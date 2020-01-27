MARKET REPORT
Food Minerals Market Statistics, Trends, Size, Growth Opportunities, Share Demand and Forecast to 2028
Global Food Minerals Market: Overview
Vitamins and minerals are an essential part of the food. Both the ingredients help to keep the body healthy by enhancing the immunity and securing the body from a variety of diseases. Minerals are inorganic elements which are originated from soil, rocks, and water. The ingredients such as calcium, chloride, magnesium, potassium, and sodium are considered as common food minerals. Growing demand for these minerals due to lack of proper and nutrients-rich food consumption is driving growth of the food minerals market.
Global Food Minerals Market: Key Trends
Increase in demand for natural food minerals majorly in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, which is stimulating the market growth. Swift urbanization coupled with an increase in consumer health consciousness and rising expenditure on healthy and natural products in the U.S., Germany, China, and India is stimulating the growth of the global food minerals market.
Additionally, food minerals are generally extracted from the resources including clams, organic eggshells, oysters, plant-based derivatives, and marine corals. These products benefit different diseases or illness including allergy relief, eye health, enhancing brain & memory support, weight management, and heart health. Growing expenditure on the adoption of food minerals is boosting food minerals market. Moreover, minerals supplements provide anti-oxidizing, anti-inflammatory, heartbeat, insulin regulating characteristics, and blood pressure. Growing demand for these characteristics in the food is fuelling growth of the global food minerals market.
Furthermore, increasing trends in non-GMO, dairy free, and soy free supplements such as regulation of insulin and cholesterol are boosting demand for these food minerals. Additionally, rising obesity among the young population and rising demand for weight management is expected to boost food minerals market growth.
However, lack of awareness and affordability of these minerals and governmental regulations on choosing raw material are restraining growth of the global food minerals market. Additionally, risk of incorrect labeling that instructs the dosage, which leads to the possibility of the side effects, may impel growth of the market. Nonetheless, physicians are prescribing the supplement by examining the requirement of dosages is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for growth in the forthcoming years.
Global Food Minerals Market: Novel Development
The food minerals market is competitive and fragmented vendor landscape due to the presence of a large number of players in the market. Some of the leading companies operating in the global food minerals market are Bee Health, Geri-Care Pharmaceuticals, Bluebonnet Nutrition, Bayer, LifeExtension, Rainbow Light, and Novartis. Additionally, these players are adopting strategies such as merger & acquisition and introduction of new products. Also, key players are taking initiatives to raise awareness about health. For instance, one of the players in North America, Thorne is offering tests such as fertility, sleep, stress, heavy metals, and thyroid function. Additionally, the company is offering home health tests such as blood tests for athletes and health-conscious consumers from 2018. This kind of initiatives has helped the company to gather substantial revenue and propel growth of the global food minerals market.
Global Food Minerals Market: Regional Outlook
Regionally, the food minerals market could be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Of these, North America is expected to be dominant regions in terms of demand, revenue, and consumption by the end of the forecast period followed by Europe. Growth of both the region is attributable to the high demand for the food minerals from the developed countries such as Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. Growing cases of the obesity and cardiovascular diseases in these regions coupled with easy and cost-efficient availability of the food minerals.
Food Binders Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2018 – 2028
TMR Research delivers incisive insights into emerging regions in its latest report titled, “Food Binders Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2028”.
Global Food Binders Market: Overview
The demand within the global food binders market has been rising on account of advancements in the field of food processing and procurement. Food binders, in essence, refer to a range of food products that can add flavour, texture, volume, and firmness to the end product. The use of binders has become a common practice across the food industry, so much so that artificial food binders have also glutted the marketplace. Some of the commonly used food binders include flour, potato starch, tapioca flour, and eggs.
Furthermore, food binders can be derived from multiple sources including plants, animals, and hydrocolloids. Starch is the main ingredient in plant-derived food binders, while hydrocolloids can be of guar gum, pectin, agar agar, guar gum, or cellulose gum. Whey, egg white, and gelatine are some of the ingredients for food binders derived from animals. Hence, the wide range of avenues for the development and procurement of food binders has played a key role in market growth. Considering the factors mentioned above, it can be gauged that the global food binders market would expand at a stellar pace in the years to follow.
The global food binders market can be segmented on the basis of the following parameters: source, application, and region. The aforementioned segments need to be thoroughly analysed before forming an opinion about the growth dynamics of the global food binders market.
A report on the global food binders market represents several trends and opportunities floating in the global food binders market. The presence of key industries and sectors that are related to the food binders market has been identified and explained within the report. Furthermore, the regional dynamics of growth within the food binders market have also been enunciated therein.
Global Food Binders Market: Novel Developments
- The growth of the global food binders market largely hinges on to the development of end-use industries. The use of these binders in the manufacture of sports nutrition products has played a key role in market growth.
- Furthermore, the need for food binders in the domain of food processing also offers commendable opportunities for market growth.
- Some of the key players in the global food binders market are Cargill, Dupont, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Tate & Lyle.
Global Food Binders Market: Trends and Opportunities
The global food binders market has been expanding alongside advancements in the bakery and confectionery sector. The use of binding agents is indispensible across this industry, and hence, the growth dynamics of the market are expected to improve. Moreover, the manufacture several types of beverages available in the market is also preceded by the use of food binders. The starry popularity of packaged beverages shall play a vital role in the growth of the global food binders market. It is worthwhile to mention that sauces and dressings get a smooth and gooey texture due to the use of food binders. Hence, the global food binders market is expected to exhibit commendable opportunities for growth in the years to follow.
Global Food Binders Market: Regional Outlook
On the basis of geography, the food binders market can be segmented into Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The food binders market in North America has been expanding on account of the popularity of packaged dairy products in the US and Canada.
Protein Cookie Market Revolutionary Opportunities 2028
TMR Research delivers incisive insights into emerging regions in its latest report titled, “Protein Cookie Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2028”.
Global Protein Cookie Market: Overview
The demand within the global protein cookie market has been rising on account of the widening range of the food industry. Protein cookies have garnered tremendous popularity across the globe. The apparent nutritional value of these cookies has played a key role in the growth of the global market in recent times. Furthermore, the presence of a well-performing food and beverages sector has given a thrust to the growth of the global protein cookie market.
There is a wide range of possibilities that could be drawn from the contemporary-day trends floating in the global protein cookie market. One such trend is the popularity of protein-rich foods and beverages across the world. This trend is expected to soon shift the focus towards protein cookies which could in turn enhance market growth. Protein cookies are available in various flavours which has also garnered the interest of the masses. It is expected that the global protein cookie market would accumulate voluminous revenues in the years to follow. The size of the protein cookie market has been expanding with every passing year, and this is a positive sign for market vendors.
The global protein cookie market can be segmented on the basis of the following parameters: flavour, protein source, distribution channel, and region. It is vital to decode the aforementioned segments in order to get an idea about market growth.
A report on the global protein cookie market creates a basis to understand the various trends and opportunities prevailing in the global market. The report builds on several possibilities pertaining to growth within the global protein cookie market. Furthermore, regional dynamics of demand and supply within the global protein cookie market have also been enunciated in the report. Besides this, the key players in the global protein cookie market have also been enlisted in the report.
Global Protein Cookie Market: Novel Developments
- The global protein market is expected to increase in size and value as new means of utilising various protein sources come to the fore. The use of animal as well as plant-sourced protein in the manufacture of protein cookies has played a key role in the market growth.
- Furthermore, the availability of protein cookies across departmental stores and grocery stores has also aided market growth.
- Some of the key players in the global protein cookie market are Munk Pack, Quest Nutrition, Justine’s Limited, No Cow LLC, and NuGo Nutrition.
Global Protein Cookie Market: Trends and Opportunities
The global protein cookie market has been expanding alongside advancements in the field of health and fitness. As people become increasingly inclined towards fitter lifestyles, the demand for protein cookie is projected to rise. Furthermore, uptake of strenuous activities in the gym and other places has also led people to become inclined towards protein-rich diets. This factor has also caused a demand-uptick in the global protein cookie market in recent times. The easy availability of protein cookies in the market is another key factor that can drive market demand. Oatmeal, seeds, and dried fruits are some of the common flavours of protein cookies preferred by the masses.
Global Protein Cookie Market: Regional Outlook
On the basis of geography, the global protein cookie market can be segmented into North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The global protein cookie market in North America has been growing on account of the easy availability of these cookies in the US.
Tapioca Market Growth and Restrain Factors Analysis 2018 – 2028
Global Tapioca Market: Overview
The global tapioca market has witnessed a sharp rise in its growth, on account of the broad applications range in several industries. Tapioca is basically the starch, which is extracted from the cassava root. This cassava root is native to South America. However, tapioca is highly consumed as a staple food in a few tropical countries. But it is widely used for several manufacturing and industrial purposes, especially in the developed regions. Tapioca starch acts as a stabilizing and thickening agent. The importance of starch in the several dietary food has gained traction, which is turn is supporting the growth of the global tapioca market.
In terms of applications, the global tapioca market is segmented into food and beverage, animal feed, and industrial. Among these applications, the animal feed segment accounts for the maximum share in the global tapioca market. This is attributed to the increasing prices of maize and several other animal feed. The research report analyzes various adoption trends, key drivers, future growth potentials, opportunities, and restraints in the global tapioca market.
Global Tapioca Market: Notable Developments
A few key developments positively influencing the growth of the global tapioca market include:
- American Key Food Products has started making a variety of desserts and puddings with using Tapioca.
- Several other companies in the global tapioca market are working on tapioca pearls and granulated tapioca for texturing and thickening of puddings and pie fillings.
Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global tapioca market include –
- Cargill
- Tate&Lyle
- Ingredion
- Venus Starch Suppliers
Global Tapioca Market: Key Growth Drivers
A list of primary drivers which help in triggering the growth of the global tapioca market in a positive way include:
Increasing Awareness about Health Benefits to Foster Market’s Growth
Tapioca starch is widely adopted in numerous commercial, industrial, and residential applications. Therefore, the growth of the global tapioca market is predominantly fueled by its extensive applications. Tapioca is enriched with carbohydrates and free from grain, nut, and gluten. Therefore, it plays a crucial role in preventing different types of food allergies, gluten sensitivities, and celiac diseases. Such medical benefits are also triggering the growth of the global tapioca market. Besides this, tapioca further helps in reducing the cholesterol levels in blood due to the presence of high amount of fiber in tapioca flour. Moreover, tapioca aids in maintaining blood sugar level and preventing constipation. These factors are also influencing the staggering growth of the global tapioca market.
Furthermore, tapioca flour is a great source of folate, calcium, iron, and manganese. These minerals are highly beneficial, especially for pregnant women. Additionally, these minerals help in metabolizing carbohydrates. These factors are also contributing demand in the global tapioca market. Tapioca further helps in extending the feelings of fullness and helps in avoiding overeating. Such advantages are also responsible for fueling growth of the global tapioca market.
Rising Applications in Variable Industries to Boost Market
A broad range of industrial applications of tapioca further helps in the rapid growth of the global tapioca market. Tapioca can be found in the form of dried or fresh. It has found its widespread applications as binding agent and bodying agent in food and beverages industry. Moreover, cassava pomace is highly used as animal feed. Tapioca chips, pearls, and pellets and tapioca flour is also highly used in the making of animal feed. These factors are also providing impetus to the growth of the global tapioca market.
Global Tapioca Market: Regional Outlook
With respect to geography, APEJ is expected to lead the global tapioca market in terms of consumption and demand generation. Along with this, rapid use of tapioca in several medical purposes in the countries such as India, Thailand, and China is also responsible for fueling growth in the tapioca market in this region.
