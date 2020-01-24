Fluorspar Market to Witness a Robust CAGR Growth Between 2017 – 2025

The global Fluorspar market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Fluorspar market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The global non-opioid pain patch market has been segmented on the basis of patch type, and distribution channels. In terms of patch type, the global non-opioid pain patch market is divided into lidocaine patches, diclofenac patches, methyl salicylate patches, capsaicin patches, ketoprofen patches, and others. Furthermore, on the basis of distribution channels, the global non-opioid pain patch market has been classified as hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and independent pharmacies & drug stores. The market for these patch type, and distribution channels has been extensively analyzed on the basis of factors such as non-opioid patch usage pattern, sales revenue, geographic presence and technological developments. The market size and forecast in terms of revenue (US$ million) for each of these segments have been provided for the period 2014 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each segment for the forecast period 2016 to 2024.

Geographically, the non-opioid pain patch market has been classified into five segments namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period 2014 to 2024, in terms of patch type, and distribution channels, along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period 2016 to 2024.

Global Non-opioid Pain Patch Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also provides a section on the competitive landscape, wherein the market share analysis of leading players in the global non-opioid pain patch market, in terms of percentage share in 2016 (expected) has been discussed. A list of recommendations has also been included for new entrants as well as existing market players to help them establish a strong presence in the market and increase their market share. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global non-opioid pain patch market such as Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., ALLERGAN, Endo International plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co.,Inc., IBSA Institut Biochimque SA, Mylan N.V. , Pfizer, Inc., TEH SENG Pharmaceutical Mfg. Co., Ltd., and Teikoku Seiyaku Co., Ltd., among others. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments.

Global Non-opioid Pain Patch Market, by Non-opioid Pain Patch Type Lidocaine Patches Diclofenac Patches Methyl Salicylate Patches Capsaicin Patches Ketoprofen Patches Others



Global Non-opioid Pain Patch Market, by Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Independent Pharmacies & Drug Stores



Global Non-opioid Pain Patch Market, by Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



