Food Waste Management Market Share, Growth Forecast- Global Industry Outlook 2028

Due to severity of food waste as an environmental as well as ethical issue, food waste management interests environmentalists and activists world over. As population grows and prosperity rises, more food is being produced and more is being wasted. More so, food wasted in urban areas can create serious impact on public health in the absence of proper disposal of such waste. This is because infrastructural constraints to support the growing population, especially in developing countries, hinders proper channeling of food waste to be decomposed.

Besides this, odor plagues and vermin proliferation at sites of food waste stockpiling is stimulated if food waste is not managed properly. To prevent such consequences, which can lead to serious threat to public health and the environment, this requires concerted efforts for management of food waste. Serving such a crucial area of public welfare, food waste management market is predicted to prosper in the forthcoming years.

An upcoming research report on the global food waste management market delves into each and every aspect pertinent to the said market that could impact growth. The approach aids elucidate demand drivers and growth trends that are likely to influence the growth curve over the forecast period. Bearing this, the report serves as a useful guide for near-conclusive analysis of the food waste management market over the forecast period.

Food Waste Management Market: Notable Developments and Competitive Landscape

In a scenario where food waste is a menace for civic authorities in developing and underdeveloped countries, responsible businesses have come forward to play a role. A new shopping center in Shah Alam, Malaysia is collecting food waste from their food and beverage tenants and transporting them to a farm that rears black soldier flies. Decomposition of the collected food waste with action of black soldier flies transforms the waste into animal feed and plant fertilizers.

With technology foraying in almost every sphere of human functioning, it now plays a role to reduce food waste too. 3D printing has surfaced as a technique to reduce household food waste, which prevents to address the larger issue of management of food waste.

In this direction, a smart 3D printed waste management system by product designer Daniel Lloyd provides crucial feedback to consumers and even communities about waste habits. The innovation is a step forward to reduce food waste at household level.

Food Waste Management Market: Key Trends

Factors such as rising practice of converting organic waste into animal feed and fertilizers and need to channelize food waste for public welfare are fuelling demand for food waste management systems.

With rising economic prosperity to feed exploding populations, food production has quadrupled and so has food wastage. Due to public health and environmental implications in the event of longer periods of stockpiling of food waste, proper channeling of food waste is important to prevent such consequences. This involves technique-driven processes for management of food waste. Thus, food waste management market receives boost.

Furthermore, changing habits of individuals in developing countries to segregate waste at household level is a step forward for food waste management initiatives. Civic authorities in these countries now have structured programs for food waste management that are technique-driven. Such pursuits hold promise for food waste management market.

On the downside, greenhouse gas emissions associated with food waste management is a concern to some extent. This could impede growth of food waste management market.

Food Waste Management Market: Regional Outlook

Among key regions, North America and Europe hold substantial revenues in the overall food waste management market. Developed countries in these regions feature well-laid food waste management programs for proper channeling of food waste. Decomposition of food waste is extensively in place in developed countries of these regions.

