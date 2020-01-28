Forage Analysis Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2019-2025

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is an aircraft without a human pilot aboard and is under remote control by a human operator or autonomously by onboard computers. By techniques, UAVs can be classified into unmanned helicopter, fixed-wing UAV, multi-rotor UAV, unmanned airship, parasol-wing UAV, etc. The mainstream on the market is multi-rotor UAV, which is generally used for consumption.

UAVs can carry unmanned smart flight platforms with different loads and will be more widely used as platforms and loads upgrade. Apart from traditional application areas such as military, agriculture and border defense, the development of UAV has reached to aerial photography, media interview, express delivery and Internet signal transmission.

In January 2013, DJI, a Chinese UAV manufacturer, launched its first commercial UAV, the Phantom, which is mainly used to take GoPro into the sky. Since then, commercial UAVs have experienced explosive growth. Optimistic about professional applications of UAV, top Internet companies also attempt to step into this field.

In November 2016, JD, a Chinese B2C e-commerce company, was granted the qualification to deliver goods by UAV. This marks an important breakthrough in policy. On November 12, 2016, JD completed its first UAV delivery in Shanxi Province. Earlier 2016, Tencent and ZEROTECH co-launched YING at CNY 1,999. This drone is targeted at the commercial market and bears Tencent’s social community. UAVs used in agriculture, forestry and plant protection are also a significant trend in the industry.

According to CRI, with the support from the Chinese government, the size of pro market will surpass that of commercial UAV mainly used for aerial photography. However, future applications of UAV will surely be more diverse. Commercial UAV market and professional UAV market alike awaits to be explored. Many manufacturers have begun their march to agriculture, security, surveying and mapping, electricity and logistics.

According to Research, from 2017 to 2021, both global and Chinese military, civil and commercial UAV markets will keep growing fast. It is estimated that by 2021, domestic sales of civil UAV in China will have exceeded 6 million and the market size will be over USD 3 billion.

Readers can obtain the following information or more through this report:

– Development Environment of China UAV Industry

– Production Volume of UAV in China

– Domestic Demand for UAV in China

– Export of UAV from China

– Major UAV Manufacturers in China

– Production Costs and Price Trend of UAV

– Development Opportunities in UAV Industry in China

– Unfavorable Factors in China UAV Industry

– Forecast on Development of China UAV Industry, 2016-2021

Table of Contents

1 Concepts in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Industry

1.1 Definition and Classification of UAV

1.1.1 Definition of UAV

1.1.2 Classification of UAV

1.2 Parameters and Assumptions

1.2.1 Assumption Base

1.2.2 Data Sources

1.3 About CRI

2 Analysis of China UAV Industry, 2013-2016

2.1 Development Environment of UAV in China

2.1.1 Economic Environment

2.1.2 Policy Environment of China UAV Industry

2.1.3 Social Environment

2.2 Analysis of Supply of UAV in China

2.3 Analysis of Demand for UAV in China

2.3.1 Major Consumer Groups of UAV in China

2.3.2 Market Size of UAV in China

2.4 Analysis of Export of UAV in China, 2014-2016

2.4.1 Overview of UAV Export in China

2.4.2 Major Export Destinations of UAV from China

