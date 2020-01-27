MARKET REPORT
Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market Growth to Witness Uptrend with Robust Sales Volume
Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market: Overview
Food allergies or food intolerances have affected nearly every person at some of point in their lifetime. However, there is a difference between food allergies and food intolerance. A food allergy causes hypersensitivity of the body’s immune system. It involves an abnormal response triggered by the immune system upon ingestion of certain kind of food. The most common food allergens reported in food allergy or intolerance testing include cow’s milk, peanuts, eggs, seafood, shellfish, soy, wheat and tree nuts such as almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, pine nuts, pistachios and walnuts. If the immune system is not involved in the reaction to a food then it is known as food intolerance.
According to the World Allergen Organization (WAO), food allergies affect 220 – 250 million people worldwide. In the U.S., annually an estimated 30,000 emergency room visits occur due to food allergies which lead to 2,000 hospitalizations and 200 deaths. In the last few decades, the global market for food allergy and intolerance products has gone from being a niche space to mainstream. As a growing number of people are suffering from food allergies and intolerance to specific ingredients, the market now has promising growth prospects.
The global food allergens and intolerance testing can be segmented into in vivo and in vitro methodologies. The in vivo tests include prick tests, patch tests, and intradermal tests. In vivo tests that are available for testing food allergies include the food challenge test and the elimination test.
Until a few years ago, the sales of foods for people suffering from food intolerance or sensitivity where confined largely to specialized wellness food shops and pharmacies. However, that scenario has since undergone a change with several mainstream retail stores now selling these products. With the rising popularity of such products, there has been an expansion in the product pipeline as well.
Large multi-retail players are now launching their own name brands selling gluten-free foods. The market thus now has a plethora of bakery items, sauces, cereals, pizzas, and meat items. Supermarkets have begun to advertise intolerance foods via the internet to gain new customers. With the increasing awareness and popularity of intolerance foods, many restaurants are also now featuring allergen-free food items on their menus.
The growth of the global food allergens and intolerance testing market has thus taken off. Gluten- and wheat-free products are thus making inroads into the mainstream food and beverages industry. Besides those suffering from food-related intolerance and allergies, many individuals are opting for specialized food for general health and well-being reasons.
On the basis of geography, the global food allergens and intolerance testing market can be segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia – Pacific and Rest of the World. The United States currently stands as the leading country in the global food allergens and intolerance testing market. The incidence of food allergy has risen by about 18%, over the last few years here. This has enabled the regional market to emerge as a lucrative space for intolerance foods. In the U.S., it is estimated that between 34.5 mn and 45 mn people are allergic to lactose. This has led to the emergence of a massive market for gluten-free products in the United States. Although, the share of emerging Asia Pacific countries in the global market is now expanding, their share currently remains restricted because of a low awareness about food allergens and intolerance testing.
The global food allergens and intolerance testing market is fragmented because a large number of small companies are in operation here. Among the key players profiled in the report are General Mills, Alpro UK Ltd, Pamelas Goods, Amys Kitchen, Nutrition Point Ltd, Dr Schar, Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC, Livwell Ltd, Gluten Totally Free Foods Ltd, Semper AB, and Glutino Food Group.
ENERGY
Wind Energy Street Lamp Market Global Analysis(Manufacturers,Application,Technology) & Market Overview Report 2020-2026
WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Wind Energy Street Lamp Market Global Analysis(Manufacturers,Application,Technology) & Market Overview Report 2020-2026”.
Wind Energy Street Lamp Market 2020
Description: –
The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.
A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.
Major Key Players Included are:-
The major players in the market include Eolgreen, Guangzhou HY Energy Technology, Phono Solar, Le-tehnika, Shanghai Ghrepower Green Energy, UGE, Best Solar Street Lights, Solar Wind Technologies, Solux, Alternate Energy, etc.
The market segmentation of the Wind Energy Street Lamp market is done based on the product types that are produced by companies, applications of those products, regions where the market is present, and the major companies that are present in various regions. The report has analyzed the historical data and provides the market value of the historical year 2020, the future aspects of the Wind Energy Street Lamp market are also studied to provide the market value of the upcoming year 2026. The growth rate (CAGR percentages) has been mentioned in the report for the forecast period 2020-2026. The report provides information about the overall description of the Wind Energy Street Lamp market along with the changes that are occurring in the markets.
Drivers and Risks
There are various reasons that can affect the dynamics of the Wind Energy Street Lamp market at various levels. The report provides information about the trends in the market and also about the different perspective of the end-users. These factors help to provide new ideas about the Wind Energy Street Lamp market. The agents such as external and internal factors, economical and non-economical aspects, and the private and government policies have been studied in the report.
Regional Description
The report on the Wind Energy Street Lamp market provides information on the strategies of companies in the various regional markets at the global level. The report also provides information about the key players of the Wind Energy Street Lamp regional market. The report covers most of the major regions and countries which are important for the evolution of companies. The study of the local and the international market provides information about factors such as market trends, market development, market capacity, the production capacity of the market and many others. The regions and the countries that are considered in the study are North America, India, Latin America, Europe, Japan, China, Latin America, and Russia. The market perspective about the major regions is also provided in the Wind Energy Street Lamp market report.
Method of Research
The report of the Wind Energy Street Lamp market is the collection of data that involves the qualitative, and quantitative assessments that are done with the help of Porter’s Five Force model. The market experts have analyzed the data from history along with the future aspects to provide the overall market size of the Wind Energy Street Lamp market. The report also provides an insight view of macroeconomics indicators, governing factors, parent market trends, and market attractiveness. The whole research mechanism is divided into primary and secondary research. The SWOT analysis helps to provide information about the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the Wind Energy Street Lamp market at various levels.
MARKET REPORT
Film Distribution Industry: Global Market Size, Growth, Trends, Share and 2025 Projection Report
Film Distribution Market 2020 Global Industry research report presents an in-depth market analysis with Film Distribution Industry size, growth, share, trends as well as future prospects of the Film Distribution Market worldwide. This report also offers you and complete analysis of Film Distribution Market key players, type, segments forecast to 2025.
The Global Film Distribution market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Film Distribution market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Film Distribution manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
Major Companies included in this Report are:
- Warner Bros.
- Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group
- Walt Disney Studios
- Universal Pictures
- 20th Century Fox
- Paramount Pictures
- Lionsgate Films
- The Weinstein Company
- Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios
- DreamWorks Pictures
- China Film Group
- Beijing Enlight Pictures
- Huayi Brothers
- Many more…
Regionally, the study objectives are to present the Film Distribution development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
For further know-how of competitive outlook, the report discusses SWOT analysis of prominent players, and how this will impact the competitive hierarchy until the end of the forecast period. This serves as a crucial market intelligence indicator to gauge growth strategies adopted by market stakeholders, and their stance on mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations that can help remain competitive.
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Film Distribution market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Type I
Type II
Market segment by Application, split into
Movie Theater
Television
Personal Home Viewing
Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.
ENERGY
Global Solar Pumps Market: Industry analysis and Forecast 2018-2026
Solar pump market grow at 29.54 % CAGR during the forecast period.
Solar pump market
Increasing dependency on renewable energy based products drives solar pumps market over the forecast period. Increasing government subsidies to install solar pumps is further expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. Stringent government regulations to reduce carbon footprints are expected to accelerate solar pumps market growth. However, high initial cost compared to conventional diesel pumps poses a key challenge for market players.
DC surface suction is the leading product for solar pumps and accounted for three fourth of total solar pumps market in 2017. Increasing drip irrigation activities particularly in emerging economies of Asia Pacific is expected to drive solar powered DC suction pumps over the forecast period. While AC submersible pumps is foreseen to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Escalating demand for greater efficiency solar pumps particularly in emerging economies of India is predicted to drive the demand for AC submersible pumps during the forecast period. AC submersible pumps are especially designed to pump groundwater from deeper wells or boreholes where DC suction pumps cannot be utilized.
Agriculture is dominant application segment of solar pumps and will remain dominant throughout the forecast. Increase in agricultural activities across globe coupled with water required for irrigation drives the agriculture application segment. Clean and continuous water supply is essential to remote place of various regions where electricity supply is a problem and operating diesel pumps is expensive.
Asia Pacific region is foremost in solar pump market with two third share of total market volume in 2017. Increasing agricultural activities coupled with government subsidies in the form of financial incentives to drive solar pumps market in Asia Pacific. Countries in this region such as China, India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan are major agricultural regions with plentiful availability of solar energy. The swing in trend towards reducing dependency on importing fossil fuels in the form of diesel and butane for their primary need for energy to generate electricity for agriculture and drinking water.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding solar pump market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size. Further, the report also focuses on a competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in solar pump market.
Scope of Global Solar Pumps Market
Global Solar Pumps Market, By Product:
• DC Surface Suction
• AC Submersible
• DC Submersible
• AC Floating
Global Solar Pumps Market, By Application:
• Agriculture
• Drinking Water
Global Solar Pumps Market, By Region:
• North America
• South America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
Key Player analyzed in the report for Global Solar Pumps Market:
• PM Pumpmakers GmbH
• Mono
• Megawatt New Energy
• Solar Online
• Dankoff Solar Pumps
• Lorentz Technology
• Polysolar
• Franklin Electric
• Tata Power Solar
• Greenmax Technololgy
• Sun Pumps
• Shenzhen Sacred
• Bodisun New Energy
• Sun Edison
• Jain Irrigation
• Shakti Pump
• CRI Pumps
• Tata Power Solar
• Kirloaskar Brothers
• Schnieder Electric
• Grundfos
• Bernt Lorentz GmbH & Co. KG
• Claro Energy Private Limited
• Waaree Energies Ltd.
• Zhejiang Taifu Pump Company Ltd.
• Yozeal New Energy Technology Co.,Ltd
• PM Pump Makers GmbH
• Solar Power & Pump Company
• SunEdison
• Rainbow Power Co., Ltd.
• Wenling Jintai Pump Factory
• American West Windmill & Solar Company
• Bright Solar Water Pumps
• USL
• GrundfoS
