investing more in their research and development departments and producing new technologies which they can accommodate in the automobiles.  The need of hypercars in the automobile market is increasing because of it’s advanced technology and fuel efficiency. The future of hypercars is expected to be fully electric or gas powered. Currently we are using hydrogen gas in these cars for high speeds. Artficial Intelligence can be used to make these cars fully automatic. Since the neural network will recognize the driving pattern and then it will learn by its own just like our brain does. Fully electrical hypercars would be beneficial for the environment.

Hypercar Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of the material of chassis used, hypercar market is divided into:-

  • Carbon fiber
  • Steel
  • Aluminum

On the basis of the technology used, hypercar market is divided into:-

  • Four wheel steering
  • Four wheel drive
  • Break steering
  • Active airbrakes

On the basis of the tyres used, hypercar market is divided into:-

  • Run flat tyres
  • High speed tyres

Segmentation Overview

Currently the hypercars are made up of carbon fibers in which the strands of carbon fibers are twisted and then a chassis structure is made. The technologies which can be used in future are the four wheel steering and four wheel drive which provides smooth turning of supercars by increasing the length of hypercars.

Hypercar Market:  Region wise Outlook

The hypercar market is divided into seven regions, namely Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), MEA,  Japan, Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe and Western Europe. Europe is the global leader in producing hypercars because of Italy, Germany and UK which are the top three manufacturers of hypercars. Some of the top brands are present in this region, which are the major producers of hypercars and they are situated in Europe. North America is expected to be the next prominent region in producing hypercars because of USA which has brands like Ford which produce hypercars. Japan is the country which produce a large number of economical cars rather than producing hypercars but some of it’s cars are the best competitors to other hypercars. Europe and MEA are the global leaders in buying hypercars followed by North America. APEJ is the region which produces and consumes a large number of economical cars rather than hypercars because of the lifestyle and annual income.

Hypercar Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in Hypercar market are:-

  • Automobili Lamborghini
  • Lexus
  • Koenigsegg Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE)
  • Pagani Automobili
  • Maserati
  • Bugatti
  • Daimler Group
  • Koenigsegg
  • McLaren
  • ZENVO Automotive
  • Porsche
  • Ferrari

Market Insights of Drinking Water Market by Top Key Players, Size, Drivers & Market Dynamics Forces 2024

1 min ago

January 23, 2020

Drinking Water Market reports helps you prepare to better ride the business cycles while anticipating the future. Drinking Water Industry Outlook report helps you anticipate upcoming trends.. Global Drinking Water Market Report is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

In this report, the global Drinking Water market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2024.

The major players profiled in this report include:
Nestle, Danone, Fiji, Coca Cola, Roxane, Pepsico, Gerolsteiner, Ferrarelle, VOSS, Hildon, Icelandic Glacial, Penta, Mountain Valley Spring Water, Suntory, AJE Group, Ty Nant, Master Kong, Nongfu Spring, Wahaha, Cestbon, Evergrand Spring, 5100 Tibet Spring, Ganten, Blue Sword, Kunlun Mountain, Quanyangquan, Laoshan Water, Dinghu Spring, Watsons,

By Type
Bottle Size: 5L,

By Application
Artesian Water, Distilled Water, Mineral Water

The report firstly introduced the Drinking Water basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. 

Then it analyzed the world’s main region Drinking Water market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and Drinking Water industry growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The report highlights historic and forecasted market size in terms of revenues & unit sales, average selling price, growth rates, and company market shares. 

  • Highlights and compares key application/product categories for growth trends and revenue forecast.
  • Market size, revenue and unit sales according to each region
  • Cross category comparison – Growth and revenue comparison for product categories, historic and forecast through 2024.
  • Market share of top key players
  • Current trends and recent Developments

Reasons to Purchase Drinking Water Market Research Report 

  • Develop competitive strategy based on competitive landscape
  • Build business strategy by identifying the high growth and attractive Drinking Water market categories
  • Identify potential business partners, acquisition targets and business buyers
  • Design capital investment strategies based on forecasted high potential segments
  • Prepare management and strategic presentations using the Drinking Water market data
  • Plan for a new product launch and inventory in advance

