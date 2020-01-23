Food Traceability Market Global Increasing Demand, Future Business Module Forecast up to 2027

ReportsnReports has recently added a new research report to its expanding repository. The research report, titled “Food Traceability Market,” mainly includes a detailed segmentation of this sector, which is expected to generate massive returns by the end of the forecast period, thus showing an appreciable rate of growth over the coming years on an annual basis. The research study also looks specifically at the need for Food Traceability Market.

Key Findings

Food traceability involves the ability to track food in the supply chain stage and provide information about product quality. According to Inkwood Research, the global food traceability market is anticipated to flourish with a CAGR of 6.19% from 2019 to 2027. The market is expected to generate a revenue of $18561.91 million by 2027. The rising necessity to detect food contamination and assist the minimization of food recalls is one of the primary factors driving the growth of food traceability market on a global scale.

Market Insights

The food traceability market is classified into several segments, namely end-users, equipment, application, and technology. The food traceability systems have wide applications in various types of foods such as fisheries, fresh produce & seeds, dairy, beverages, meat & livestock, and others. Applications in fisheries are expected to showcase a significant growth owing to the changing guidelines in several countries that make traceability of fisheries and seafood mandatory. Further, the globalization of the fish industry upsurge the demand for traceability, thereby boosting the food traceability market growth.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the global food traceability market is divided into regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, along with the Rest of the World region, which includes other countries. The North America region is expected to dominate the food traceability market owing to the presence of end-users like food manufacturers and food retailers in the region. The region being technologically advanced, implements food traceability on a large scale, thereby elevating the market growth.

Competitive Insights

The prominent players in the food traceability market are Infor, Cognex Corporation, Motorola Solutions Inc., C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Mass Group Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Merit-Trax Technologies Inc., Picarro Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, SGS SA, International Business Machines Corporation, Carlisle Technology Inc, and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company.

Recent Industry Trend:

Scope of the Report:

