FMCG Labels Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2016 – 2026

Market Segmentation

On basis of label types, global FMCG labels market can be segmented as follow as;

Gummed Labels Self-Adhesive Roll Labels Plain Labels Security Labels Barcode Labels Adhesive Printable Labels Identification Labels Others

On basis of packaging material, global FMCG labels market can be segmented as follow as;

Glass Plastic Wood Paper Other

On basis of shape of labels, global FMCG labels market can be segmented as follow as;

2D Labels 3D Labels

On basis of color of labels, global FMCG labels market can be segmented as follow as;

White Pink Fluorescent Orange Others

On basis of geographies, global FMCG labels can be segmented as follow as;

North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Japan Middle East and Africa

FMCG Labels Market: Regional Outlook

Growing demand for sustainable packaging and health conscious consumers is expected to augment the growth of FMCG labels market across the world. North America and Europe are expected to be most competitive market, owing to increasing industry preference for private labelling in these geographies. Owing to expansion of retail sectors and marketing strategies adopted by key players, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as most attractive segment over the forecast period. This can offers an opportunity to multinational companies to penetrate in to high potential market of China and India. China is the largest market in Asia-Pacific followed by India in 2020, and is expected to grow rapidly in the near future. This is primarily because of growing industries such as food and beverages and pharmaceuticals which are highly rely on concise packaging labels.

FMCG Labels Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in global FMCG labels market are as follow as;

The 3M Company Henkel AG & Company Avery Dennison Corporation Dow Corning Corporation Sika AG Wacker Chemie AG DM Card Japan Co., Ltd. Lewis Label Products

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments and geographies.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

