Flooring Market Insights Analysis 2019-2029

Global Flooring market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Flooring .

This industry study presents the global Flooring market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Private Plane production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of Flooring market in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.

competitive landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product, material, and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global flooring market by segmenting it in terms of product, material, and application. In terms of product, the flooring market can be classified into resilient, non-resilient, and soft cover. In terms of material, the flooring market can be segmented into ceramic tiles, carpers & rugs, vinyl sheet & tile, wood, laminate, ceramic tiles, stone, and others. In terms of application, the flooring market can be categorized into residential, non-residential, and others. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for flooring in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of the flooring market for 2017 and estimated market size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years. The global flooring market has been provided in terms of revenue in US$ Mn and in terms of volume in million square meters. Market size has been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level market.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global flooring market. Key players operating in the flooring market include Mohawk Industries Inc., Shaw Industries Group Inc., Tarkett Group, Boral Limited, and Armstrong World Industries, Inc. The other players include The Dixie Group, Toli Corporation, FORBO, Interface, Inc., Congoleum Carporation, Avant Flooring, James Hallstead Plc, Mannington Mills, Inc., J&J Flooring Group LLC and Gerflor.

Flooring Market, by Product (Revenue US$ Mn; Volume Million Square Meters; 2017-

2026)

Resilient

Non-resilient

Soft Cover

Flooring Market, by Material (Revenue US$ Mn; Volume Million Square Meters; 2017-

2026)

Carpets & Rugs

Wood Soft Wood Engineered Wood



Laminate

Vinyl Sheet & Tile Homogeneous Heterogeneous Luxury Vinyl Tile

Ceramic Tile

Stone

Others

Flooring Market, by Application (Revenue US$ Mn; Volume Million Square Meters; 2017-2026)

Residential

Non-residential

Others

Flooring Market, by Region (Revenue US$ Mn; Volume Million Square Meters; 2017-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Turkey South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



To analyze and research the global Flooring status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Flooring manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Flooring Market:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Flooring market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.