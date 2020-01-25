Focused Ion Beam Market Analysus Report by Product Type, Industry Application and Future Technology 2024

The Global Focused Ion Beam Market Outlook Report is a comprehensive study of the Focused Ion Beam industry and its future prospects.. The Focused Ion Beam market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

Sample preparation is expected to continue to be the leading segment globally during the forecast period due to growing use of focused ion beam systems in semiconductor & electronics industry to prepare samples that can be used for transmission electron microscope (TEM) investigation. Under sample preparation application of FIB, failure analysis and verification of gate oxide layer in a CMOS transistor are covered. The application of focused ion beam technology in biological science has progressed over the last decade. With the help of FIB system cells, biomaterials and their interfaces can be analyzed, imaged, or prepared for techniques such as sample modification and failure detection.

List of key players profiled in the Focused Ion Beam market research report:

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Evans Analytical Group, Carl Zeiss AG, Fibics Incorporated, TescanOrsay Holding A.S., Raith GmbH, JEOL Ltd., Nanosurf AG, zeroKNanoTech

By Ion Source

Gallium, Gold, Iridium, others ,

By Application

Sample Preparation, Nanofabrication, Others

The global Focused Ion Beam market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Focused Ion Beam market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Focused Ion Beam. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

