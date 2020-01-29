Floor POP Display Market- Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2017 to 2026

Floor POP Display Market Growth Projection

The new report on the Floor POP Display Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Floor POP Display Market over the assessment period 2017 to 2026. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Floor POP Display Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Floor POP Display Market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the Floor POP Display Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2017 to 2026. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Floor POP Display market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Floor POP Display Market over the considered assessment period.

The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Floor POP Display Market:

How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Floor POP Display Market? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2? How are companies in the Floor POP Display market reducing their environmental footprint? Why are consumers highly in favor of purchasing product 1? What is the scope for innovation in the current Floor POP Display Market landscape?

Vital Information Enclosed in the Report

Market structure in various regions

Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Floor POP Display Market

Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances

Business prospects of leading players in the Floor POP Display Market

The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment

On the basis of Material type the market is segmented into the following:

Corrugated Board

Foam Board

Plastic Sheet

Glass

Metal

Corrugated board accounts for one-third of total among the material type of floor POP display market. However, Foam board market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented as follows:

Hyper-market

Supermarket

Departmental store

Specialty Store

Convenience Store

Other Retail Formats

Hyper markets are expected to dominate floor pop display market over the forecast period. However, rapidly growing number of supermarkets are creating high growth opportunities for floor pop display market.

On the basis of packaging format, the market is segmented as follows:

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Printing

Electronics

Automotive

Others

Food & Beverages packaging formats are expected to dominate floor pop display market over the forecast period. However, rapidly growing cosmetics and personal care packaging formats are creating high growth opportunities for floor pop display market.

Regions covered in the report are as follows:

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Japan

Sonoco Products Company, DS Smith Plc, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Georgia-Pacific LLC, WestRock Company, FFR Merchandising Company, U.S. Corrugated, Inc., Marketing Alliance Group, Creative Displays Now and Pratt Industries Inc. are some of the key players competing in the global floor pop display marketplace.

