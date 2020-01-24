MARKET REPORT
Food Contact Paper Market Worth ~US$ 7.4 Bn by 2027 – TMR
Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the food contact paper market in its published report, which includes global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for 2019–2027. In terms of revenue, the global food contact paper market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.
Food Contact Paper Market: An Overview
Food contact paper plays an essential role in the foodservice industry. The growing demand for paper-based packaging products is expected to boost the global food contact paper market in the coming years. Leading food companies are collaborating with emerging online foodservice platforms to establish themselves as well-known brands across the globe. Owing to this, food contact paper comes into the picture and acts as a branding and marketing tool for various fast food companies, bakeries, and quick-service restaurants.
Increasing awareness regarding the need for recyclable products is expected to boost the growth of the food contact paper market in the next eight years. Stringent regulations related to the consumption of single-use plastic packaging products are also projected to propel the demand for sustainable packaging solutions, such as food contact paper.
Online Foodservice and Increasing Number of Fast Food Outlets to Drive Market Growth
With more than 42,000 locations across 112 countries and more than 37,800 locations across 119 countries, respectively, Subway and McDonald’s are the top fast food restaurants in the world. These fast food companies are expanding their businesses in developing nations such as ASEAN countries. Additionally, these restaurants are providing their products with food-grade paper-based packaging solutions. Therefore, an increment in the number of fast-food outlets is anticipated to boost the food contact paper market growth in the next decade. Manufacturers in the industry are looking forward to investing in recyclable food contact paper material to provide more sustainable and eco-friendly products. However, greaseproof paper remains a widely-used food contact paper across the world, which provides high barrier properties to the packaging.
Manufacturers’ Preference: Specialty Food Contact Paper
Sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, cookies, and other bakery & fast food products require the appropriate packaging, as it comes in direct contact with food products. Therefore, to attain the necessary barrier properties, manufacturers treat food contact paper with certain chemicals. Food contact paper is also known as greaseproof paper, waxed paper, and foil paper. Some food manufacturers use these papers for filtering, cooking, and frying, which is expected to push the growth of the food contact paper market. Furthermore, food contact paper should be made in accordance with FDA food contact material regulations, which differ for different countries. For manufacturers, making food contact material in compliance with government regulations, such as exclusion of PFAS chemicals and usage of food grade materials, is expected to be a key factor in achieving a significant foothold in the market.
Food Contact Paper Market: Competition Landscape
Food contact paper manufacturers are looking forward to invest to offer recyclable products, along-with investments in the developing regions of the world, such as India, ASEAN, and GCC countries.
The competitive intensity in the food contact paper market is discussed based on revenue share analysis, market structure, and segmental share of different companies. Key manufacturers included in the report are SCG Packaging PCL, PT. Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper Tbk (Asian Pulp & Paper Group), Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj., Nordic Paper AS, Seaman Paper Company, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., Twin River Paper Company, Westrock Company, Pudumjee Paper Products, Mondi Plc, Metsä Board Corporation, Quick Pack Pacific Co., Ltd., Detmold Group, PT Parisindo Pratama, and PT. Maesindo Indonesia, among others.
MARKET REPORT
Medical Supplies Market Industry Analysis Analysis 2017 – 2025
Medical Supplies Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024
The recent published research report sheds light on critical aspects of the global Medical Supplies market such as vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market drivers and challenges along with the regional analysis. The report helps the readers to draw a suitable conclusion and clearly understand the current and future scenario and trends of global Medical Supplies market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to understand and define their strategies more efficiently in order to keep themselves ahead of their competitors. The report profiles leading companies of the global Medical Supplies market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.
The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Medical Supplies market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region). Each of the segments included in the report is studies in relations to different factors such as market size, market share, value, growth rate and other quantitate information.
The competitive analysis included in the global Medical Supplies market study allows their readers to understand the difference between players and how they are operating amounts themselves on global scale. The research study gives a deep insight on the current and future trends of the market along with the opportunities for the new players who are in process of entering global Medical Supplies market. Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly in the most detailed and easiest possible manner. The companies can also find several recommendations improve their business on the global scale.
The readers of the Medical Supplies Market report can also extract several key insights such as market size of varies products and application along with their market share and growth rate. The report also includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data and the market share of the several key information.
Global Medical Supplies Market by Companies:
The company profile section of the report offers great insights such as market revenue and market share of global Medical Supplies market. Key companies listed in the report are:
Key Trends
The top driver augmenting the demand volume experienced by the global medical supplies market at the moment, is the increasing average of patients approaching medical facilities. In most regions, this is due to the increasing count of the geriatric citizens. This holds true especially for developed economies, where the elderly demographic is increasing at a very fast pace, due to reduced mortality rates. In emerging economies, the increase of healthcare outreach is creating a greater scope of access for patients from various age groups, classes, and locations. The global medical supplies market is also being driven by the growing number of cases of hospital-acquired infections, or nosocomial infections. These are creating the need for specialized materials and unique treatment options.
Global Medical Supplies Market: Market Potential
The booming demand for healthcare services and devices is essentially driving the global medical supplies market, and it will likely be the primary driver for the same. Of the many strategies being employed by players in the market to turn towards greater profitability, partaking in mergers and acquisitions is one of the more common steps. A recent example includes the plans revealed by Cardinal Health in buying out the medical supplies business owned by Medtronic. Medtronic specializes in cutting edge medical technologies including ones in implantable heart defibrillators and heart stents, was already growing stronger after its acquisition of Covidien in 2014.
Meanwhile, players in the global medical supplies market are being constantly monitored by government agencies when it comes to adhering the safety and quality standards set out for medical supplies. The regulatory framework surrounding the global medical supplies market is getting more stringent by the year and players may even find it difficult to keep up with the inflating raw material and manufacturing prices while having to stick to these regulations.
Global Medical Supplies Market: Regional Outlook
The global medical supplies market has experienced a very high level of research and development in the regions of North America and Europe. Both regions have consistently been at the forefront of technological advancement in the healthcare industry and are likely to continue bearing leaders in the global medical supplies market over the coming years. Meanwhile, the demand for medical supplies is escalating at a very high rate in the regions of Latin America and Asia Pacific, as both regions show signs of catching up to the advancements held by the developed economies. Asia Pacific specifically is showing a very high incremental demand rate for medical supplies, thanks to the growing medical outreach combined with the increasing popularity of medical tourism.
Global Medical Supplies Market: Competitive Analysis
The leading players in the global medical supplies market currently include Medtronic Plc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Halyard Health, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Baxter International Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, and 3M Company.
Global Medical Supplies Market by Geography:
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers in Medical Supplies Market Report:
Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope of Medical Supplies Market
- Definition and forecast parameters
- Methodology and forecast parameters
- Data Sources
Chapter 2: Executive Summary of Medical Supplies Market
- Business trends
- Regional trends
- Product trends
- End-use trends
Chapter 3: Medical Supplies Industry Insights
- Industry segmentation
- Industry landscape
- Vendor matrix
- Technological and innovation landscape
Chapter 4: Medical Supplies Market, By Region
Chapter 5: Company Profile
- Business Overview
- Financial Data
- Product Landscape
- Strategic Outlook
- SWOT Analysis
And Continue…
MARKET REPORT
Resilient Flooring Market Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Growth rate, Application and Forecasts by 2024
The study on the Resilient Flooring Market Survey Report published by AMR is a clear understanding of fundamental data classified with the market globally based on the features controlling the growth of the market. The report exhibits the up to date and valuable market insights unveiling the product definition, product type, and variety of applications. The report studies at the present status of the industry connected with opportunity aspects to provide interested individuals, competitors, corporations avenues to growth and take advantage of conditions. This report tries to help users in achieving ecological growth in their particular areas.
The report declares a study with an in-depth survey and overview, represents the product/industry scope, presents market outlook and status to 2026. Then the opportunities, key growth drivers, analysis of top competitors, threats & risks to the market growth are also highlighted in this market research report. The market research insights have given the international market value of US$XX million for the current year and the potentials to reach US$XX million by 2026.
Resilient Flooring Market: Competitive Landscape and Segmentation:
This market study covers a competitive edge which includes SWOT on Key players. Key company profiles, product pictures, financial details, industry policies, import, and export scenario, production capacity, and chain have included for the key players. It also attaches the evaluation of the market size. Major players in the report included as Shaw Industries Group, Mohawk Industries, Mannington Mills, Armstrong Flooring, Grupo Lamosa, Kajaria Ceramics, Mohawk Industries, RAK Ceramics, Daltile, RAK Ceramics, Ceramica Saloni
Outline of The Market Segmentation:
Based on the product type, this market study also included features about the market share obtained by every type and the prediction valuation. As per the study, the market is segmented into Ceramic, Stone, Wood and Laminates, Others.
Furthermore, consumption (revenue and growth rate) details of the product and the sale value over the forecasted duration have consolidated.
Based on the product application, this report has incorporated the market share of each application accounts for the estimated valuation. The market is segmented into Residential, Non-residential
Additionally, the market report has a continued analysis of the key drivers leading market growth, opportunities, challenges and risks faced by key companies/vendors/players. Furthermore, the study also provides comprehensive knowledge about the essential aspects such as major drivers & regulating factors which will determine the future growth of the market.
The growing demand for the market is well-established and developing regions, the increasing perception of the end-user applications, and the latest technological progress are all collectively pushing the growth of the market. The market dynamics and distinctive factors that could affect the entire forecast period for the industry are included in the study.
Geographically, this report is redivided into certain key regions, with data involved in the production and consumption patterns, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Resilient Flooring market in these regions, for the forecast period, including and its share (%) and CAGR for the forecasted period. Regional section analysis of the market is presented for Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa.
MARKET REPORT
Artificial Cartilage Implant Market Plying for Significant Growth During 2017 – 2027
Study on the Artificial Cartilage Implant Market
The comprehensive report published by Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an in-depth intelligence related to the various factors that are likely to impact the demand, revenue generation, and sales of the Artificial Cartilage Implant Market. In addition, the report singles out the different parameters that are expected to influence the overall dynamics of the Artificial Cartilage Implant Market during the forecast period 2017 – 2027.
As per the findings of the presented study, the Artificial Cartilage Implant Market is poised to surpass the value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period 2017 – 2027. The report includes a thorough analysis of the upstream raw materials, supply-demand ratio of the Artificial Cartilage Implant in different regions, import-export trends and more to provide readers a fair understanding of the global market scenario.
The presented study addresses the following queries related to the Artificial Cartilage Implant Market:
- Why is the demand for product 1 expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period 2017 – 2027?
- How will progress in technology influence the growth of the Artificial Cartilage Implant Market in the upcoming years?
- Which region is likely to emerge as the most lucrative pocket for market players?
- What are the recent trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Artificial Cartilage Implant Market in the near future?
- Which market players are expected to have a strong global presence in the Artificial Cartilage Implant Market?
The presented market report dives deep into understanding the business strategies adopted by leading market players in the global Artificial Cartilage Implant Market. Further, the SWOT analysis for leading market players is enclosed in the report along with the revenue share, pricing analysis, and product overview of each company.
The extensive study on the Artificial Cartilage Implant Market pinpoints the different factors that are likely to influence the prospects of the Artificial Cartilage Implant Market in each region.
Decisive Information Enclosed in the report:
- The scenario of the global Artificial Cartilage Implant Market in different regions
- Current market trends influencing the growth of the Artificial Cartilage Implant Market
- Factors expected to hinder the growth of the global Artificial Cartilage Implant Market
- Micro and macro-economic factors shaping the growth of the market in different regions
- Key strategies adopted by players to gain a competitive edge in the Artificial Cartilage Implant Market
Key Players
Some of the key players in global artificial cartilage market are Biomet, Inc., Azellon Cell Therapeutics, Anika Therapeutics , DePuy (Johnson & Johnson), CellGenix, Advanced Technologies and Regenerative Medicine, Medtronic Plc., Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Sanofi SA and others
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, type of product and applications.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
-
Market Segments
-
Market Dynamics
-
Market Size
-
Supply & Demand
-
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
-
Competition & Companies involved
-
Technology
-
Value Chain
Regional analysis includes
-
North America (U.S., Canada)
-
Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)
-
Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)
-
Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)
-
Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
-
Japan
-
Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest Of MEA)
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
-
Detailed overview of parent market
-
Changing market dynamics in the industry
-
In-depth market segmentation
-
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
-
Recent industry trends and developments
-
Competitive landscape
-
Strategies of key players and products offered
-
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
-
A neutral perspective on market performance
-
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.
NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.
