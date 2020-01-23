Force Sensor Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2025

Force Sensor Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

increasing demand for consumer electronics, home automation, etc. is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the technology segment.

Force sensors are used to measure static and dynamic forces across various industrial automation processes; for example, they are used in an assembly of two parts with a sequence of static and dynamic programmable force fields. Automation in businesses across the global industrial landscape is expected to boost the efficiency of manufacturing in a relatively lesser time. Companies in the manufacturing sector across the globe are focussing on transforming existing facilities from single or partial automated cells to fully automated and integrated facilities to boost productivity, speed and quality. This, in turn, is fuelling market demand for technology in the manufacturing sector.

Focus on deploying touch interfaces across a variety of applications ranging from consumer devices to commercial applications in retail, gaming and signage has been increasing since the past few years. Touch panels require precision in position sensing, rapid response to input and durability, which force sensors offer. Thus, increasing demand for touchscreen applications is expected to support the growth of the global force sensor market. Also, increasing number of industrial applications with a human – machine interface fuels demand for force sensor based touchscreens. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the global force sensor market.

Sensors are essential components of various automotive electronic control systems including tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS), oil pressure sensing (OPS) and engine management systems (MAP/BAP). Demand for sensors per vehicle is increasing due to changing government regulations pertaining to emissions monitoring. Rising fuel efficiency standards and increasing focus on deploying advanced sensing solutions to enhance the user experience by passenger car manufacturers are other factors likely to accelerate demand in the technology segment across the globe. \”

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

