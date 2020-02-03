Floating Power Plant Market Size, Trends, Outlook, Opportunity Till 2030

This latest report by business intelligence provider Visiongain assesses that Floating Power Plant Market spending will reach USD 1.2 billion in 2020 to USD 4.10 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2030. The floating power plant combines marine technology with the production of electricity. It offers power generation that is flexible and decentralized. Floating power stations eliminate the need for infrastructure and pre-feasibility studies, as required for onshore power stations. Floating power plants provide certain advantages such as fast electricity supply to areas with limited infrastructure, they can be relocated to areas where electricity is needed, these power plants require less space compared to land-based power plants, and secure power supply in the event of earthquakes and floods. Islands that are power deprived and are unable to build power plants can use floating power plants as a method of supply. It is possible to use existing cargo ship or ship as a floating power plant to eliminate the need for investment in new ones.

The floating power plants are essentially a replica of the traditional land-based gas turbine power generation concept.

It is predicted that floating power plants will be able to satisfy the rise in energy supply in a smaller moment relative to land-based power plants. The floating power plants are essentially a replica of the traditional concept of generating power from land-based gas turbines. Barge structures that are designed to support and allow the flow of forces in the barges hull support the turbine structures and foundations. This does not exaggerate the components. The barge’s hull girder provides differential weight and thermal gradient distribution. The turbine is thus isolated from the barge structure’s influences. Thus, the turbine is isolated from the influences of the barge structure. This reduces the chance of mechanical damage to the barge structure.

Floating power plants can economically supply electricity to a district or to a facility

Floating power plants can provide electricity from a land-based origin to a district or plant that utilizes electricity economically. They can also minimize economic regulatory constraints. In addition, they also work as a cause of emergency power. Floating power plant design is the amalgamation of marine power generation engineering protocols. They are restricted in their motion, however, and can only move along the vertical axis; it is not possible to rotate. One of the key advantages of the floating power plants is that they can be supplied with dual cooling alternatives such as seawater and roof-top radiators. Moreover, they are mobile, versatile, and adaptable that put low risk on the operation and power generation costs to the provider.

It is expected that the global floating power plant market will grow from an estimated USD 1.2 billion in 2020 to USD 4.10 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2030. The factors driving the floating power plant market include increasing power demand, coupled with the lack of power infrastructure, benefits over land-based power plants (mainly as it eliminates land-based issues), and energy efficiency mandates and clean energy demand (renewable energy source).

The renewable power source segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment.

According to the assessment by Visiongain, the non-renewable power sector maintains a significant proportion, largely owing to the absence of power infrastructure, combined with the rise in supply for energy. Due to increasing demand for energy efficiency mandates and demand for clean energy (renewable energy source), the renewable energy source segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment. Because of its advantages over land-based power crops and offshore wind turbines, floating storage and wind have seen an increase in facilities. The flying origin of solar energy is made up of main parts like solar panels and flying buildings.

Floating power plants Key Industry Developments

NTPC announced in March 2019 that its 1MW grid-connected hovering solar power plant in Gujrat will be near closure. For the last 6 months, the work for this power plant has been going on. As announced by Debashish Das, who is NTPC Director, this power plant will be commissioned in April 2019.

Thailand’s Electricity Generating Authority announced proposals for the construction of flying power installations across 8 dams in February 2019. The Siam cement company intends to build the first 45MW solar farm agreement at the Sirindhron Dam in Thailand.

In April 2019, Greenam Energy a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore based AM International Holdings has set up its first floating solar power plant at Tutricon. The plant has a capacity of 24MW. It has been built to optimize the energy production in industrial plants as said by the company.

Report Scope

The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:

78 tables, charts and graphs are analyzing and revealing the growth prospects and outlook for the Floating Power Plant market.

Global Floating Power Plant market forecasts and analysis from 2020-2030.

Floating Power Plant market provides revenue estimates, forecasts and analysis from 2020-2030 for Floating Power Plant submarkets:

Forecasts and analysis of Floating Power Plant market by Power Source between 2020-2030

Non-renewable Market, 2020-2030

Gas Turbines Market, 2020-2030

IC Engines Market, 2020-2030

Renewable Market, 2020-2030

Solar Panels Market, 2020-2030

Floating Structures Market, 2020-2030

Wind Market, 2020-2030

Wind Turbines Market, 2020-2030

Sub-Structures Market, 2020-2030

Forecasts and analysis of Floating Power Plant market by Capacity between 2020-2030

1 MW–5 MW Market, 2020-2030

5.1 MW–20 MW Market, 2020-2030

20.1 MW–100 MW Market, 2020-2030

100.1 MW–250 MW Market, 2020-2030

Above 250 MW Market, 2020-2030

Regional Floating Power Plant market forecasts from 2020-2030 with drivers and restraints for the countries including:

Geographic Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

North America Market, 2020-2030

US Market, 2020-2030

Canada Market, 2020-2030

Europe Market, 2020-2030

The UK Market, 2020-2030

Germany Market, 2020-2030

France Market, 2020-2030

Italy Market, 2020-2030

Spain Market, 2020-2030

Rest of Europe Market, 2020-2030

Asia-Pacific Market, 2020-2030

China Market, 2020-2030

India Market, 2020-2030

Japan Market, 2020-2030

Australia & New Zealand Market, 2020-2030

Rest of Asia-Pacific Market, 2020-2030

LAMEA Market, 2020-2030

Latin America Market, 2020-2030

Middle East Market, 2020-2030

Africa Market, 2020-2030

Company profiles for the leading Floating Power Plant companies

Company Profiles of Leading Players

Caterpillar Inc

Ciel & Terre International

Floating Power Plant A/S

MAN Diesel & Turbo SE

Mitsubishi Corporation

Wartsila General Electric Company

Siemens AG

Ideol

Kyocera Corporation

Principle Power Inc

Upsolar

Other Key Players in the market

Vikram Solar Pvt. Ltd.

Yingli Solar

SeaTwirl

Ciel and Terre International

Vikram Solar Pvt., Ltd.

Principle Power

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

Wartsila

Man Diesel and Turbo Se

Caterpillar, Inc.

Ideol

Seatwirl AB

Upsolar

Yingli Solar

Orsted

NextEra Energy Resources

EDF renewables

EDP Renovaveis

Eolica Brasil

Floating Power Plant A/S

Conclusions and recommendations which will aid decision-making

