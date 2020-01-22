ENERGY
FMCG Packaging Market 2020: Current Trends, SWOT Analysis, Strategies, Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study
Food and beverage industry occupied the largest FMCG packaging market share due to the growing demand of convenient on the go packaging solution which suits the modern past faced lifestyle of the people. Packaging industry is witnessing a substantial transformation. Goods ranging from milk, ice creams, deli products to wines and spirits, everything is available in paper based or plastic packaging. The food and beverage companies have realised the importance of packaging and the value it adds to the product. FMCG packaging solutions have become innovative as it is an important factor to achieve product differentiation from their competitors.
Request a sample of this report @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/19
The FMCG packaging market size is expected to reach up to USD 900 billion by 2025 riding on the strong demand for fresher and convenient packaging solutions which have minimum impact on the environment. Consumers prefer healthier packaging without having to pay a premium, which is pushing packaging manufacturers to come up with frugal packaging solutions.
Packaging is as crucial as the product itself and acts as a communication medium to showcase its features and the company’s value to the consumers. Innovative packaging is one of the major marketing strategies that are being adopted by the consumer goods manufacturers. They are spending heavily to achieve attractive and meaningful designs that appropriately envisages the brand. This is the primary factor that is driving the global FMCG packaging market size growth. According to studies, 80% of millennials believe packaging to be moderately to very important in their purchasing decision of retail grocery products. This increasing importance of packaging is propelling the FMCG market size.
Adroit Market Research launched a study titled, “Global FMCG Packaging Market Size 2017 By Material Type (Paper and Paperboard, Plastic, Metal, Glass, Others), By End-use Industry (Food & Beverages, Cosmetic & Personal Care, Others), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The study covers the global FMCG packaging market value and volume for a period ranging between 2012 to 2025, where 2012 to 2017 imply the actual annual consumption with forecast between 2018 and 2025. The global FMCG packaging market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as drivers, restrains, value chain, regulatory framework and trade statistics. The value chain has been analyzed in detail covering key stages.
Read more details at : Global FMCG Packaging Market 2018-2023
On the basis of geographical segmentation, North America dominated the market as it is the major market for FMCG products. The high per capita expenditure on FMCG products in the U.S. offers great potential for the manufacturers of FMCG packaging. Busy lifestyle and large populace of working women are the key factors driving the market growth in the region. The other major factors include high purchasing power of consumers and luxury lifestyle. The large number of retail outlets, hotels and restaurants have spiked the demand for meat, seafood, fruits & vegetables, confectionery, and other food products. This trend is expected to assist North America to maintain a leading and attractive market for FMCG packaging during the forecast period.
The competitive landscape of the global FMCG packaging market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of several local players. Typically, majority of the players cater to their local market with little presence overseas. Companies such as Ball Corporation, Amcor Limited, and Sonoco Products Company have a broader presence within the global market.
Key segments of the global FMCG packaging market
Material Type Overview, 2015-2025 (kilo tons, USD Million)
Paper and Paperboard
Plastic
Metal
Glass
Others
End-use Industry Overview, 2015-2025 (kilo tons, USD Million)
Food & Beverages
Cosmetic & Personal Care
Others
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (kilo tons, USD Million)
North America
US
Canada
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South East Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Rest of South East Asia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Colombia
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
KSA
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Enquire for in-depth information before buying this report @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/19
About Us:
Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.
Contact Info:
Ryan Johnson
Adroit Market Research
3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600,
Dallas, Texas – 75204, U.S.A
Phone No: +19723628199
Email: [email protected]
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Nitric Acid Market 2020: Industry Research, Size, Share, Review, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Sales Data, Key Players Analysis and 2025 Forecast - January 22, 2020
- Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2020 by Battery Type, Application, Demand, Industry Share, Growth, Development, Market Dynamics, Business Outlook and Comprehensive Overview till 2025 - January 22, 2020
- FMCG Packaging Market 2020: Current Trends, SWOT Analysis, Strategies, Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study - January 22, 2020
ENERGY
Nitric Acid Market 2020: Industry Research, Size, Share, Review, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Sales Data, Key Players Analysis and 2025 Forecast
The global nitric acid market is expected to reach USD 23.31 billion by 2025, owing to its high consumption in fertilizer production. The nitric acid market is expected to increase at a 2.0% CAGR during the forecast period.
Request a sample of this report @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/57
Rising nitric acid consumption in fertilizers, chemicals and explosives is expected to drive the market growth over the years ahead. Regulations imposed on the concentrated grade enhances the inclination of the customer towards the weak grade nitric acid. Europe is the largest consumer of nitric acid and currently accounts for almost half of the global consumption of the product.
Out of the total demand for nitric acid in Asia-Pacific, China held more than 60% of the total revenue share in 2017. Abundant availability of precursors and high presence of downstream industries are driving the product demand in the country. Moreover, the Indian nitric acid industry is also expected to witness a rapid boost attributed to the increasing growth of fertilizers and chemical manufacturing industries in the country.
Being a hazardous and polluting manufacturing process, governments of several countries have posed strict norms which are limiting the overall growth of the global nitric acid industry. As a consequence, new process technologies have been developed over the recent years that focus on limiting the nitrous oxide emissions at significant levels. However, requirement of high capital investment has led to a low adoption of these technologies over the recent years which is expected to hinder the market growth.
Krupp Uhde and Weatherly Inc. are some of the key process technology providers of nitric acid and ammonium nitrate to manufacture with low emission of greenhouse gases. EnviNOX®, a newly developed technology by Krupp Uhde, is one of the best available process technologies, which reduces the nitrous oxide emissions up to 25ppm. Additionally, Kellogg Brown & Root (KBR) together with Weatherly Inc., offer a multi-pressure technology to produce commercial nitric acid.
Growing fertilizer demand in Asia Pacific region and developed textile industries in Europe are key drivers in the global nitric acid market. In addition, the explosives industry is another significant end-user of nitric acid. Ammonium nitrate is a key nitric acid derivative utilized in the manufacturing of explosives. Companies such as Dyno Nobel Inc. and Deepak Fertilizers And Petrochemicals Corporation Limited, have forward integrated business operations that include nitric acid production as well as supply and manufacturing of end-user products such as dynamite and ANFO explosives.
Browse the complete report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/nitric-acid-market
Some of the companies such as Yara International ASA, CF Industry Holding Inc., Deepak Fertilizers And Petrochemicals Ltd., Orica Limited, Omnia Holdings Limited, Agrium Inc., and LSB Industries companies have strong production capabilities and global presence with multiple business operations across the globe. For instance, Yara International ASA, has an annual production capacity of more than 7.5 million tons. The company uses the product for manufacturing numerous nitrogen based fertilizers such as ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, potassium nitrate and others.
Key segments of the global nitric acid market
Concentration overview
Weak nitric acid
Concentrated nitric acid
Application overview
Ammonium nitrate
Adipic acid
Toluene di-Isocynate (TDI)
Nitrobenzene
Others
End-user overview
Explosives
Fertilizers
Chemicals
Others
Regional overview
North America
US
Europe
Russia
France
Germany
Asia Pacific
India
China
Central and South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
What does the report include?
- The study on the global nitric acid market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities
- Additionally, the market has been evaluated using the value chain, PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces’ analysis
- The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of concentration, application, end-user and region. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies.
- Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments
- The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence
Who should buy this report?
- This study is suitable for industry participants and stakeholders in the inorganic acids industry, who want an in-depth insight into the movement of the weak and concentrated grades of the product. The report will benefit:
- Facts and statistics about nitric acid and its precursor manufacturing companies that are engaged in the production and distribution of the product.
- Managers within financial institutions looking to publish recent and forecasted statistics pertaining to numerous terminologies related to the product.
- Venture capitalist looking into investing capital in manufacturing of product.
- Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers and financial organizations looking for innovative solutions for production, supply and logistics of nitric acid.
- Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies
Enquire for in-depth information before buying this report @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/57
About Us:
Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.
Contact Info:
Ryan Johnson
Adroit Market Research
3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600,
Dallas, Texas – 75204, U.S.A
Phone No: +19723628199
Email: [email protected]
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Nitric Acid Market 2020: Industry Research, Size, Share, Review, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Sales Data, Key Players Analysis and 2025 Forecast - January 22, 2020
- Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2020 by Battery Type, Application, Demand, Industry Share, Growth, Development, Market Dynamics, Business Outlook and Comprehensive Overview till 2025 - January 22, 2020
- FMCG Packaging Market 2020: Current Trends, SWOT Analysis, Strategies, Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study - January 22, 2020
ENERGY
Global Military Aerospace Engine Market 2020 Demand, Trends, Share, Product Analysis, Regional Outlook and Forecast-2026
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Military Aerospace Engine Market 2020 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025” New Document to its Studies Database
The most recent report on the global Military Aerospace Engine industry provides an inclusive detailed report of the Military Aerospace Engine market and its dynamics. It includes estimated figures of the predicted growth of the Military Aerospace Engine market by the year 2020 and its current evaluation in the year 2026 along with an approximate CAGR percentage. The report also pays attention to the factors which contribute to the market growth. These factors are called market drivers which directly or indirectly contribute to the growth of the market.
The report also includes challenges which the market has faced in the past and is predicted to face in the years to come. Moreover, the report also uses historical data with the base year as 2020 to 2026 in order to provide a more accurate prediction of the market growth and performance during the forecast period. For years where the data is not available, the subsequent year with data available is considered as the base year.
The report uses Porter’s five force model and SWOT analysis as some of its research methodologies with an aim to determine the impact of macro and micro economic trends on the Military Aerospace Engine market. This enables larger conglomerates of the market to smaller scale individual businesses to identify their strengths and weaknesses and improvise their business strategies in order to increase their potential and profits in regions across the globe.
Key Players
GE Aviation, Safran Aircraft Engines, Rolls Royce, ITP, Pratt & Whitney, MTU Aero Engines, Klimov, etc.
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4850857-global-military-aerospace-engine-market-2020-by-manufacturers
The research methodologies take into consideration vital factors which impact the market on a more global level as well as drill down to relatively intricate factors which have been predicted to have an impact on small to medium enterprises as well. These tools along with the immense knowledge of experienced researchers provides a report which effectively serves as a useful tool to gain a deeper understanding of the market and make an informed decision on future investments. It also enables businesses to modify their workflow and strategies to maximize their profits.
One of the key factors of the report is its detailed intricate segmentation of the Military Aerospace Engine market including the very vital regional segmentation which covers the regions the market spans across and also includes a more detailed country-wise segmentation within these regions. The regional segmentation calls out countries and regions which have emerged in the past as leaders in the market and also lists out countries whose markets are expected to demonstrate maximum potential growth and should be kept under watch. While listing the factors which drive the growth of the market in these regions, the report also includes drawbacks which restrain the growth of the market in these regions and the steps that could be adopted to overcome them. The regional analysis helps manufacturers, vendors, and other stakeholders gain a better perspective on their global footprint and work harder towards establishing their business and increasing sales in regions where there exists maximum potential and the market has not been exhausted as yet.
The report highlights the key manufacturers dominating the market and includes details on the company profiles, manufacturing sites, sales revenues, product pricing and other such factors. It also lists recent developments and achievements accomplished in the market at a global level or by manufacturers in specific.
Make Enquiry Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4850857-global-military-aerospace-engine-market-2020-by-manufacturers
Table Of Content:
1 Market Overview
2 Company Profiles
3 Market Competition, by Players
4 Market Size by Regions
5 North America Revenue by Countries
6 Europe Revenue by Countries
7 Asia-Pacific Revenue by Countries
8 South America Revenue by Countries
9 Middle East & Africa Revenue by Countries
10 Market Size Segment by Type
11 Global Market Segment by Application
12 Global Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
www.wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Nitric Acid Market 2020: Industry Research, Size, Share, Review, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Sales Data, Key Players Analysis and 2025 Forecast - January 22, 2020
- Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2020 by Battery Type, Application, Demand, Industry Share, Growth, Development, Market Dynamics, Business Outlook and Comprehensive Overview till 2025 - January 22, 2020
- FMCG Packaging Market 2020: Current Trends, SWOT Analysis, Strategies, Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study - January 22, 2020
ENERGY
Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2020 by Battery Type, Application, Demand, Industry Share, Growth, Development, Market Dynamics, Business Outlook and Comprehensive Overview till 2025
The global lithium-ion battery market size is estimated to be valued over USD 100 billion by 2025. The global lithium-ion battery market growth is majorly attributed to rising demand for electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and energy storage solutions globally. Easy availability, high energy density, low-discharge rates and long life cycle are some of the key features which makes lithium-ion batteries preferable over its counterparts and expected to foster the product demand during the forecast period.
Request a sample of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/20
Additionally, the report has also analyzed the top 10 lithium-ion battery manufacturers operating globally. The report includes the global lithium-ion battery market growth and estimates (value and volume) for a period ranging between 2015 to 2025, where 2015 to 2017 (historic years) reflect the actual battery demand across different applications with forecast between 2018 and 2025.
Adroit Market Research published a study titled, “Global Lithium-ion Battery Market Size 2017 By Type (Lithium-Cobalt Oxide Battery, Lithium-Iron Phosphate Battery, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide Battery, Lithium-Manganese Oxide Battery, Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide, Lithium-Titanate Battery), By Application (Automotive, Grid Energy Storage, Consumer Electronics, Others), By Region, Trend and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The global lithium-ion battery market report covers qualitative insights of the industry such as drivers, restrains, opportunities, value chain, Porter’s Five Forces analysis and PESTEL analysis. The objective of the report is to present a detailed analysis of the lithium-ion battery market outlook for different regions.
Increasing investments in energy efficient technologies such as the renewable sector is one of the key factor driving the lithium-ion battery market growth. For instance, in Netherlands, the Energy Investment Allowance (EIA) scheme encourages such investments by offering the investors benefits such as tax deductions on the invested amount. On an average the EIA, commissioned by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, offers a 13.5% tax advantage. Shift towards renewable energy sources reduces the need to import electricity and optimizes energy demand and supply. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), battery storage in stationary applications is expected to grow at least 17-fold by 2030. Increasing stationary energy storage applications along with spurring demand for electric vehicles (EVs), especially among developing countries such as China, is expected to fuel the lithium-ion battery installations in the coming years.
Browse the complete report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/lithium-ion-battery-market
In 2017, consumer electronics accounted for more than 40% of the global lithium-ion battery market share. As per a recent survey, global consumer electronics user penetration is 26.4% in 2018 and is projected to rise to 34.1% by 2022. The consumer electronics market is continuously evolving owing to constant technological advancements by the players across the globe. Additionally, manufacturers are reinventing and introducing innovations in these categories to enhance sales and drive higher margins. This has led to the improved sales of mature products such as LCDs, TVs and laptops on the back of rising digital consumers, thus, acting as a key factor driving the growth of consumer electronics segment.
North America is projected to be second largest region for lithium-ion battery market over the forecast period. Increasing investments by key players towards the research & development of electric vehicles (EVs) is set to surge the overall product demand in the coming years. Strict regulatory standards for CO2 emissions, favourable government policies for adoption of electric vehicles such as tax rebate, financial incentives, lowers the up-front costs of plug-in electric vehicles in this region. Thus, aforementioned factors are responsible for the growth of the North American lithium-ion battery market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a rapid CAGR majorly due to widespread expansion of residential and commercial projects majorly in Southeast Asian economies such as India, China, etc.
The global lithium-ion battery market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of several players. Typically, majority of the players cater to their local market with strategy of rapid expansion overseas. Some of the top 10 lithium-ion battery manufacturers include, LG Chem, Samsung SDI, and Johnsons Controls having a broader presence within the global market.
Key segments of the global lithium-ion battery market
Type Overview, 2015-2025 (MWh, USD Million)
Lithium Cobalt Oxide Battery
Lithium-Iron Phosphate Battery
Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide Battery
Lithium-Manganese Oxide Battery
Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide Battery
Lithium-Titanate Battery
Application Overview, 2015-2025 (MWh, USD Million)
Automotive
Grid Energy Storage
Consumer Electronics
Others
Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (MWh, USD Million)
North America
US
Europe
France
United Kingdom
Germany
Asia Pacific
India
Japan
China
South Korea
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
The report has analysed several players in the market, some of which include
- LG Chem Ltd.
- BYD Company Ltd.
- Johnson Controls
- Tesla Inc.
- GS Yuasa Corporation
- Toshiba Corporation
- Others
Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/20
About Us:
Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.
Contact Info:
Ryan Johnson
Adroit Market Research
3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600,
Dallas, Texas – 75204, U.S.A
Phone No: +19723628199
Email: [email protected]
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Nitric Acid Market 2020: Industry Research, Size, Share, Review, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Sales Data, Key Players Analysis and 2025 Forecast - January 22, 2020
- Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2020 by Battery Type, Application, Demand, Industry Share, Growth, Development, Market Dynamics, Business Outlook and Comprehensive Overview till 2025 - January 22, 2020
- FMCG Packaging Market 2020: Current Trends, SWOT Analysis, Strategies, Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study - January 22, 2020
Nitric Acid Market 2020: Industry Research, Size, Share, Review, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Sales Data, Key Players Analysis and 2025 Forecast
Women’s Health Market Will Explore Robust Size & Growth During 2017-2025
Global Ambrisentan Drug Market: Detail Study of Leading Companies, Segmentations, Growth, and CAGR
Global Aliskiren Market In-Depth Analysis, Growth, Future Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2025)
Global Military Aerospace Engine Market 2020 Demand, Trends, Share, Product Analysis, Regional Outlook and Forecast-2026
Global Ship Speakers Market 2020 – DNH, Jotron, SCM Sistemas, Zenitel Norway AS – Vingtor, MA Safety Signal
mHealth Market Emerging Trends and New Technologies Research 2017 to 2025
Global Carbomer Market is Booming with Size, Profit Potential, and Business Strategies
Influenza Diagnostics Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 By Recent Trends, Developments In Manufacturing Technology And Regional Growth Overview
Seafood Packaging Market Analysis, Overview, Revenue, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast up to 2024: Clondalkin Group, Bischof + Klein, Winpak
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research
Engineered Wood Products Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024
Sawmill Machinery Market Trends Analysis 2019-2026
Starlink Simulation produced Low Latency when Inter-Satelite Laser Links is left out
New Lithium-ion manifest brings Tesla entity near the aimed 1 Million-Mile Battery
Boeing Chief Executive Officer resigns after the Starliner’s historic landing
Boeing Starliner Astronauts are training to fly via simulations
Trending
-
MARKET REPORT4 weeks ago
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
New breakthrough in organoids
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Deep brain stimulation to treat severe tinnitus: encouraging results
-
MARKET REPORT4 weeks ago
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
-
MARKET REPORT4 days ago
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Earth’s crust has grown much more during the first billion years than ever before
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Children allergic to cow’s milk are smaller and lighter according to study
-
MARKET REPORT4 days ago
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research