Flue Gas Analyzer Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2019-2024

By Market Players:

Some of the major players in the market are: Infineon Technologies (Germany), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Google Inc.(U.S.), Hewlett-Packard Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan), Stemmer Imaging Ltd. (Germany) and Zebra Imaging Inc. (U.S.) among others.

The global 3D imaging market has been segmented into:

Global 3D Imaging Market, by End-Use Products

3D Cameras Time of Flight Stereo Vision Structured Light

Sonography Sonars Ultrasound

Smartphones

Others

Global 3D Imaging Market, by 3D Image Sensors

CMOS sensors

CCD sensors

Global 3D Imaging Market, by Application

3D Modeling

3D Scanning

Layout and Animation

3D Rendering

Image Reconstruction

Global 3D Imaging Market, by End-Use Industry:

Entertainment

Healthcare

Architecture and Engineering

Industrial application

Security and surveillance

Others

Global 3D Imaging Market, by Geography: The market is broadly segmented on the basis of geography into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

