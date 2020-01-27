Food Antioxidants Market Global Industry Key Plans, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2027

According to The Insight Partners, The report aims to provide an overview of the Food Antioxidants Market with detailed market segmentation by type, form, source, application, and geography. The global food antioxidants market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading food antioxidants market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the food antioxidants market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Archer Daniels Midland Company, Barentz, BASF SE, Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Frutarom Group, Kalsec Inc., Kemin Industries, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V.

The food antioxidants market is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to high production and consumption of processed food in developed and developing countries. Moreover, higher living standards coupled with increasing purchasing power has led to rising demand for food antioxidants, globally. Also, increasing awareness among consumers for healthier alternatives coupled with longer shelf-life of food are the prominent factors leading to the constant growth of the market. The rising middle-class population in developing countries and rising demand for natural food antioxidants acts as a key opportunity for market growth. However, the availability of substitute products at low cost may hamper the growth of the food antioxidants market over the forecast period.

Antioxidants are the components produced in the body and are also found in various types of food. They help to defend the cells in the human body from damage caused by harmful molecules known as free radicals by neutralizing them. Dietary food compounds, such as the phytochemicals in plants, are believed to have greater antioxidant effects than vitamins or minerals. Antioxidants include many food-based substances such as carotenoids like beta-carotene, lycopene and vitamin C. Antioxidant sources such as antioxidant foods, herbs, spices and teas, reduce the effects of free radicals, which plays a significant role in disease formation.

The report analyzes factors affecting the food antioxidants market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the food antioxidants market in these regions.

