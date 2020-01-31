Flexible Substrates Market Competition, Value chain Analysis and Forecast 2015 – 2021

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Body Fat Measurement market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Body Fat Measurement market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

Key Trends

Majorly boosting the global body fat measurement market is the alarming instances of obesity and other metabolism related disorders. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), for example, over a staggering 1.9 billion adults were reported as overweight in 2014 across the world. Overweight conditions has more negative impact on health than underweight population.

Besides, the availability of various body fat measurement techniques and products in the market at reduced costs on account of technological progress and aggressive marketing strategies has also led to their swift uptake. Solid distribution channels is another factor fuelling an uptick in sales.

Global Body fat Measurement Market: Market Potential

Due to rapid innovation resulting in cutting-edge products, the global body fat measurement market is slated to hold out a lot of opportunity in the years ahead for both existing and new players. Some of the most widely used devices are bio-impedance analyzers (BIA), DEXA, ADP, HwD, and skinfold caliper. Other very minimally used techniques include infrared interactance, body composition analysis using CT, and MRI scans. Among them, BIA grosses maximum revenue at present and going forward will hold out a lot of opportunity due to improvement in their design owing to technological progress.

Body fat skin fold calipers are considered the simplest of all the fat measurement methods. They are also cheap and hence they account for a significant share in the market. At present, hydrostatic weighing is considered fit for gold standard by the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) on account of its accuracy.

Global Body Fat Measurement Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the key segments of the global body fat measurement market are Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World. Among them, North America is the dominant market due to the presence of a large proportion of obese population and other metabolism related disorders. An advanced healthcare infrastructure in the developed nations of the U.S. and Canada are also responsible for a robust market in North America.

Asia Pacific is an attractive market poised for substantial growth in the near future due to the high level of awareness among people about the various illnesses resulting from weight issues. Indian and China are major markets in the region.

Global Body Fat Measurement Market: Competitive Analysis

Major participants in the global body fat measurement market are GE Healthcare, AccuFitness LLC, Hologic, Inc., COSMED Srl, Diagnostic Medical Systems Group, Omron Healthcare, and Tanita Corporation. Savvy players in the market are focusing on strategic expansions by bolstering their distribution channels for further market penetration. As a result, the competition in the market will further heat up in the years ahead.

