Folding Bikes Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Product Type, Wheel Size, Application, Price Range, and Geography

Folding Bikes Market was valued US$ 899.64 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Folding bikes are usually smaller than a conventional bicycle and as the name suggest can be folded up or otherwise reduced into a most convenient size or shape. Folding bike is a fast-growing bicycle category owing to its number of practical and plausible uses in personal mobility as well as recreation.

Rise in awareness about health and growing concerns over global pollution is anticipated to drive the global folding bikes market in the upcoming years. One of the major advantages of folding bikes is their compactness that allows riders to carry them on long-distance traveling. Favorable government regulations for permitting foldable bikes in public transportation systems are estimated to support the growth of the market during the forecast period. But, the high cost of folding bike is the hindering of the growth of the market. Challenges associated with design, safety and performance limitation remain the main growth deterrent.

Based on product type, the folding bikes market is segmented into mid-fold, vertical fold, triangle hinge, magnet folding and suspension system, and others. The mid-fold segment is estimated to grow at the CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. Demand for mid-fold folding bikes is anticipated to remain high over the next few years. Global sales of mid-fold folding bikes currently commands for close to XX% value share of the global market.

Based on the wheel size, the folding bike market is segmented into 20 Inch, 24 Inch, 26 Inch, 700c, and Other Wheel Size. The 20 Inch segment is estimated to remain highly lucrative over 2026. In terms of revenue, the segment accounted for more than XX% share of the global market in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. 20 Inch wheels are most adjustable to the folds and carry lesser weight as compared to other large size wheels.

Based on the application, the folding bike market is segmented into sports, fitness, and commercial. The fitness segment is expected to grow at the CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. A large number of people buy folding bikes to rides them for maintaining fitness and staying healthy. Rise in use of bicycles as a recreational and exercise tool is estimated to play a significant role in driving the growth of the market.

Region-wise, In terms of revenue, the Europe held the dominant market share of XX% of the folding bikes market in 2018 and it is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Favorable policies and high consumer awareness is anticipated to support the growth of the market in the region over 2026. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Brompton, Bobbin, Montague Crosstown, STRiDA EVO, Raleigh Evo-2, Bickerton Junction 1707 City, Dawes Diamond, Tern Verge X20, Dahon, Pacific Cycles, Tern Link, Vilano, Schwinn, SwissBike, Strida LT, Tern Joe, Independent Fabrication, LightSpeed, Gocycle, and Di Blasi are key players of global folding bikes market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Folding bikes Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Folding bikes Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Folding bikes Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Folding bikes Market make the report investor’s guide.

