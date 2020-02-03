Food Retail Market Growth Opportunity and Industry Revenue Analysis by Major Players, 2019-2026

As per a report Market-research, the Pulmonary Embolism economy is likely to see a CAGR increase of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are examined from the market analysis that was presented.

key developments that have taken shape in the global pulmonary embolism market are:

Several vendors have introduced new-age oral anti-coagulants that have given an impetus to the growth of the global pulmonary embolism market.

Key players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. have made ardent efforts to cause a demand-uptick within the global market.

Global Pulmonary Embolism Market: Growth Drivers

Rising Number of Smokers

Addiction to smoking has been marked as the primary reason behind the occurrence of several pulmonary diseases. Embolism in the lungs results in clotting of blood inside the lungs, and this condition can also be largely attributed to prolonged addiction of smoking. Hence, the rising number of people addicted to smoking shall play a key role in propelling demand within the global pulmonary embolism market. Moreover, the sedentary lifestyles of the masses have also emerged as key reasons behind the growth of the global market.

Focus on Pulmonary Health

The medical fraternity has been paying increasing attention on key areas such as pulmonary and cardiovascular health. This factor has directly contributed to the growth of the global pulmonary embolism in recent times.

Global Pulmonary Embolism Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global pulmonary embolism market can be segmented into Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. On account of advancements in the overall healthcare domain across the US, the pulmonary embolism market in North America has gained traction. The efforts of the NHS in the UK have given a thrust to the growth of the pulmonary embolism market in Europe.

The global pulmonary embolism market is segmented as:

Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

