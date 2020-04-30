MARKET REPORT
Food Processing Equipment Market Segments and Key Trends 2019-2027
Global Food Processing Equipment market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Food Processing Equipment .
This industry study presents the global Food Processing Equipment market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Private Plane production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of Food Processing Equipment market in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.
Global Food Processing Equipment market report coverage:
The Food Processing Equipment market report covers extensive analysis of the market scope, structure, potential, fluctuations, and financial impacts. The report also enfolds the precise evaluation of market size, share, product & sales volume, revenue, and growth rate. It also includes authentic and trustworthy estimations considering these terms.
The Food Processing Equipment market has been reporting substantial growth rates with considerable CAGR for the last couple of decades. According to the report, the market is expected to grow more vigorously during the forecast period and it can also influence the global economic structure with a higher revenue share. The market also holds the potential to impact its peers and parent market as the growth rate of the market is being accelerated by increasing disposable incomes, growing product demand, changing consumption technologies, innovative products, and raw material affluence.
The following manufacturers are covered in this Food Processing Equipment market report:
segmented as follows:
Global Food Processing Equipment Market, by Equipment Type
- Thermal Equipment
- Depositors
- Extruding Machines
- Mixers
- Refrigeration
- Slicers and Dicers
- Others
Global Food Processing Equipment Market, by Food Type
- Processed
- Unprocessed
Global Food Processing Equipment Market, by Application
- Dairy Sector
- Fruits and vegetables
- Meat and Poultry Processing
- Fisheries
- Bakery and Confectionery
- Other Application
Global Food Processing Equipment Market, by Operation
- Semi-Automatic
- Automatic
Global Food Processing Equipment Market, by Region
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- The U.K.
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- Nordic
- Japan
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- India
- China
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Singapore
- Australia
- The Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Israel
The study objectives are Food Processing Equipment Market Report:
- To analyze and research the global Food Processing Equipment status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
- To present the key Food Processing Equipment manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
- To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
- To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Food Processing Equipment Market:
History Year: 2014 – 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Food Processing Equipment market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Greek Yoghurt Market is booming worldwide with Nestle (Switzerland), Danone (France), Chobani (U.S.), Jalna Dairy Foods Pty Ltd. (Australia) and Forecast To 2026
Global Greek Yoghurt Market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Greek Yoghurt market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.
Major Companies Profiled in this Report Includes: Nestle (Switzerland), Danone (France), Chobani (U.S.), Jalna Dairy Foods Pty Ltd. (Australia), General Mills.
The document will assist understand the necessities of customers, find out hassle areas and possibility to get higher, and assist inside the basic management technique of any enterprise. It can guarantee the success of your selling attempt, enables to reveal the patron’s opposition empowering them to be one stage beforehand and restriction losses. “Greek Yoghurt Market Analysis and Forecast 2019- 2026” document helps the clients to take business organization choices and to recognize strategies of vital players inside the enterprise.
The document offers a thorough evaluate of the competitive landscape of the global Greek Yoghurt Market and the specified commercial enterprise profiles of the marketplace’s outstanding gamers. Threats and weaknesses of main groups are measured with the aid of the analysts inside the record by the usage of industry-fashionable gear together with Porter’s five pressure analysis and SWOT evaluation. The Greek Yoghurt Market document covers all key parameters along with product innovation, marketplace approach for leading companies, Greek Yoghurt marketplace proportion, revenue era, the latest studies and development and marketplace expert perspectives.
The top segments in the market have been highlighted clearly in this report for the readers to understand in a precised manner. These segments have been presented by giving information on their current and predicted state by the end of the forecast period. The information presented would help the upcoming players to gauge the investment scope within the segments and sub-segments of the global Greek Yoghurt market.
The study highlights recent developments in the industry in various developed and developing regions. In addition, it offers an assessment of recent advances in Greek Yoghurt expected to influence the competitive dynamics of the market. It comprises the examinations done on the previous innovation, ongoing market situations and upcoming forecasts. Accurate information of the merchandises, approaches and market stocks of leading businesses in this specific market is declared.
Points Covered in The Report:
The major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast are discussed thoroughly.
Detailed profiles of various key companies are covered in the report along with their business overview, strategic development and financial data.
Every market is studied based on their historic data from 2014 to 2018 and forecast data from 2019 to 2026.
The developing factors of the market are discussed in-depth and different segments of the market are explained in detail.
Table of Content (TOC):
Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview
Chapter 2 Industry Cost Structure and Economic Impact
Chapter 3 Rising Trends and New Technologies with Major key players
Chapter 4 Global Greek Yoghurt Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Factor
Chapter 5 Greek Yoghurt Market Application and Business with Potential Analysis
Chapter 6 Global Greek Yoghurt Market Segment, Type, Application
Chapter 7 Global Greek Yoghurt Market Analysis (by Application, Type, End User)
Chapter 8 Major Key Vendors Analysis of Greek Yoghurt Market
Chapter 9 Development Trend of Analysis
Chapter 10 Conclusion
Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.
Silica Analyzer Market Report on Recent Adoption 2028
Silica Analyzer Market Introduction
Silica analyzers are witnessing high demand across various industrial sectors, including power generation and semiconductor industries, to monitor the silica concentration. The global market for silica analyzers has witnessed healthy growth in the past decade to reach US$ 99 million in 2017, and it is likely to maintain the momentum in the upcoming years.
Increasing applications of silica analyzers in the power generation industry for monitoring the silica content in water in power plants will hold a significant share in growth of the silica analyzer market. In addition, growing requirements for accurate silica measurement in water and wastewater industry is another factor instrumental in driving growth of the silica analyzer market in the coming future. However, inevitable needs for regular and high-cost maintenance cycles are restricting the adoption of silica analyzers, thereby impeding growth of the silica analyzer market.
Silica Analyzer Market – Notable Developments
- Hach Company – a leading manufacturer and distributer of analytical instruments and a leading player in the silica analyzer market – announced that it has entered a three-year partnership agreement with Veolia Environnement S.A. – a leading player in the water management, waste management and energy service industry. As a result of this partnership, Hach will supply Veolia with global service capabilities, laboratory equipment, such as silica analyzers, and software capabilities for its water & wastewater treatment facilities.
- ABB – a Swiss-Swedish player in the robotics, power, heavy electrical equipment, and automation technology industry – recently announced that it will invest nearly €100 million in industrial automation and global innovation and training campus in Austria. After acquiring Bernecker + Rainer Industrie-Elektronik GmbH (B&R), a developer of industrial automation technology, ABB is investing in industrial automation to boost production of smart and cloud-connected machines and robots. The leading player in the silica analyzer market declared that innovation will be its next level strategy to drive company’s profitable growth in the upcoming years.
- Horiba, Ltd. – a Japanese manufacturer of precision instruments for measurement and analysis – announced that it has acquired FuelCon AG – a manufacturer of fuel cell and battery test equipment – to expand its product and service portfolio for the power industry. The company aims at the development and validation of complex powertrains and next-generation powertrain technologies to provide world class measurement products, especially for e-mobility solutions.
Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global silica analyzer market include –
- Mettler Toledo
- Hach
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- HORIBA
- DKK TOA
- Swan Analytical Instruments
- Dr.Thiedig
- SPX Flow
- ABB
- Electro-Chemical Devices
- KNTEC, Waltron Group
- Shanghai Boqu Instrument
- NIKKISO
- HKY Technology
- Omicron Sensing
Silica Analyzer Market Dynamics
Manufacturers Focus on Introducing Low-maintenance Silica Analyzers
Silica analyzers are widely used in water and wastewater treatment industry as silica can be highly efficient in water treatment procedures without having any corrosive effects on boilers. However, applications of silica analyzers in boiler feedwater can have major drawbacks such as extra, costly maintenance and unexpected shutdowns, which negatively impact the business productivity.
Leading players in the silica analyzer market are working towards reducing the need for regular time-consuming maintenance in silica analyzers, and further expand their sales potential in the water and wastewater industry. To meet silica measurement challenges, manufacturers are optimizing the design of silica analyzers to improve their measurement accuracies by allowing automatic calibration. Thereby, the adoption of new designing strategies to minimize the need for maintenance of silica analyzers will become a popular trend in the silica analyzer market in the upcoming years.
Stringent Occupational Safety Regulations and Governmental Activities with Impact Sales
Exposure to silica or breathing crystalline silica dust can have detrimental effects; it can cause silicosis, which can be fatal in severe cases. Strict regulations implemented by governing bodies and occupational safety and health organizations make it mandatory to install silica analyzers for organizations where employees are at the risk of heavy silica exposure. Thereby, stringent workers’ safety regulations will positively impact the growth of the silica analyzer market.
National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), which is the United States federal agency, recently launched a beta version of a new software for respirable crystalline silica monitoring under its Mining Program. The new software tool is released by NIOSH is called Field Analysis of Silica Tool (FAST), which works together with FTIR (Fourier Transform Infrared) silica analyzers, which are available commercially, to monitor workers’ exposure to crystalline silica with enhanced accuracy and efficiency.
Thereby, the introduction to high-accuracy silica analyzer tools and innovation-driven governmental activities are likely to influence emerging trends in the silica analyzer market in the coming future.
Silica Analyzer Market Segmentation
Silica analyzer market is segmented based on:
- Product types
- End-user Industries
Based on the product types, the silica analyzer market is segmented into:
- Consumables
- Equipment
Based on the end-use industries, the silica analyzer market is segmented into:
- Semiconductor
- Power Generation
- Water and Wastewater
- Others (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, etc.)
Gamification in Education Market Latest Report with Forecast to 2028
Global Gamification in Education Market: Overview
Learning is no longer about reading books or making notes. In the recent years, people have found innovative ways to teach and learn. One such interesting learning element is introducing gaming in education. In the past few years, the global gamification in education market has gained huge momentum and is predicted to garner more growth in the coming years.
In the global gamification in education market, companies introduce games in the learning process to make education a fun-filled activity. As a result, people enjoy learning and are able to easily learn concepts. It also helps improving learning capabilities and eventually helping companies achieve better results.
Global Gamification in Education Market: Notable Developments
Some of the notable developments in the global gamification in education market are
- Top Hat, a leading company in the global gamification in education market entered an enterprise agreement with Indiana University. According to the deal, the company will provide best-in-class services to nearly 114,000 students in the university.
- In July 2018, MPS acquired its counterparts Tata Interactive Systems (TIS) AG and TIS GmbH. This will allow MPS to expand its marketing and engineering capabilities. As a result, it will be able to cater to the U.S. clientele.
- In June 2018, NIIT Ltd partnered with Pitney Bowes, according to which the former would provide services like managed training, consulting, vendor management, and demand management.
- Bunchball Co. announced the launch of a new gamified mobile engagement. It was aimed to enhance mobile based interaction of employees.
Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global gamification in education market include –
- Bunchball (US)
- NIIT (India)
- MPS Interactive (India)
- Microsoft (US)
- D2L (Canada)
- Top Hat (Canada)
- Classcraft Studios (Canada)
- Recurrence (US)
- Fundamentor (India)
- Cognizant (US)
- BLUErabbit (Mexico)
- Google (Grasshopper) (US)
- Kahoot (Norway)
- CK-12 (US)
- Kuato Studios (US)
Global Gamification in Education Market: Key Dynamics
Corporate Employees and Professionals Need to Stay Updated
In the fast developing and evolving world, there is always something new left to learn. It has become important for every person in the corporate or professional world to stay updated with the latest methods of work, technology, and leadership. This forms an important basis for growth in the global gamification in education market.
With packed schedules and high work pressure, it is difficult for professionals to focus on learning new techniques. This way, corporates are introducing fun-filled learning techniques to help employees stay updated and improve their work efficiency. These aspects are predicted to boost growth in the global gamification in education market.
Academic Institutions Shifting from Conventional Teaching Methods
At the same time, universities and schools are shifting from conventional teaching methods to interesting learning aspects. This is being done to keep students excited and help improve learning outcomes. Such interests among academic institutions is expected to promote growth in the global gamification in education market.
Technology to Boost Demand
Technology plays a huge role in aiding growth in the global gamification in education market. With new technology entering the market, the products in the global gamification in education market will also evolve. It will also enable players to cater to the varying requirement of their consumers. Further, easy availability of connected devices like smartphones and easy access to internet are some of the other factors that will support growth in the global gamification in education market.
Global Gamification in Education Market: Regional Outlook
Regionally, North America is believed to hold the highest share in the global gamification in education market. The presence of large number of technology companies that are known to develop products in the global gamification in education market is a primary factor for growth here. Besides, the well-developed internet infrastructure and high levels of literacy are other factors augmenting demand here. Besides North America, Europe will continue to remain important for companies in the global gamification in education market.
