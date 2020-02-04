Flue Gas Analyzer Market Trends, Business Growth, Leading Players and Forecast 2027

What is Flue Gas Analyzer?

A flue gas analyzer monitors the composition of the flue gas of a boiler heating unit for determination of the air and fuel mixture in order to ensure maximum heat output. The portable device measures the percentage of oxygen, carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide in the flue. Heaters, boilers and furnaces burn fuel in the presence of oxygen to generate heat. Obtaining am optimum balance of fuel and the air provides efficient combustion as well as maximized cost savings. The flue gas analyzers are particularly useful in hazardous environments.

Here we have listed the top Flue Gas Analyzer Market companies in the world

1.ABB Ltd.

2.California Analytical Instruments

3.Dragerwerk

4.Horiba

5.Kane International Limited

6.Nova Analytical Systems

7.Robert Bosch GmbH

8.Siemens AG

9.Testo AG

10.Thermo Fisher Scientific

Rapid increase in environmental awareness coupled with stringent environmental regulations being laid out by the concerned authorities is rapidly driving the revenues for the flue gas analyzer market. High costs of flue gas analyzer devices would hinder the growth of these device and pose challenge to the growth of flue gas analyzer market. Increasing investments by Governments on environmental protection especially in the developing economies would magnify growth opportunities for the players operating in the flue gas analyzer market.

