Flourishing Growth of Web Frameworks Software Market By Sylius, Google Inc., Facebook Inc., Meteor Development Group Inc., LARAVEL, Symfony, Django Software Foundation, Vue.js, Blue Spire Inc.

Global Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market overview:

The report ” Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market” The quick adoption of advanced Analytics and Visualization and the expand use of outward data sources are the major drivers of the Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market. The report high Point, Potential Growth Opportunities in the coming years and covers a review of the Market Drivers, Growth Measure, Competitive Landscape, Market Dynamics, Opposition and other Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Feature to the Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market.

According to Market Analyst, Global Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate from 2019 to 2023.

The Global Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market is sub segmented into Space Weather, Natural Space Debris, Orbiting Space Objects. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market is sub segmented into Space Agencies, Department of Defense, Search and Rescue Entities, Intelligence community, Academic and Research Institutions.

Some of the major players that operate in the Global Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market are Vision Engineering Solutions, Exoanalytic Solutions, Schafer, Etamax Space, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Analytical Graphics, Lockheed Martin, Sky and Space Global, Norstar Space Data, Polaris Alpha, Solers, Elecnor Deimos Group, Spacenav, GMV Innovating Solutions, Applied Defense Solutions, Globvision, Harris .

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Latest Industry Updates:

Schafer: A premier defense engineering and technical services provider supporting national security programs, announced today that it has acquired Schafer Intermediate Holding, LLC (“Schafer” or “the Company”) from Belcan, LLC (“Belcan”). Terms of the transaction, which closed on March 15, were not disclosed. Schafer is a leading provider of scientific, advanced engineering, and technical advisory services specializing in protecting against national security threats. For more than 45 years, the Company has designed, integrated, maintained, and upgraded state-of-the-art systems and programs for the military, intelligence community, Department of Homeland Security, and others.

Both Gryphon and Belcan are portfolio companies of AE Industrial Partners, a leading private equity investor in aerospace and defense, power generation, and specialty industrial companies. Belcan acquired Schafer in April 2017. “By combining Schafer with Gryphon, we are strengthening our strategic capabilities and footprint, while expanding the service offerings of both companies,” said P.J. Braden, CEO of Gryphon. “The combination creates exciting opportunities in how we continue to support the missions of our existing and new customers.”

“This transaction is very beneficial for both Gryphon and Belcan,” said Lance Kwasniewski, CEO of Belcan. “Gryphon provides Schafer with additional resources and capabilities in conjunction with a culture and focus that centers around Schafer’s core markets. In addition, the new Belcan organization reflects the keen focus on our core capabilities and our commitment to the engineering, tech services, and consulting segments.”

