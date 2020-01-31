Food Preservatives Market – Survey on Consumption Benefits 2027

Zinc Pyrithione Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Zinc Pyrithione industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Zinc Pyrithione manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global Zinc Pyrithione market covering all important parameters.

leading player Lonza Group, is primarily used as a wide-spectrum insecticide. It is also incorporated into various plastics and polymers as a powder, an aqueous dispersion, or a liquid. Zinc Omadine is added to plastics and polymers either during their manufacturing process or during the production of the finished articles. If in a liquid state, zinc omadine is added using a meter pump and in an amorphous state, it is added by the open pouring process. The compound is incorporated into any material at a point when thorough mixing will take place.

Zinc Pyrithione Market: Applications and Market Trends

The key application of zinc pyrithione is as a pesticide and for treating dermatological problems. The compound is also used to control dandruff, seborrhoeic dermatitis, and psoriasis and is regulated by the Food and Drug Administration. Zinc pyrithione is a key ingredient in a variety of anti-dandruff shampoos. Additionally, it is also employed as a preservative in a variety of foods and beverages as well as in non-food articles such as adhesives, carpet backings, carpet fibers, rubber and rubber backed bath mats, synthetic and non-leather materials, foam underlay for carpets, foam stuffing for cushions, cable and wire insulation, all coverings, plastic furniture, and athletic flooring mats. Owing to its low solubility in water, zinc omadine is used in outdoor paints and other paints and adhesive products as an antimicrobial agent as it provides protection against mildew and algae. The decomposition of zinc pyrithione by ultra violet light is very slow, thus providing years of protection even against direct sunlight. It is also used as an antibacterial treatment for household sponges.

The main driver of the global zinc pyrithione market is the use of this chemical as an antibacterial coating. Application segments such as food and beverages, building and constructions, and textile industries have shown a high demand for antimicrobial coatings. This in turn is expected to boost the global zinc pyrithione market during the projected period. End users of this market include textiles, ventilation, heating, bathroom fittings, air-conditioning, and electronic, and medical devices. Stringent rules and regulations against the use of zinc pyrithione in North American and European countries and the fluctuating prices of raw materials may restrain this market over the given forecast period.

Zinc Pyrithione Market: Regional Assessment

The key regions in the global zinc pyrithione market include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world. The rising residential and commercial construction activities in Asia Pacific and the growing disposable income of consumers is expected to boost the zinc pyrithione market over the next few years.

North America is currently known to be the global hub for anti-microbial coatings manufacture with the headquarters of several leaders in the global zinc pyrithione market based in the U.S. There has therefore been a very high demand for zinc pyrithione in this region over the past few years.

Zinc Omadine Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

The key players in the global zinc pyrithione market so far have been Akcros Chemicals, Akzo Nobel NV, Albemarle Corporation, Ashland Incorporated, Dow Chemicals, BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Clariant International, and Ciba Specialty Chemicals.

