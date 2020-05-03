MARKET REPORT
Floor Coatings Market 2019 Growing Demands and Precise Outlook – Sherwin-Williams, Dupont, BASF
The report titled “Floor Coatings Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.
The Floor Coating market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.3%. Epoxy, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7%.
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.2 Billion by the year 2025, Epoxy will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Floor Coatings Market: Akzonobel, PPG Industrial Coatings, Sherwin-Williams, Dupont, BASF, RPM Inc, Diamond Paints, Valspar, Sacal, Nippon Paint, Michelman, Huarun (Valspar) and others.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$36.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$31.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Epoxy will reach a market size of US$56.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$287.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Global Floor Coatings Market Split By Product Type and Applications:
This report segments the global Floor Coatings Market on the basis of Types are:
Polyester Coatings
Polyurethane Coatings
Other
On the basis of Application, the Global Floor Coatings Market is segmented into:
Industrial
Residential
Other
Regional Analysis For Floor Coatings Market:
For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Floor Coatings Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.
Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:
– Detailed overview of Floor Coatings Market.
– Changing market dynamics of the Floor Coatings Market industry.
– In-depth segmentation of Floor Coatings Market by Type, Application etc.
– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.
– Recent industry trends and developments.
– Competitive landscape of Floor Coatings Market.
– Strategies of key players and product offerings.
– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.
We also offer customization on reports based on specific client requirement:
1- Country level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.
2- Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.
3- 40 analyst hours to cover any other data points
Fungal Infections Market Forecasted To Surpass The Value Of US$ XX Mn/Bn By 2053 2017 – 2025
In 2019, the market size of Fungal Infections Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fungal Infections .
This report studies the global market size of Fungal Infections , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Fungal Infections Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Fungal Infections history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global Fungal Infections market, the following companies are covered:
Segmentation
The global fungal infections market is segmented based on the basis of fungal infections, namely Aspergillos, Candidiasis, C.neoformans cryptoccosis, Dermatophytes, Histoplasmosis, Sporotrichosis, Blastomycosis, Coccidiomycosis, C.gatti cryptococcosis, Fungal Keratitis, Mucormycosis, and Sporotrichosis.
Global Fungal Infection Market: Condition Overview
Pneumocystis pneumonia is the most severe and commonly occurring fungal infection caused by the fungus Pneumocystis jirovecii. It is mostly prevalent in individuals with weakened immune systems such as those suffering from AIDS. Dermatophytes and Candidiasis are other two types of commonly occurring fungal infections. Candidiasis mostly affects soft moist area or skin around the nails in the human body. For instance, vaginal yeast infection in women and diaper rash in babies occur due to candidiasis.
Dermatophytes cause hair, skin, and hair infections. These infections are also known as ringworm or tinea. Some other fungal infections are not common all over the world but are prevalent in specific regions such as blastomycosis in U.S. and Canada and coccidomycosis in Mexico, southwest U.S., and Central and South America.
Global Fungal Infection Market: Market Segmentation
The fungal infections market is divided on the basis of diagnosis into laboratory test, biopsy, and medical imaging. Laboratory testing comprises microscopic examination and blood tests of fungal culture. Fungal culture is the most is one of the most common diagnostic techniques used for detecting fungal infections, while blood test is commonly used to diagnose blastomycosis and coccidomycosis infections.
Medical imaging, which includes CT scans and X-rays is usually performed to detect pnueumocystis pneumonia. Biopsy involves extracting a small part of the infected tissue and is examined under the microscope for the presence of specific fungus. Biopsy is usually performed for the diagnosis of aspergillos, pneumocytosis pneumonia, and sporotrichosis.
On the basis of treatment, the global fungal infections market is divided into antifungal creams and shampoos, antifungal injections, and antifungal oral medicines. Antifungal creams are mainly used for the treatment of fungal infection of the skin and vagina. Some of the commonly used antifungal creams are econazole, ketoconazole, terbinafine, nystatin, amorolfine, clotrimazole, miconazole, tioconazole, and griseofulvin. In case of few fungal infections, which leads to secondary condition such as rashes, antifungal creams are mixed with steroid hydrocortisone for treatment. Antifungal shampoos containing ketoconazole are utilized for treating scalp fungal infection such as dermatophytes.
Some of the oral medications used for fungal infections are micanazole, terbinafine, Itraconazole, posaconazole, nystatin, fluconazole, griseofulvin, and voriconazole. Antifungal injections are mostly used for treating severe cases of fungal infection.
Major Companies Mentioned in the Report
The report outlines the vendor landscape of the global fungal infections market, which includes a detailed competitive profile of leading companies in this market. Some of the leading companies are Eli Lily and Company, Samyang Corporation, Eisai Co. Ltd., AstraZeneca PLC, and Helix Biomedic Inc.
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Fungal Infections product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Fungal Infections , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Fungal Infections in 2017 and 2019.
Chapter 3, the Fungal Infections competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Fungal Infections breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Fungal Infections market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Fungal Infections sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
Explosive Growth for E-Bike Market is Thriving Worldwide by 2027, Top Players- Pedego Electric Bikes, Robert Bosch GmbH, SHIMANO INC., Specialized Bicycle Components, Trek Bicycle Corporation, WUXI YADEA EXPORT-IMPORT CO.,LTD and Others
The report aims to provide an overview of the E-Bike Market with detailed market segmentation by battery type, motor type, class, and mode. The global E-bike market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading E-bike market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the E-bike market.
The report also includes the profiles of key E-bike companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, key development in past five years.
Top Key Players:- Continental AG, Giant Bicycles, MERIDA BIKES., Pedego Electric Bikes, Robert Bosch GmbH, SHIMANO INC., Specialized Bicycle Components, Trek Bicycle Corporation, WUXI YADEA EXPORT-IMPORT CO.,LTD, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
The E-bike market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as increasing concerns about traffic congestion, rapid urbanization, government initiatives to reduce emission level, growing bicycle tourism industry boosts the market growth. However, underdeveloped aftermarket services, technological challenges and unplanned infrastructure in developing countries are impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.
Reason to Buy
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global E-Bike market
- Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.
- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
- Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.
An electric bicycle known as an e-bike is a bicycle with an integrated electric motor which can be used for propulsion. An e-bike has a small engine to assist the rider’s pedal-power to somewhat more powerful e-bikes which tend closer to moped-style functionality-bikes use rechargeable batteries.
The report analyzes factors affecting E-bike market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the E-bike market in these regions.
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
- Key Takeaways
- Research Methodology
- E-Bike Market Landscape
- E-Bike Market – Key Market Dynamics
- E-Bike Market – Global Market Analysis
- E-Bike Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type
- E-Bike Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application
- E-Bike Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound
- E-Bike Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis
- Industry Landscape
- E-Bike Market, Key Company Profiles
- Appendix
Piperine Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2018 – 2028
Piperine Market from PMR’s perspective
In its new business intelligence study, Persistence Market Research (PMR) demonstrates the overall viewpoint of the Piperine Market, from its historical growth to future lookout. The report is scrutinized into several segments, with each segment explained on the basis of market share, revenue, and demand prospect.
The Piperine Market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the stipulated timeframe 2018 – 2028. Rising demand for Piperine among the consumers, increasing disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries are set to drive market growth.
Crucial findings of the report:
- Important regions holding significant share in the Piperine Market along with the key countries
- Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Piperine Market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas
- Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis
- Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Piperine Market players
- Regulatory standards imposed on the application of Piperine
Queries addressed in the Piperine Market:
- Why are several governments imposing restrictions on the application of Piperine ?
- What proprietary technologies are the players using in the Piperine Market?
- Which segment will lead the Piperine Market by 2029 by end use segment?
- In terms of value and volume, which regions hold the largest share?
- At what rate has the Piperine Market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018?
Key Players
Some of the key players operating in the global piperine market are Ciyuan Biotechnology, Sabinsa Corporation, Tianben Biological, SUPTEK, KinGreen Bio-Engineering Technology, Acetar, Nanjing Spring Autumn, Shanxi Huike Botanical Development, Honghao Bio-Tech, and others.
With the advanced technology along with research and developments various health benefits of piperine are being discovered such as increase the level of nutrient absorption within body, improved metabolism, immune system, mental skills, and improve serotonin and dopamine levels are some of the leading factors driving the growth of the global piperine market. Moreover, growing demand for supplements, frequency launch of novel products, and inorganic growth by prominent players to expand its market share along with seeking for various certifications to increase customer base are expected to grow the piperine market during the forecast period.
Opportunities for Global Piperine Market Participants
Growing consumer awareness, demand for natural ingredients, plant-derived drugs are the factors due to which piperine market revenue is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate, over the forecast period. Moreover, expanding applications of piperine in food and pharmaceutical industries, growing health issues such as diarrhea, colon cancer, digestive, respiratory disorder, and others are the primary factor accelerating the growth of the piperine market.
Brief Approach to Research
A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the type, application, and distribution channel of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.
Key Data Points Covered in the Report
Some of the key data points covered in our report include:
- An overview of the market, including background and evolution
- Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential
- Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends
- Detailed value chain analysis of the market
- Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study
- In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants
- Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario
- Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants
- Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market
