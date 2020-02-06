Folic Acid and Folate Market Insights, Trends, Analysis, Types, Applications, key players, Market shares and Forecast 2019 to 2027

Report Highlights

The global market for lead-free piezoelectric ceramics should grow from $172 million in 2019 to $443 million by 2024 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8% for the period of 2019-2024.

Report Scope:

This report provides an updated review of lead-free piezoelectric ceramics, including materials and production processes, and identifies current and emerging applications for these products.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/12630

BCC Research delineates the current market status for lead-free piezoelectric ceramics, defines trends, and presents growth forecasts for the next five years. The LFPEC market is analyzed based on the following segments: material type, configuration, application, and region. In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest developments, are discussed.

More specifically, the market analysis conducted by BCC Research for this report is divided into five sections.

In the first section, an introduction to the topic and a historical review of piezoelectric technology are provided, including an outline of recent events. In this section, current and emerging applications for piezoelectric materials are also identified and grouped in segments (electronics and optoelectronics, transportation, energy, industrial, instrumentation, life sciences, defense and security, and consumer products)

The second section provides a technological review of lead-free piezoelectric ceramics. This section offers a detailed description of lead-free piezoelectric materials, their properties, configurations, and typical fabrication methods. This section concludes with an analysis of the most important technological developments since 2016, including examples of significant patents recently issued or applied for. The chapter ends with a highlight of the most active research organizations operating in this field and their activities.

The third section entails a global market analysis for lead-free piezoelectric ceramics. Global revenues (sales data in millions of dollars) are presented for each segment (material type, configuration, application, and region), with actual data referring to the years 2017 and 2018 and estimates for 2019. Dollar figures refer to sales of these products at the manufacturing level.

The analysis of current revenues for lead-free piezoelectric ceramics is followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends, based on industry growth, technological trends, and regional trends. The third section concludes by providing projected revenues for lead-free piezoelectric ceramics within each segment, together with forecast CAGRs for the period 2019 through 2024. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

In the fourth section of the study, which covers global industry structure, the report offers a list of the leading manufacturers of LFPECs, together with a description of their products. The analysis includes a description of the geographical distribution of these firms and an evaluation of other key industry players. Detailed company profiles of the top players are also provided.

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/12630

The fifth and final section includes an analysis of recently issued U.S. patents, with a summary of patents related to LFPEC materials, fabrication methods, and applications. Patent analysis is performed by region, country, assignee, patent category, application, and material type.

Report Includes:

– 40 data tables and 34 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for lead-free piezoelectric ceramics (LFPCs)

– Information on development and manufacturing of lead-free piezoelectric ceramics (LFPCs)

– Coverage of historical review and a detailed description of current and emerging applications for these products

– Characterization and quantification of lead-free piezoelectric ceramics into barium-based, bismuth-based and potassium-based

– Insights on LFPC fabrication processes, determination of the most popular production methods and evaluation of latest technological developments

– Company profiles of the major players of the market, including Canon, Hewlett Packard, Hitachi Metals, Murata Manufacturing, Panasonic and Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Summary

Piezoelectric ceramics are a group of polycrystalline materials able of converting mechanical energy to electrical energy and vice versa. The most common piezoelectric ceramics are based on lead zirconium titanate (PZT). However, starting in the early 2000s there has been growing interest in the development and commercialization of piezoelectric ceramics that are lead-free due to environmental and public health concerns.

BCC Research has identified a number of sectors in which lead-free piezoelectric ceramics (LFPEC) find current and potential application, including electronics and optoelectronics, transportation, energy, industrial, instrumentation, life science, defense and security, and consumer products.

This study provides an updated review of lead-free piezoelectric ceramic technology, including materials, properties, configurations, fabrication processes, and applications. It also offers a detailed market analysis for these products by segment (material type, configuration, application, and region), describing technical aspects and trends that will affect future growth of this market.

As shown in the Summary Table, the global market for lead-free piezoelectric ceramics increased from $REDACTED million in 2017 to $REDACTED million in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at $REDACTED million in 2019.

Electronics and optoelectronics currently account for the largest share of the market, at an estimated REDACTED% of the total in 2019, corresponding to $REDACTED million. Within this segment, lead-free piezoelectric ceramics are being used primarily for fabrication of inkjet printers and electronic components such as MEMS and surface acoustic wave devices. Sales of LFPECs for the electronics/optoelectronics sector have risen at a very healthy CAGR of REDACTED% during the 2017-2019 period.

By comparison, lead-free piezoelectric ceramics for transportation represent a share of REDACTED% of the total, corresponding to estimated 2019 revenues of $REDACTED million. This segment has been expanding at a REDACTED% CAGR since 2017, mainly driven by the use of LFPECs for production of automotive sensors.

In the industrial sector, sales of lead-free piezoelectric ceramics for fabrication of ultrasonic cleaning systems and other ultrasonic equipment are generating revenues of $REDACTED million, corresponding to a REDACTED% share in 2019. All the remaining applications account for an estimated REDACTED% of the total market in 2019.