FMCG Packaging Market 2020: Current Trends, SWOT Analysis, Strategies, Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study

Food and beverage industry occupied the largest FMCG packaging market share due to the growing demand of convenient on the go packaging solution which suits the modern past faced lifestyle of the people. Packaging industry is witnessing a substantial transformation. Goods ranging from milk, ice creams, deli products to wines and spirits, everything is available in paper based or plastic packaging. The food and beverage companies have realised the importance of packaging and the value it adds to the product. FMCG packaging solutions have become innovative as it is an important factor to achieve product differentiation from their competitors.

The FMCG packaging market size is expected to reach up to USD 900 billion by 2025 riding on the strong demand for fresher and convenient packaging solutions which have minimum impact on the environment. Consumers prefer healthier packaging without having to pay a premium, which is pushing packaging manufacturers to come up with frugal packaging solutions.

Packaging is as crucial as the product itself and acts as a communication medium to showcase its features and the company’s value to the consumers. Innovative packaging is one of the major marketing strategies that are being adopted by the consumer goods manufacturers. They are spending heavily to achieve attractive and meaningful designs that appropriately envisages the brand. This is the primary factor that is driving the global FMCG packaging market size growth. According to studies, 80% of millennials believe packaging to be moderately to very important in their purchasing decision of retail grocery products. This increasing importance of packaging is propelling the FMCG market size.

Adroit Market Research launched a study titled, “Global FMCG Packaging Market Size 2017 By Material Type (Paper and Paperboard, Plastic, Metal, Glass, Others), By End-use Industry (Food & Beverages, Cosmetic & Personal Care, Others), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The study covers the global FMCG packaging market value and volume for a period ranging between 2012 to 2025, where 2012 to 2017 imply the actual annual consumption with forecast between 2018 and 2025. The global FMCG packaging market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as drivers, restrains, value chain, regulatory framework and trade statistics. The value chain has been analyzed in detail covering key stages.

On the basis of geographical segmentation, North America dominated the market as it is the major market for FMCG products. The high per capita expenditure on FMCG products in the U.S. offers great potential for the manufacturers of FMCG packaging. Busy lifestyle and large populace of working women are the key factors driving the market growth in the region. The other major factors include high purchasing power of consumers and luxury lifestyle. The large number of retail outlets, hotels and restaurants have spiked the demand for meat, seafood, fruits & vegetables, confectionery, and other food products. This trend is expected to assist North America to maintain a leading and attractive market for FMCG packaging during the forecast period.

The competitive landscape of the global FMCG packaging market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of several local players. Typically, majority of the players cater to their local market with little presence overseas. Companies such as Ball Corporation, Amcor Limited, and Sonoco Products Company have a broader presence within the global market.

Key segments of the global FMCG packaging market

Material Type Overview, 2015-2025 (kilo tons, USD Million)

Paper and Paperboard

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Others

End-use Industry Overview, 2015-2025 (kilo tons, USD Million)

Food & Beverages

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (kilo tons, USD Million)

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South East Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Rest of South East Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

KSA

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Nitric Acid Market 2020: Industry Research, Size, Share, Review, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Sales Data, Key Players Analysis and 2025 Forecast

Published

1 min ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

The global nitric acid market is expected to reach USD 23.31 billion by 2025, owing to its high consumption in fertilizer production. The nitric acid market is expected to increase at a 2.0% CAGR during the forecast period.

Rising nitric acid consumption in fertilizers, chemicals and explosives is expected to drive the market growth over the years ahead. Regulations imposed on the concentrated grade enhances the inclination of the customer towards the weak grade nitric acid. Europe is the largest consumer of nitric acid and currently accounts for almost half of the global consumption of the product.

Out of the total demand for nitric acid in Asia-Pacific, China held more than 60% of the total revenue share in 2017. Abundant availability of precursors and high presence of downstream industries are driving the product demand in the country. Moreover, the Indian nitric acid industry is also expected to witness a rapid boost attributed to the increasing growth of fertilizers and chemical manufacturing industries in the country.

Being a hazardous and polluting manufacturing process, governments of several countries have posed strict norms which are limiting the overall growth of the global nitric acid industry. As a consequence, new process technologies have been developed over the recent years that focus on limiting the nitrous oxide emissions at significant levels. However, requirement of high capital investment has led to a low adoption of these technologies over the recent years which is expected to hinder the market growth.

Krupp Uhde and Weatherly Inc. are some of the key process technology providers of nitric acid and ammonium nitrate to manufacture with low emission of greenhouse gases. EnviNOX®, a newly developed technology by Krupp Uhde, is one of the best available process technologies, which reduces the nitrous oxide emissions up to 25ppm. Additionally, Kellogg Brown & Root (KBR) together with Weatherly Inc., offer a multi-pressure technology to produce commercial nitric acid.

Growing fertilizer demand in Asia Pacific region and developed textile industries in Europe are key drivers in the global nitric acid market. In addition, the explosives industry is another significant end-user of nitric acid. Ammonium nitrate is a key nitric acid derivative utilized in the manufacturing of explosives. Companies such as Dyno Nobel Inc. and Deepak Fertilizers And Petrochemicals Corporation Limited, have forward integrated business operations that include nitric acid production as well as supply and manufacturing of end-user products such as dynamite and ANFO explosives.

Browse the complete report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/nitric-acid-market

Some of the companies such as Yara International ASA, CF Industry Holding Inc., Deepak Fertilizers And Petrochemicals Ltd., Orica Limited, Omnia Holdings Limited, Agrium Inc., and LSB Industries companies have strong production capabilities and global presence with multiple business operations across the globe. For instance, Yara International ASA, has an annual production capacity of more than 7.5 million tons. The company uses the product for manufacturing numerous nitrogen based fertilizers such as ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, potassium nitrate and others.

Key segments of the global nitric acid market

Concentration overview

Weak nitric acid

Concentrated nitric acid

Application overview

Ammonium nitrate

Adipic acid

Toluene di-Isocynate (TDI)

Nitrobenzene

Others

End-user overview

Explosives

Fertilizers

Chemicals

Others

Regional overview

North America

US

Europe

Russia

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

India

China

Central and South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

What does the report include?

  • The study on the global nitric acid market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities
  • Additionally, the market has been evaluated using the value chain, PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces’ analysis
  • The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of concentration, application, end-user and region. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies.
  • Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments
  • The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence

Who should buy this report?

  • This study is suitable for industry participants and stakeholders in the inorganic acids industry, who want an in-depth insight into the movement of the weak and concentrated grades of the product. The report will benefit:
  • Facts and statistics about nitric acid and its precursor manufacturing companies that are engaged in the production and distribution of the product.
  • Managers within financial institutions looking to publish recent and forecasted statistics pertaining to numerous terminologies related to the product.
  • Venture capitalist looking into investing capital in manufacturing of product.
  • Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers and financial organizations looking for innovative solutions for production, supply and logistics of nitric acid.
  • Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies

Global Military Aerospace Engine Market 2020 Demand, Trends, Share, Product Analysis, Regional Outlook and Forecast-2026

Published

1 min ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Military Aerospace Engine Market 2020 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025” New Document to its Studies Database

The most recent report on the global Military Aerospace Engine industry provides an inclusive detailed report of the Military Aerospace Engine market and its dynamics. It includes estimated figures of the predicted growth of the Military Aerospace Engine market by the year 2020 and its current evaluation in the year 2026 along with an approximate CAGR percentage. The report also pays attention to the factors which contribute to the market growth. These factors are called market drivers which directly or indirectly contribute to the growth of the market.

The report also includes challenges which the market has faced in the past and is predicted to face in the years to come. Moreover, the report also uses historical data with the base year as 2020 to 2026 in order to provide a more accurate prediction of the market growth and performance during the forecast period. For years where the data is not available, the subsequent year with data available is considered as the base year.

The report uses Porter’s five force model and SWOT analysis as some of its research methodologies with an aim to determine the impact of macro and micro economic trends on the Military Aerospace Engine market. This enables larger conglomerates of the market to smaller scale individual businesses to identify their strengths and weaknesses and improvise their business strategies in order to increase their potential and profits in regions across the globe.

Key Players

GE Aviation, Safran Aircraft Engines, Rolls Royce, ITP, Pratt & Whitney, MTU Aero Engines, Klimov, etc.

The research methodologies take into consideration vital factors which impact the market on a more global level as well as drill down to relatively intricate factors which have been predicted to have an impact on small to medium enterprises as well. These tools along with the immense knowledge of experienced researchers provides a report which effectively serves as a useful tool to gain a deeper understanding of the market and make an informed decision on future investments. It also enables businesses to modify their workflow and strategies to maximize their profits.

One of the key factors of the report is its detailed intricate segmentation of the Military Aerospace Engine market including the very vital regional segmentation which covers the regions the market spans across and also includes a more detailed country-wise segmentation within these regions. The regional segmentation calls out countries and regions which have emerged in the past as leaders in the market and also lists out countries whose markets are expected to demonstrate maximum potential growth and should be kept under watch. While listing the factors which drive the growth of the market in these regions, the report also includes drawbacks which restrain the growth of the market in these regions and the steps that could be adopted to overcome them. The regional analysis helps manufacturers, vendors, and other stakeholders gain a better perspective on their global footprint and work harder towards establishing their business and increasing sales in regions where there exists maximum potential and the market has not been exhausted as yet.

The report highlights the key manufacturers dominating the market and includes details on the company profiles, manufacturing sites, sales revenues, product pricing and other such factors. It also lists recent developments and achievements accomplished in the market at a global level or by manufacturers in specific.

Table Of Content:     

1 Market Overview
2 Company Profiles
3 Market Competition, by Players
4 Market Size by Regions
5 North America Revenue by Countries
6 Europe Revenue by Countries
7 Asia-Pacific Revenue by Countries
8 South America Revenue by Countries
9 Middle East & Africa Revenue by Countries
10 Market Size Segment by Type
11 Global Market Segment by Application
12 Global Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

 

[email protected]

Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)

Lithium-Ion Battery Market 2020 by Battery Type, Application, Demand, Industry Share, Growth, Development, Market Dynamics, Business Outlook and Comprehensive Overview till 2025

Published

1 min ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

The global lithium-ion battery market size is estimated to be valued over USD 100 billion by 2025. The global lithium-ion battery market growth is majorly attributed to rising demand for electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and energy storage solutions globally. Easy availability, high energy density, low-discharge rates and long life cycle are some of the key features which makes lithium-ion batteries preferable over its counterparts and expected to foster the product demand during the forecast period.

Additionally, the report has also analyzed the top 10 lithium-ion battery manufacturers operating globally. The report includes the global lithium-ion battery market growth and estimates (value and volume) for a period ranging between 2015 to 2025, where 2015 to 2017 (historic years) reflect the actual battery demand across different applications with forecast between 2018 and 2025.

Adroit Market Research published a study titled, “Global Lithium-ion Battery Market Size 2017 By Type (Lithium-Cobalt Oxide Battery, Lithium-Iron Phosphate Battery, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide Battery, Lithium-Manganese Oxide Battery, Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide, Lithium-Titanate Battery), By Application (Automotive, Grid Energy Storage, Consumer Electronics, Others), By Region, Trend and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The global lithium-ion battery market report covers qualitative insights of the industry such as drivers, restrains, opportunities, value chain, Porter’s Five Forces analysis and PESTEL analysis. The objective of the report is to present a detailed analysis of the lithium-ion battery market outlook for different regions.

Increasing investments in energy efficient technologies such as the renewable sector is one of the key factor driving the lithium-ion battery market growth. For instance, in Netherlands, the Energy Investment Allowance (EIA) scheme encourages such investments by offering the investors benefits such as tax deductions on the invested amount. On an average the EIA, commissioned by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, offers a 13.5% tax advantage. Shift towards renewable energy sources reduces the need to import electricity and optimizes energy demand and supply. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), battery storage in stationary applications is expected to grow at least 17-fold by 2030. Increasing stationary energy storage applications along with spurring demand for electric vehicles (EVs), especially among developing countries such as China, is expected to fuel the lithium-ion battery installations in the coming years.

Browse the complete report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/lithium-ion-battery-market

In 2017, consumer electronics accounted for more than 40% of the global lithium-ion battery market share. As per a recent survey, global consumer electronics user penetration is 26.4% in 2018 and is projected to rise to 34.1% by 2022. The consumer electronics market is continuously evolving owing to constant technological advancements by the players across the globe. Additionally, manufacturers are reinventing and introducing innovations in these categories to enhance sales and drive higher margins. This has led to the improved sales of mature products such as LCDs, TVs and laptops on the back of rising digital consumers, thus, acting as a key factor driving the growth of consumer electronics segment.

North America is projected to be second largest region for lithium-ion battery market over the forecast period. Increasing investments by key players towards the research & development of electric vehicles (EVs) is set to surge the overall product demand in the coming years. Strict regulatory standards for CO2 emissions, favourable government policies for adoption of electric vehicles such as tax rebate, financial incentives, lowers the up-front costs of plug-in electric vehicles in this region. Thus, aforementioned factors are responsible for the growth of the North American lithium-ion battery market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a rapid CAGR majorly due to widespread expansion of residential and commercial projects majorly in Southeast Asian economies such as India, China, etc.

The global lithium-ion battery market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of several players. Typically, majority of the players cater to their local market with strategy of rapid expansion overseas. Some of the top 10 lithium-ion battery manufacturers include, LG Chem, Samsung SDI, and Johnsons Controls having a broader presence within the global market.

Key segments of the global lithium-ion battery market

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (MWh, USD Million)

Lithium Cobalt Oxide Battery

Lithium-Iron Phosphate Battery

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide Battery

Lithium-Manganese Oxide Battery

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide Battery

Lithium-Titanate Battery

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (MWh, USD Million)

Automotive

Grid Energy Storage

Consumer Electronics

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (MWh, USD Million)

North America

US

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Germany

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

The report has analysed several players in the market, some of which include

  • LG Chem Ltd.
  • BYD Company Ltd.
  • Johnson Controls
  • Tesla Inc.
  • GS Yuasa Corporation
  • Toshiba Corporation
  • Others

