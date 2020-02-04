MARKET REPORT
Food Testing Kits Market is Shows to CAGR of 9.2% by 2027 – Bio-Rad, Envirologix, Eurofins, Perkinelmer, Qiagen, Romer Labs
According to Publisher, the Global Food Testing Kits market accounted for $1.80 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $3.98 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.
The report presents the current market analysis scenario and future opportunities, revenue growth, prices and profitability.
Key players profiled in the report include Agilent Technologies Inc, Biom?rieux, Bio-Rad, Envirologix, Eurofins, IFP Institut Fur Produktqualit?t, Millipore Sigma, Neogen Corporation, Perkinelmer, Qiagen, Romer Labs, and Thermo Fisher
The food testing kits are used for applications including the analysis of the food chemistry like salt, sugar, PH level; food microbiology analysis, food allergen analysis, food toxin analysis, and food quality control determination to evaluate the quality and integrity of the food samples. These are used to determine allergens, pathogens, GMO’s, meat species, mycotoxins, and others using various technologies. The food testing kits are used to check the samples of a large number of solid and liquid food samples to comply with the standard quality controls.
Based on Technology, Immunoassay-Based segment the growth of the segment is constantly enhancing due to the several advantages such as cost-effectiveness, rapid test results, and ability to carry out screening of multiple targets such as pathogens, meat speciation, GMOs, allergens, pesticides, mycotoxins, and other residues. By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate due to increasing export activities, which need onsite testing and faster test results to meet the standards & regulations enforced by different countries and regions.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Food Testing Kits Market, By Food Sample
6 Global Food Testing Kits Market, By Technology
7 Global Food Testing Kits Market, By Target
8 Global Food Testing Kits Market, By Geography
9 Key Developments
10 Company Profiling
Global Market
360 Degree Camera Market 2019 Analytical Overview, Technological Innovations with Economic Indicators By 2024
The Global 360 Degree Camera Market is estimated to reach USD 1.7 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 28%. Increasing need for safety and security in public places, growth in virtual reality (VR) audience and increasing demand for virtual reality headset is expected to drive the 360 degree camera market during the forecast period. However, high manufacturing cost are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Growth of immersive media industry and need of 360 degree camera in automotive industry is expected to become an opportunity for global market.
360-degree camera are also known as omni-directional cameras which has a 360 degree field of view. Moreover, it captures everything around the sphere. 360 cameras are needed when large visual fields need to be covered such as shooting panoramas. These cameras have a field of view that ranges from a few degrees to almost 180 degrees or sometimes slightly larger than 180 degrees. Some key players in 360-degree camera are Ricoh, SAMSUNG, Nikon Corporation, insta360.com, GoPro, Inc. and 360fly, Inc. among others.
360 Degree Camera Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global 360 degree camera market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the the basis of type, the 360-degree camera market is segmented into personal use and professional use.
- Based on resolution, the 360-degree camera market can be segmented into high definition (1280 x 720) and ultra-high definition (3840 x 2160).
- Segmentation by connectivity includes hardwired and wireless.
- Segmentation by end user industry includes construction, corporate, media & entertainment, training & education, automotive, travel & tourism, military & defense, healthcare and others.
- The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America, with individual country-level analysis.
360 Degree Camera Market: Report Scope
The report on the global market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
List of the leading companies operating in the 360 Degree Camera market include:
- Ricoh (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- SAMSUNG
- Nikon Corporation
- com
- GoPro, Inc.
- 360fly, Inc.
- Rylo Inc.
- Eastman Kodak Company.
- Xiaomi Corporation
- Professional360 GmbH
- Other Key Companies
360 Degree Camera Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
360 Degree Camera Market by Type
- Personal Use
- Professional Use
360 Degree Camera Market by Resolution
- High Definition (1280 x 720)
- Ultra High Definition (3840 x 2160)
- Ultra-Wide 4K (3840 x 1600)
- Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI) 4K (4096 x 2160)
360 Degree Camera Market, by Connectivity
- Hardwired
- Wireless
360 Degree Camera Market, by End User Industry
- Construction
- Corporate
- Media & Entertainment
- Training and Education
- Travel & Tourism
- Automotive
- Military & Defense
- Healthcare
- Others
360 DEGREE CAMERA Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the global market?
- What are the evolving applications of global market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the global market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
Global Market
Unmanned Traffic Management Market – Latest Innovations Drivers Dynamics And Strategic Analysis Challenges By 2024
The Global Unmanned Traffic Management Market is estimated to reach USD 1.9 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 19.9 %.
The unmanned traffic management system (UTM) is a traffic management system designed to view, access and manage air traffic. UTM help to prevent possible crashes that may occur due to moving drones and aerial vehicles. These are mainly used to monitor, surveillance, and navigate the aircrafts and drones, where communications are a key element between operator and system. And thus, it plays vital role in increasing the visual line of sight (VLOS) and beyond the line of sight operation (BVLOS) to provide error-free communication.
Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Growth in Global Air Traffic
The unmanned traffic management market is growing on account of rise in iteration of the domestic and international flights owing to increasing number of air travelers. According to World Bank, the number of passengers carried by aircraft was 4.2 million in 2018, and International Air Transport Association (IATA) has predicted that the passenger number may double to 8.2 billion in 2037. This was attributed to some of the factors such as an increase in tourism, an increase in disposable income, the long-term decline in real air travel costs, and amongst others. Steady growth in air transport has a lead increase in the drones, which communication plays an import role and ensures safe operation. This communication is being carried by unmanned traffic management which is expected to drive the unmanned traffic management market growth.
Increasing Investment by Government Agencies
Government bodies such as NASA, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), along with other regulatory authorities are working together in order to explore the concept of operation in air space. Unmanned traffic management is an ecosystem for uncontrolled operations. For instance, in Feb 2019, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have partnered with private companies to develop a cloud-based traffic management system that would handle unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) operating in the national airspace. The Unmanned Aircraft Systems Traffic Management platform enables drone users to coordinate airspace use through a UAS Service Supplier provided they have been registered with the FAA. This, investments by government agencies may drive the unmanned traffic management market.
Market Restraints:
Strict Regulation by Aviation Authorities
The drone industry is experiencing steady growth with the use of unmanned traffic management in various sectors such as mining, construction, agriculture, surveying, and exploration of resources. Different manufactures may have different specification of manufacturing the unmanned traffic management (UTM). However, stringent regulation imposed by the FAA for UAS operation may hamper the growth of unmanned traffic management market.
Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market: Key Segments
- By Solution: Navigation Infrastructure, Communication Infrastructure, and Surveillance Infrastructure
- Based on Type: Persistent, and Non-persistent
- By End-Use segment: Logistics & Forestry, Logistics & Transportation, and Surveillance & Monitory
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis
List of the leading companies operating in the Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) market include:
- PrecisionHawk (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Harris Corporation
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Nova System
- Thales Group
- Leonardo S.p.A
- Frequentis AG
- AirMap, Inc.
- Skyward IO, Inc.
- Altitude Angel Limited
- Other Key Companies
Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Key Questions answered by the report
- What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?
- What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?
- What are the evolving types of the global market?
- What are the evolving applications of global market?
- What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?
- Who are the key players operating in the global market?
- How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?
MARKET REPORT
Milling Correctors Market Analysis 2019 – Growth by Top Companies and Trends by Types, Treatment, Diagnosis and Application – Forecast Analysis To 2035
Detailed Study on the Global Milling Correctors Market
A recent market study throws light on some of the leading factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Milling Correctors market in the upcoming decade. The well-researched market study touches upon the growth potential of various budding market players in the current Milling Correctors market landscape. Moreover, established players, stakeholders, and investors can leverage the data in the report to formulate effective growth strategies.
As per the report, the Milling Correctors market is forecasted to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key dynamics of the Milling Correctors market including the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends are thoroughly analyzed in the presented report.
The Research Aims to Addresses the Following Doubts Pertaining to the Milling Correctors Market
- Which end-user is likely to play a crucial role in the development of the Milling Correctors market?
- Which regional market is expected to dominate the Milling Correctors market in 2019?
- How are consumer trends impacting the operations of market players in the current scenario of the Milling Correctors market?
- Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1?
- What are the growth prospects of the Milling Correctors market in region 1 and region 2?
Cut-down rates for first-time buyers! Offer expires soon!
Milling Correctors Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape section of the report elaborates on the recent developments and innovations introduced by prominent players in the Milling Correctors market. The growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing strategies of each market player in inspected in the report with precision.
End-use Industry Assessment
The report segments the Milling Correctors market on the basis of end-use industry and offers a detailed understanding of the supply-demand ratio and consumption pattern of the Milling Correctors in each end-use industry.
The following manufacturers are covered:
AIT Ingredients
Carif
Lesaffre
MillBaker
Mirpain
Allied Mills
Eurogerm
Baker’s Standard
Special Mix
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Hydrate Correctors
Tolerance Correctors
Flexible Correctors
Adhesive Force Corrector
Segment by Application
Food Service
Household
Other
Essential Findings of the Milling Correctors Market Report:
- Ongoing and pipeline R&D projects in the Milling Correctors market sphere
- Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by tier-1 companies in the Milling Correctors market
- Current and future prospects of the Milling Correctors market in various regional markets
- Y-o-Y growth of the different segments and sub-segments in the Milling Correctors market
- The domestic and international presence of leading market players in the Milling Correctors market
