Flue Gas Analyzer Market Assessment Analysis 2015 – 2021

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study that offers critical insights related to the growth prospects of the Flue Gas Analyzer Market during the forecast period 2015 – 2021.

the Flue Gas Analyzer Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period primarily driven by a growing focus on product innovation, a surge in demand for the Flue Gas Analyzer in the developed regions, and potential opportunities in the developing regions.

Global Flue Gas Analyzer market is segmented on the basis of geography, product type and by end-user industry. The product type segment of the global flue gas analyzer market includes;

Portable

Fixed

On the other hand end-use industry segment is further segmented into following categories;

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Chemical

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Other Industries

The global flue gas analyzer market is expected to grow at significant rate over the forecast period from 2015 to 2025. Emerging economies such as India and China are forecast to surge the demand for flue gas analyzer market due to increasing number of new manufacturing facilities and expansion of existing capacity of manufacturing plants. Among the product type segment, fixed type flue gas analyzer segment dominated the global flue gas analyzer market in 2014, while portable type flue gas analyzer is forecast to expand at higher CAGR over the forecast period.

The global flue gas analyzer market is geographically segmented into seven key regions which are, North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East & Africa. As of 2014, North America dominated the global flue gas analyzer market followed by Asia and Europe. On the other hand BRIC countries are expected to grow at higher CAGR when compared to other countries in their respective regions. Also, in terms of growth rate Asia Pacific is anticipated to play major role in growth of global flue gas analyzer market.

