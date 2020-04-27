Flexible Screw Conveyors Market Survey by TMR: Strategic Management Strategies for Key Vendors in the Global Industry

Flexible Screw Conveyors are also known as spiral conveyors or centerless auger conveyors, which consists of a spring steel and flexible screw, that is further enclosed in a rigid or flexible plastic tube which is driven by an electric motor located at the discharge end of the conveyors. They are a perfect choice for a broad variety of assigning applications where greater hygiene, ease of maintenance, low noise, total containment and dust control are important. The flexible screw conveyors are a versatile means of conveying course granular materials or fine powders over distances up to 100 feet. They can convey materials in any direction and raise between horizontal and vertical, to turn over, under, and around obstacles.

Gentle conveying without separation or degradation is attained through screw or tube combinations corresponding to ensemble each application. There are many advantages of flexible screw conveyors over traditional conveyors such as, they are ideal for dried or dehydrated products which protect against an environmental moisture. Further, the features like vibration absorption, excellent abrasion resistance and certified for food products make them unique.

Flexible Screw Conveyors Market: Dynamics

Flexible screw conveyors are vastly used in many end use industries such as agricultural, food processing, automotive, food processing, pharmaceutical, and chemicals. As far as development is concerned, the material treatment and flexible screw conveyor system manufacturers are getting maximum exposure in the industries like packaging, automotive, pharmaceutical and different production plants. Nowadays, flexible screw conveyors are much easier to install as they weigh less than conventional screw conveyors.

Additionally, they come with completely assembled and low in cost as well. Growing demand for increasing automation in the industrial sector coupled with cost effective material handling systems are one of the major factors fuelling the growth of flexible screw conveyors market. Hence, flexible screw conveyor market has witnessed a steady growth across the globe, due to increasing automation trends in manufacturing developments and material handling.

Flexible Screw Conveyors Market: Segmentation

On the basis of capacity, the global flexible screw conveyors market is segmented into,

100 – 400 Kg/h

400 – 800 Kg/h

800 – 2000 Kg/h

2000 – 5000 Kg/h

5000 – 7000 Kg/h

Others

On the basis of applications, the global flexible screw conveyors market is segmented into,

Food processing

Chemical (dry) industries

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Flexible Screw Conveyors Market: Region Wise Outlook

By geography, the global flexible screw conveyors market is divided into majorly five regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Europe is expected to dominate the overall flexible screw conveyor market with broad distribution channels over the forecast period. Next, Latin America is anticipated to be the fastest growing market in the global flexible screw conveyors market which is attributed to the developing economies of Latin America such as Brazil and Mexico, where the industrial sector is flourishing. Further, growing advanced technology in flexible screw conveyors systems are the major ongoing trends in Latin America. Asia Pacific regions exhibit the fastest growth which is attributed to the growth in retail and food & beverage industries.

Flexible Screw Conveyors Market: Key Players

Some of the key player of the global flexible screw conveyors market are Maschinen Fabrik India Pvt. Ltd., Dynequip Inc., PALAMATIC PROCESS, Rospen Ltd, HAPMAN, UNITRAK CORPORATION LIMITED, FORMPAK, INC., Fresco Systems Pty Ltd, Guttridge Ltd, Flexicon Corporation, Dynamic Air Inc. and many more