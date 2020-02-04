MARKET REPORT
Food Certification Market is projected to touch $15.99 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.0% – Asure Quality, Dekra SE, ALS, BSI Group, Sealk, DNV GL, Group AS
According to Publisher, the Global Food Certification market accounted for $8.72 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $15.99 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.
The report presents the current market analysis scenario and future opportunities, revenue growth, prices and profitability. The proprietary data in this report is collected by dedicated research and analysis team of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and various customization options in the existing study.
Key players profiled in the report include Asure Quality Ltd., Dekra SE, ALS Limited, LLC, BSI Group India Pvt. Ltd., Sealk, DNV GL, TUV SUD AG, Group AS, Underwriters Laboratories Inc., Intertek Group PLC, TQ Cert Services Private, Lloyd’s Register, SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, NSF International, and INDOCERT.
Food certification is verification by regulatory bodies, which ensures that the processes, systems, and products in the food supply chain are according to the accepted limits of food safety standard. It is based on results of inspections, audits, and tests, which provide assurance to the consumer that the food products are according to the national and international food quality standard. It includes processes related to the storage, handling, and preparation of food products. The benefits of food certification are consistent production of safe and quality food products with reduced risks of contamination, which decreases food recall from the market.
GLOBAL Food Certification – MARKET SEGMENTATION
Global Food Certification Market – By Type
- Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP)
- Product and Process Based Certifications
- Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)
- British Retail Consortium (BRC)
- International Organization for Standardization (ISO 22000)
- Safe Quality Food (SQF)
- USDA Organic Certification
- Kosher Certification
- International Food Standard (IFS)
- European Food Safety Authority (EFSA)
- China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA)
- Global Good Agricultural Practices (GAP)
- S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
- Food Safety System Certification (FSSC) 22000
- Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS)
- S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Halal Certification
- Free-From’ Certifications
- Other Certification Types
Global Food Certification Market – By Application
- Infant Food
- Meat, Poultry & Seafood Products
- Deep Processing Food
- Snacks
- Rough Machining Food
- Bakery & Confectionery Products
- Beverages
- Fresh Food
- Dairy Products
- Free-From Foods
- Organic Food
- Ready-to-Eat Food
- Other Applications
By application, meat, poultry, and seafood products segment are going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. A certification system is required for the entire chain of meat, poultry, and seafood products for the process of importers, exporters, and distributors. Rising meat product recalls across various countries are fueling the demand for this market for meat, poultry, and seafood products. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as the market is mainly driven by the strong food safety rules and guidelines imposed by the governments across the North American countries for imported goods.
What our report offers:
– Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets
– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Food Certification Market, By Supply Chain
6 Global Food Certification Market, By Risk Category
7 Global Food Certification Market, By Certification Type
8 Global Food Certification Market, By Type
9 Global Food Certification Market, By Application
10 Global Food Certification Market, By Geography
11 Key Developments
12 Company Profiling
Global Market
Unmanned Traffic Management Market – Latest Innovations Drivers Dynamics And Strategic Analysis Challenges By 2024
The Global Unmanned Traffic Management Market is estimated to reach USD 1.9 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 19.9 %.
The unmanned traffic management system (UTM) is a traffic management system designed to view, access and manage air traffic. UTM help to prevent possible crashes that may occur due to moving drones and aerial vehicles. These are mainly used to monitor, surveillance, and navigate the aircrafts and drones, where communications are a key element between operator and system. And thus, it plays vital role in increasing the visual line of sight (VLOS) and beyond the line of sight operation (BVLOS) to provide error-free communication.
Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Growth in Global Air Traffic
The unmanned traffic management market is growing on account of rise in iteration of the domestic and international flights owing to increasing number of air travelers. According to World Bank, the number of passengers carried by aircraft was 4.2 million in 2018, and International Air Transport Association (IATA) has predicted that the passenger number may double to 8.2 billion in 2037. This was attributed to some of the factors such as an increase in tourism, an increase in disposable income, the long-term decline in real air travel costs, and amongst others. Steady growth in air transport has a lead increase in the drones, which communication plays an import role and ensures safe operation. This communication is being carried by unmanned traffic management which is expected to drive the unmanned traffic management market growth.
Increasing Investment by Government Agencies
Government bodies such as NASA, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), along with other regulatory authorities are working together in order to explore the concept of operation in air space. Unmanned traffic management is an ecosystem for uncontrolled operations. For instance, in Feb 2019, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have partnered with private companies to develop a cloud-based traffic management system that would handle unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) operating in the national airspace. The Unmanned Aircraft Systems Traffic Management platform enables drone users to coordinate airspace use through a UAS Service Supplier provided they have been registered with the FAA. This, investments by government agencies may drive the unmanned traffic management market.
Market Restraints:
Strict Regulation by Aviation Authorities
The drone industry is experiencing steady growth with the use of unmanned traffic management in various sectors such as mining, construction, agriculture, surveying, and exploration of resources. Different manufactures may have different specification of manufacturing the unmanned traffic management (UTM). However, stringent regulation imposed by the FAA for UAS operation may hamper the growth of unmanned traffic management market.
Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market: Key Segments
- By Solution: Navigation Infrastructure, Communication Infrastructure, and Surveillance Infrastructure
- Based on Type: Persistent, and Non-persistent
- By End-Use segment: Logistics & Forestry, Logistics & Transportation, and Surveillance & Monitory
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis
List of the leading companies operating in the Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) market include:
- PrecisionHawk (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Harris Corporation
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Nova System
- Thales Group
- Leonardo S.p.A
- Frequentis AG
- AirMap, Inc.
- Skyward IO, Inc.
- Altitude Angel Limited
- Other Key Companies
Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the global market?
- What are the evolving applications of global market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the global market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
MARKET REPORT
Milling Correctors Market Analysis 2019 – Growth by Top Companies and Trends by Types, Treatment, Diagnosis and Application – Forecast Analysis To 2035
Detailed Study on the Global Milling Correctors Market
A recent market study throws light on some of the leading factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Milling Correctors market in the upcoming decade. The well-researched market study touches upon the growth potential of various budding market players in the current Milling Correctors market landscape. Moreover, established players, stakeholders, and investors can leverage the data in the report to formulate effective growth strategies.
As per the report, the Milling Correctors market is forecasted to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key dynamics of the Milling Correctors market including the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends are thoroughly analyzed in the presented report.
The Research Aims to Addresses the Following Doubts Pertaining to the Milling Correctors Market
- Which end-user is likely to play a crucial role in the development of the Milling Correctors market?
- Which regional market is expected to dominate the Milling Correctors market in 2019?
- How are consumer trends impacting the operations of market players in the current scenario of the Milling Correctors market?
- Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1?
- What are the growth prospects of the Milling Correctors market in region 1 and region 2?
Milling Correctors Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape section of the report elaborates on the recent developments and innovations introduced by prominent players in the Milling Correctors market. The growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing strategies of each market player in inspected in the report with precision.
End-use Industry Assessment
The report segments the Milling Correctors market on the basis of end-use industry and offers a detailed understanding of the supply-demand ratio and consumption pattern of the Milling Correctors in each end-use industry.
The following manufacturers are covered:
AIT Ingredients
Carif
Lesaffre
MillBaker
Mirpain
Allied Mills
Eurogerm
Baker’s Standard
Special Mix
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Hydrate Correctors
Tolerance Correctors
Flexible Correctors
Adhesive Force Corrector
Segment by Application
Food Service
Household
Other
Essential Findings of the Milling Correctors Market Report:
- Ongoing and pipeline R&D projects in the Milling Correctors market sphere
- Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by tier-1 companies in the Milling Correctors market
- Current and future prospects of the Milling Correctors market in various regional markets
- Y-o-Y growth of the different segments and sub-segments in the Milling Correctors market
- The domestic and international presence of leading market players in the Milling Correctors market
MARKET REPORT
Guidewires Market: How Top Leading Companies Can Make This Smart Strategy Work
The ‘Guidewires market’ study offers an in-depth analysis of the current market trends influencing this business vertical. The study also includes market valuation, market size, revenue forecasts, geographical spectrum and SWOT Analysis of the industry. In addition, the report depicts key challenges and growth opportunities faced by the industry bigwigs, in consort with their product offerings and business strategies.
A collective analysis of Guidewires market offering an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical across various geographies has been provided in the report. Also, this research study estimates this space to accrue considerable income during the projected period, with the help of a plethora of driving forces that will boost the industry trends during the forecast duration. Snippets of these influences, in tandem with countless other dynamics relating to the Guidewires market, like the risks that are predominant across this industry along with the growth prospects existing in Guidewires market, have also been charted out in the report.
One of the most dynamic points that makes the Guidewires market report worth a purchase is the widespread synopsis of the competitive range of the vertical. The study proficiently separates the Guidewires market into
Market: Competitive Analysis
The report provides a detailed outline/blueprint of the guidewires market globally that will assist new companies in establishing their presence and market players in expanding their market share in the market. The report concludes with the company profile section which includes company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments for market players. Major players having presence in the global guidewires market includes Abbott, Terumo Medical Corporation, Integer Holdings Corporation, ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Olympus Corporation, Stryker, Cardinal Health, Inc., CONMED Corporation, Cook, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, and Medtronic. The emerging players in the global guidewires market includes Entellus Medical, Inc., EPflex Feinwerktechnik GmbH, and SP Medical A/S, among others.
The global guidewires market has been segmented into:
- Global Guidewires Market, by Product Type
- Coronary Guidewires
- Peripheral Guidewires
- Neurovascular Guidewires
- Urology Guidewires
- Radiology Guidewires
- Gastroenterology Guidewires
- Other Guidewires (Otolaryngology & Radiology)
- Global Guidewires Market, by End-user
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Diagnostic Centers
- Global Guidewires Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- North America
, according to the competitive hierarchy. These firms have been competing with one another to gain a near-dominant status in the industry.
The report provides extensive data concerning the market share that each one of these companies presently gather throughout this business, followed by the market share that they are anticipated to acquire by the end of the predicted timeframe. Also, the report expounds on details relating to the goods manufactured by these firms, that would help new industry participants and major stakeholders work on their competition and portfolio strategies. In addition, their policymaking process is likely to get easier since the Guidewires market report also enumerates an idea of the trends in product prices and the revenue margins of all the major companies partaking in the industry share.
Queries that the Guidewires market report answers in respect of the regional landscape of the business domain:
The geographical landscape, according to the report, is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Which among these regions is more likely to amass maximum market share over the forecast duration
How much is the sales evaluations of each market player in question Also, how are the revenue statistics regarding the present market scenario
How much profit does each geography hold at present
How many proceeds will every zone including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa account for, over the projected timeframe
How much growth rate is each region estimated to exhibit by the end of the estimated timeline
Significant takeaways from the study:
The Guidewires market report hosts excess deliverables that may be highly advantageous. Say for instance, the report emphasizes information regarding market competition trends – extremely essential data subject to contender intelligence and the current industry drifts that would enable shareholders to compete and take advantage of the biggest growth opportunities in the Guidewires market.
Another vital takeaway from the report can be accredited to the industry concentration rate that could help stakeholders to speculate on the existing sales dominance and the probable trends of the forthcoming years.
Additional deliverables mentioned in the report include details pertaining to the sales channels deployed by prominent sellers in order to retail their status in the industry, including direct and indirect marketing.
